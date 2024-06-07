10 Best IAS Coaching in Delhi (Rank Wise) (With Fees & Contact Details)

IAS is competitive, complex, and requires patience to prepare and receive results. Many IAS Coaching Institutes are there in India providing training to students for preparation for the exam. The students can take UPSC classes to prepare for the exam and get guidance from the experts. Moreover, the institute has resources that can help students with dedicated preparation and can help students resolve queries to prepare effectively. With many choices available to choose the coaching institutes, students find it difficult to select one institute to begin preparation. So, we are enlisting the top 10 best UPSC coaching in Delhi.

Here is the rank-wise list of the 10 best IAS coaching located in Delhi that students can choose from:

Rank 1 - FIRST IAS Institute (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)

The coaching institute started decades ago and is one of the oldest coaching institutes in Delhi offering specialized IAS Classes. This is the Rank 1 IAS Coaching Institute of Delhi because of the highest selection ratio.

They have 3 main courses that provide coaching with detailed training for the exam covering all aspects and features that students might need. These features include effective answer-writing techniques by experienced faculty, personalized guidance, comprehensive study material, regular mock tests, and more.

The coaching institute provides facilities like library facilities where students can get journals, reference materials, and other resources. Moreover, they opt for ethical practices to provide coaching institutes. They also have optional subject support, Interview preparation, newspaper reading classes, and a high success rate.

Courses Offered at FIRST IAS Institute:

1 Year UPSC CSE Course

2 Year UPSC CSE Course

3 Year UPSC CSE Course

UPSC - Pre, Mains

Optional Subjects

Founding Year: 2009

Owner / Director: Total 6 Directors Including Sh. Seema Tayal

Previous Year Results: Many results every year, like Mayank Patel and Pallavi Jha, 5 Students in the Top 10 Were from FIRST IAS Institute.

Fees: Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 2,35,000

Batch Size: 35 (Small)

Study Material: Available Up-to-date Notes and Current Affairs

Teachers: India’s Top specialized UPSC teachers with years of experience, such as:

Prof. Rahul Tayal - History HOD

Prof. Ashish Aggarwal - Economics HOD

Prof. Manikuntala Ghosh - History & Polity HOD

Prof. Apala Singh - General Studies HOD

Prof. Vedika Sharma - Ancient and Mediaeval History

Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj - Internal Security

Prof. Vikas Nagar - Current Affairs

Prof. Lalit Chauhan - Arithmetic Maths - CSAT

Prof. Arushi Jain - Senior Mock Test Analyst

Prof. Abhishek Chauhan - Data Interpretation

Prof. Surbhi Bansal - Geography

Prof. Anupama Gupta - Civil Law

Prof. Kini Saxena - International Relations and Current Affairs

Prof. Pallavi Kodan - Ethics and Integrity

Prof. Naman Jain - Advance Maths - CSAT

Prof. Deepak Gupta - Geography

Prof. Ruchika Dhingra - English CSAT

Prof. Richa Thakur - Mock Test Analyst

Prof. Om Narayan - Senior Mock Test Analyst

Prof. Om Bikash - Science and Technology

Additional Features: Effective Answer Writing Techniques, Interview Preparation

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Hostel / Mess: Available

Ratings Out of 5: 4.9 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6 PM

Address: (Delhi)- 47/1, Second Floor (Front side), Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016

Address: (Gurgaon) – M 26 (Ground Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001

Contact Numbers: +91 9990228245, +91 9990228268

Email ID: firstiasofficial@gmail.com

Google Maps Location: CLICK HERE

Website- https://www.firstias.co.in/

Rank 2 - Drishti IAS (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)

Drishti IAS is one of the finest coaching institutes in India providing training for the IAS exam. Civil services coaching is known for its results in exams across the country as they have been providing coaching for Hindi and English medium students. The coaching institute has a vast variety of courses from foundation to optional courses for students to ensure they have access to resources irrespective of the type of coaching they are opting for. The institute also has in-house publications providing printed notes, books, and other detailed study material. So, students can take up courses and get features, and facilities that help in preparation. The institute also has an all-India test series that aspirants across the country take to prepare and test.

Courses Offered

UPSC IAS प्रिलिम्स (G.S)

UPPCS UPPSC BEO Exam (Pre+Main) Course

UPPCS Target: UPPCS Prelims,

UPSC इतिहास (वैकल्पिक विषय) कोर्स (प्रयागराज)

UPPCS UPPCS प्रिलिम्स करेंट अफेयर्स कोर्स

NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET: राजनीति विज्ञान लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स (बैच 2)

UPSC Target IAS Prelims: G.S (Paper-1)

UKPSC UKPSC Prelims Batch

UPSC IAS प्रिलिम्स करेंट अफेयर्स क्रैश कोर्स

UPSC GS फाउंडेशन लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स

MPPCS MPPCS Foundation Batch

UPPCS UPPCS Prelims Live Online Batch

BPSC 70th BPSC Prelims Live Online Course

HCS HCS Prelims Batch

UPSC IAS मेन्स कोर्स : GS (Paper 1-4)

UP- RO/ARO UP- RO/ARO (Pre+Mains) Batch

UPSC IAS Prelims (CSAT) Live Online

NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET: इतिहास

CAPF CAPF (AC) लाइव ऑनलाइन

TGT DSSSB TGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (TGT- हिंदी)

PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- इतिहास)

UPSC इतिहास (वैकल्पिक विषय) ऑनलाइन कोर्स

RAS RAS मेन्स: पेपर-4

PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- राजनीति विज्ञान)

PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- हिंदी)

PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- भूगोल)

NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET: हिंदी साहित्य कोर्स

TGT DSSSB TGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (TGT- सामाजिक विज्ञान)

UPSC Target Prelims: CSAT (Paper-2)

NCERT NCERT कोर्स

CSAT Delhi CSAT Online

UPSC IAS करेंट अफेयर्स मॉड्यूल कोर्स

BPSC BPSC प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा

UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: नागरिकशास्त्र

UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: अर्थशास्त्र

UKPSC UKPSC Mains Online Course (बिना बुक्स के)

UPPCS UPPCS Mains Course (Paper: 1 - 6)

RAS RAS फाउंडेशन कोर्स

UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: भूगोल

UPPCS UPPCS मेन्स (जी.एस. पेपर-5 & 6) कोर्स

Employees Provident Fund Organization कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) ऑनलाइन कोर्स

UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: इतिहास

UPPCS UPPCS Foundation Course

UP B.Ed UP B.Ed संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (कला वर्ग) : लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स

UP B.Ed UP B.Ed संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (अनिवार्य खंड) : लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स

RAS RAS/RTS मेन्स कोर्स

BPSC BPSC: Essay Course

UPSC IAS Prelims: GS+CSAT Recorded Online Course

UP B.Ed UP B.Ed संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (अनिवार्य खंड +कला वर्ग) : लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स

MPPCS MPPCS Prelims Course

UKPSC UKPSC Mains Online Course (बुक्स सहित)

NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET : पेपर-1 लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स

UGC/NET UGC/NET: भूगोल

UP TGT/PGT/GIC UP TGT/PGT/GIC : इतिहास

UPSC एथिक्स (जी.एस. पेपर-4)

HCS HCS Mains Course (With Books)

UPSC भूगोल वैकल्पिक विषय कोर्स

RAS RAS प्रिलिम्स ऑनलाइन कोर्स

UPSC हिंदी साहित्य

UPSC निबंध

UP TGT/PGT/GIC UP TGT/PGT/GIC : हिंदी साहित्य

UPSC इतिहास (वैकल्पिक विषय) ऑनलाइन कोर्स (दिल्ली)

UPSC

UPPSC

MPPSC

HCS HCS Mains Course

UPSC IAS मेन्स कोर्स : GS (Paper 1-3)

UP TGT/PGT/GIC UP TGT/PGT/GIC : भूगोल

UPSC IAS मेन्स कोर्स : GS (Paper 1-4)

MPPCS MPPCS मेन्स कोर्स

UPSC सामान्य अंग्रेजी कोर्स

UGC-NET

General Studies + CSAT (30 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 30 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 16 Tests

UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 16 Tests

General Studies + CSAT (35 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 35 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 16 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 16 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 8 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Public Administration) 8 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 8 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 8 Tests

General Studies + CSAT (29 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 29 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Geography) 16 Tests

UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Sociology) 16 Tests

General Studies (24 Tests) UPSC: Mains Test Series- 24 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Pub Ad) 16 Tests

UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 16 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 16 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Psychology) 16 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 6 Tests

UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 6 Tests

UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 8 Tests

Founding Year: 1999

Owner / Director: Vikas Divyakirti

Previous Year Results- https://www.drishtiias.com/upsc-results

Mohan Lal

Arpit Kumar

Kumud Mishra

Manisha Dharve

Fees: Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 3,00,000

Batch Size: 200Students

Study Material: Available Top-quality reading material, with free Prelims & Mains Test Series with classroom instruction.

Teachers/Faculty: N/A

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5: 4.2 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6.30 PM

Address: 1st 641, opp. Signature View Apartment, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009

Contact Numbers- +91 87501 87501

Email ID- support@drishtiias.com

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Website- https://www.drishtiias.com/

Rank 3 - VajiRam & Ravi IAS (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)

Vajiram & Ravi IAS is another one of the best IAS coaching in Delhi that students can find to prepare for the competitive exam. The coaching institute provides special programs including general studies, college foundation, optional subjects, and module courses. The coaching institute also has a mains program which includes 12 full-length tests, one-on-one mentorship, post-test evaluation sessions, post-test group discussions, regular strategy, topper strategies, and access to workbooks and toolkits.

Courses Offered

ACE College Foundation

General Studies PCM - Classroom

General Studies PCM - Live Online

Optional Subjects

Classroom & LIVE- Online Course

Medical Science Crash Course for UPSC CSE

Optional Test Series

Geography Optional Test Series - Offline & Online

Module Courses

UPSC General Studies Courses

Optional Enrichment Classes

Optional Test Series

Module Courses, Prelims CSAT Courses

General Studies Prelims cum Main Comprehensive Course

General Studies PCM 2 Y Fledgling - Classroom

General Studies PCM 2 Y Fledgling - Live Online

General Studies PCM

General Studies PCM - Classroom

General Studies PCM - Live Online

General Studies PCM - Classroom

Economics Module for General Studies

StepUp Mentorship Programme

StepUp Mentorship Programme - Offline & Online

Prelims CSAT – General Studies-II

CSAT Course - LIVE Online

CSAT Course - Classroom

Module Courses

SMART Mains Current Affairs Programme

Essay Course

Ethics Module Course

Prelims Test Series

Prelims Test Series - Offline & Online

Prelims CAMP

PowerUP Prelims Test Series Programme

Prelims Guide Mentorship Programme

Prelims Plus Test Series

PowerUp Current Affairs Test Series

PowerUp CSAT Test Series

Mains Test Series

Mains Test Series - Offline & Online

Mains Test Series

Sureshot Mains Test series

Target

Optional Enrichment Classes with Tests

Optional Enrichment Classes with Tests

Optional Test Series

Optional Test Series - Offline & Online

Sure-Shot Mains for Seniors

Mains Intensive Test Series

Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Coaching

Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Coaching

Interview Guidance Programme

Interview Guidance Programme for UPSC CSE

Interview Guidance Programme - IFoS

Founding Year: 1976

Owner / Director: Professor P. Velayutham

Previous Year Results

Swati Sharma

Wardah Khan

Shivam Kumar

Akash Verma

Pururaj Singh Solanki

Saurabh Sharma

Prajnanandan Giri

Ritika Verma

Rupal Rana

Nandala Saikiran

Saloni Chhabra

Vishnu Sasikumar

Aditya Srivastava

Donuru Ananya Reddy

Animesh Pradhan

Ayan Jain

Srishti Dabas

Fees- Rs. 52,000 to Rs. 3,45,000

Batch Size- 200 to 250 Students

Study Material- Updated and Exhaustive Notes

Teachers/Faculty

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5: 4.1 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Address- Vajiram & Ravi, 9-B, Bada Bazar Marg, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi - 110060 (Landmark: Karol Bagh Metro Station)

Contact Numbers- +91 80622 06330

Email ID- online@vajiramandravi.com

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Website- https://vajiramandravi.com/

Rank 4 - Rau's IAS Study Circle (Best UPSC Coaching in Delhi)

Rau’s study circle has trained many individuals over the years for the preparation of the IAS exam. They have provided a range of detailed courses that include all the syllabus as well as offer optional subjects. The institute has received selections regularly through its courses and with the help of faculty. Rau’s study circle includes dedicated mentors guiding students, 15+ optional teachers, 30+ support teams, 20+ QIP teams, and more guiding students at every step. The coaching institute provides a range of courses that ensure students can learn and practice for the exam.

Courses Offered

Online General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ONLINE

Online OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) Online

CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) ONLINE

UPSC Mains Test Series- History

Test Series & QIP for General Studies | Prelims & Mains

Test Series & QIP for Optional Subjects | Mains

Classroom General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ON CAMPUS

Classroom OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) ON CAMPUS

CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) On Campus

UPSC Mains Test Series- Geography

Founding Year: 1953

Owner / Director: Dr. S. Rau

Previous Year Results

ANKITA AGARWAL

BHAVISHYA

KARTIKEYA JAISWAL

SONALI DEV

SHUBHAM SHUKLA

ANJALI SHROTRIYA

ABHIJIT RAY

UTKARSH DWIVEDI

PREETAM KUMAR

SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK

YASHARTH SHEKHAR

PRIYAMVADA ASHOK

YAKSH CHAUDHARY

ISHITA RATHI

C YASWANTH KUMAR REDDY

DIKSHA JOSHI

SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI

Fees: Rs. 45,500 to Rs. 2,75,500

Batch Size: 150 students.

Study Material: Available study material for every course and subject.

Teachers/Faculty:

Vikram Kaushal-Optional – Sociology, GS – Society, Social Justice

Rahul Puri- Optional – PSIR, GS – IR & Security

Anubhav Sharma- Optional – Public Ad, GS – Polity

Gajanan Dwivedi- GS – History, Optional - History

Indrajeet Bariar- Optional – Geography, GS – Geography

Mayank Sharma- GS – Geography

Swaminathan Kandaiyan- CSAT

Jatin Bhardwaj- QIP – History

Raja Raj Kumar- QIP – Society & Social Justice, QIP – Economy

Gaurav Tripathi- QIP – Geography

Sanjeev Pandey- QIP Manager - Prelims Test Series

Naweed Akhter- Optional – Law, QIP – Polity

Jaikrit Vatsal- QIP Manager – Focus & Compass

Basava Uppin- GS - Economy

Mangal Singh- Optional – Anthropology, GS - IR & Security

Vaibhav Mishra- QIP – Polity

Faizan Khan- GS – Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude

Abhishek Pratap- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Vidushi Tyagi- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Shashank Shekhar- QIP – Essay, Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Pooja Bhatt- Mains Test Series & Evaluation

Yogesh Grotra- Director Interview Guidance

Ashutosh Pande- Manager Interview Guidance

Sivakumar- Optional – Economics, GS - Economy

Akshay Vrat- GS – S&T, GS – Environment, Ecology & Biodiversity

Hostel / Mess: No

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5: 4.5 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Sunday - 8 AM to 7 PM

Address:

Delhi (ORN Campus): 11B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi - 110060

11B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi - 110060 Delhi (Connaught Place Campus): 309, Kanchenjunga Building, 18 Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, (Near Barakhamba Road metro station), New Delhi - 110001

Contact: 011 4078 6050, +91 98101 84722, +91 88269 39973, +91 80414 26050, +91 80414 26255, +91 80414 35536, +91 80414 35537

Email ID: contact@rauias.com

Google Maps Location

ORN Campus: CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE Connaught Place Campus: CLICK HERE

Website: https://www.rauias.com/

Rank 5 - Vision IAS (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)

Vision IAS is the best IAS coaching institute with results in various stages. The coaching institute has special smart content for students to enhance the quality of preparation. The smart content offered by the institute includes an enhanced understanding of the subject matter, analytical skill development, up-to-date information, a smooth learning experience, and more. They also have everyday and monthly current affairs analyses listed separately that students can purchase as required. In addition, they also have a student login portal where students get all the details about the courses and exams.

Courses Offered

Foundation Course Offline

Foundation Course Online

Fast Track Prelims Offline

Foundation Course Offline (With Pre-foundation Classes)

Foundation Course Online (With Pre-foundation Classes)

फाउंडेशन कोर्स (प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाओं के बिना)

(70 प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाएं शामिल)

फाउंडेशन कोर्स (70 प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाएं शामिल)

फाउंडेशन कोर्स (70 प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाएं शामिल), and more

Founding Year- 2008

Owner / Director- Ajay Kumar Singh

Previous Year Results

Srishti Dabas (AIR 6)

Anmol Rathore (AIR 7)

Nausheen (AIR 9)

Aishwaryam Prajapati (AIR 10)

Mohan Lal (AIR 53), 2013

Aditya Srivastav (AIR 1)

Animesh Pradhan (AIR 2)

Ruhani (AIR 5)

Gaurav Agarwal (AIR 1)

Fees- ₹20,000 to ₹3,05,000

Batch Size- 200 to 300 students

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5- 4.1

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Address- 1st Floor, Apsara Arcade, Near Gate-7, Karol Bagh Metro Station 1, 8-B, Pusa Rd, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110005

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Contact Numbers- +91 84680 22022

Email ID- registration@visionias.in

Website- https://visionias.in/

Rank 6 - Next IAS (Top IAS Coaching in Delhi)

Next IAS is another one of the best IAS coaching institutes with 4 main pillars in their coaching approach. The coaching institute provides renowned faculty for quality teaching, and quality content in terms of monthly current affairs magazines, all India test series, daily analysis, and updated books. They also provide dedicated personalized support mentoring and answer writing support. The coaching institute for recorded lectures, learning ecosystem, and infrastructure. In addition, they also received 600 + selections in CSE and more than 60% selections in 2022 as well as in previous years.

Courses Offered

General Studies

Optional

AIM

Test Series

CSAT Course

Current Affairs

Founding Year- 2017

Owner / Director- B. Singh

Previous Year Results

1 out of the Top 10 Students in CSE was from Next IAS

Fees- Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,40,000

Batch Size- Small

Study Material- Well-Researched Study Notes

Teachers- Experienced and Dedicated

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5- 4.3 out of 5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Address Metro Pillar no. 118, 27-B, Pusa Rd, near Karol Bagh, Metro, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110060

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Contact Numbers- +91 80813 00200

Email ID - info@nextias.com

Website - https://www.nextias.com/

Rank 7 - Shankar IAS Academy (Best Institute for IAS in Delhi)

Shankar IAS Academy started almost a decade ago and has successfully helped more than 1700 candidates to become bureaucrats across the country. The coaching institute provides features and facilities for the preparation of exams. These features include 2200 + students selected for civil services, student achiever interaction, extensive test series, free interview guidance, and online classes. The IAS classes also provide a mentor program, extensive coaching experience, and world-class infrastructure for preparation.

Courses Offered

UPSC - Classroom & Online

UPSC CSAT REVISION

UPSC Prelims Test Series

UPSC Environment Book Buy Now

Sadhana II Year Classroom Programme

UPSC Orientation Programme

All India Prelims Mock Test

Current Affairs Revision & Evaluation

TNPSC Courses

Gr I, II & IIA Prelims Coaching

TNPSC Group IV Free Mock Test

TNPSC Group I Prelims Test Series Scale-Up

TNUSRB-SI Test Series

TNPSC Group I Prelims Test Series

TNPSC Group IV Test Series (Gear Up)

Banking Courses

Banking/SSC

SSC CGL CRASH COURSE

Founding Year- 2004

Owner / Director- Late Shankaran Devarajan (Founder)

Previous Year Results- https://www.shankariasacademy.com/our-achievers/

Fees- Rs. 15,000 to 2,35,000

Batch Size- 80 Students

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.2 out of 5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Saturday - 9:30 AM to 6 PM

Address- Upper Ground Floor, 25, Pusa Rd, Block 1, WEA, Karol Bagh, Delhi, 110060

Contact Numbers- 9810212719

Email ID- senquiry@shankarias.in

Google Maps Location

Website- https://www.shankariasacademy.com/

Rank 8 - Shubhra Ranjan IAS (Best UPSC Coaching in Delhi)

The Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy offers foundation course preliminary and main courses as well as integrated courses. They have 25 years of experience in various subject matters providing courses with features. These features include flexibility of time and location, personalized attention, smart classrooms, subject matter experts, recorded lectures, comprehensive coverage, and more. Over the years they have trained 62000 + students across 15 centers in the country.

Courses Offered

GS Prelims cum Mains Tablet Course

PSIR Postal Correspondence

Political Science & International Relations Tablet Course

Sociology On-Demand Tablet Course

Political Science & IR On-Demand Tablet Course

CERT Foundation Course

Integrated GS and PSIR Optional Classroom Course

Integrated GS and Sociology Optional Classroom Course

Sociology Classroom Course with Test Series

Political Science & IR On-Demand Tablet Course

PSIR & GS Mains Answer Writing Module Batch

GS Prelims cum Mains (Polity Module) On-Demand Course

GS Answer Writing Module

Integrated GS and PSIR Optional Classroom Course

GS Prelims cum Mains Classroom Course

Sociology On-Demand Tablet Course

Political Science & International Relations Tablet Course

PSIR Postal Correspondence

GS Prelims cum Mains Tablet Course

GS Prelims cum Mains Classroom Course

Founding Year- 2014

Owner / Director- Shubhra Ranjan

Previous Year Results-

Srishti Dabas

Swati Sharma

Anshul Bhatt

Rupal Rana

Fees- Rs. 50000 to 250,000

Batch Size- 100 Students

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.2 out of 5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Saturday - 10 AM to 6 PM

Address- 25, 1st floor, Pusa Road, Near Karol Bagh Metro Station, New Delhi - 110005

Contact Numbers- 9810212719

Email ID- NA

Google Maps Location

Website- https://www.shubhraranjan.com/

Rank 9 - VajiRao & Reddy IAS (Best IAS Coaching In Delhi)

Vajirao and Reddy IAS Coaching Institute has been providing quality education through experienced faculty over the years. They have fully equipped classrooms where personalized attention is provided by teachers to ensure students are dedicated to their preparation. The students are also provided with study material, and daily resources including daily quizzes, editorial analysis, revision modules, notes, and current affairs articles. In addition, coaching institutes offer all-India test series across the country that any student can take to check their preparation level.

Courses Offered

Complete Course

GS Pre-cum-Mains Course

Foundation Course

Foundation Course without Optional

Weekend Course

Optional Subject Course

IAS Online Live Courses

Complete Course Online LIVE-Course

GS Pre-cum-Mains LIVE-Classes

Foundation Course Online Live Classes

Weekend Course Online Live Classes

Optional Subject Online Live Classes

GS Pre-Foundation (NCERT Course)

IAS Optional Subject Courses- Optional Subject Course- English (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology, Anthropology, Geography)

Hindi (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Geography)

IAS Correspondence Courses- General Studies (Prelims only)

General Studies (Prelims cum Mains).

Founding Year- 2015

Owner / Director- Shri Dilip Kumar (Founder Director)

Previous Year Results

Garima Lohia - 2 Rank IAS Topper

Uma Harathi N - 3 Rank IAS Topper

Smriti Mishra - 4 Rank IAS Topper

Gamini Singla - 3 Rank IAS Topper

Aishwarya Verma - 4 Rank IAS Topper

Utkarsh Dwivedi - 5 Rank IAS Topper

Yaksh Chaudhary - 6 Rank IAS Topper

Ishita Kishore - 1 Rank IAS Topper

Mayur Hazarika - 5 Rank IAS Topper

Fees- Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 2,95,000

Batch Size- Small

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5- 4.4 out of 5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 7 AM to 9:30 PM

Address- E-365, 2nd Floor, Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Gate No-4, Pillar No-64, Vikas Marg, New Delhi, Pin No.-110092

Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE

Contact Numbers- 011 4601 5028, +91 88005 33302, +91 88005 33352

Email ID- info@vajiraoiasacademy.com

Website- https://www.vajiraoiasacademy.com/ias-coaching-center-delhi/

Rank 10 - Chanakya IAS Academy (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)

Chanakya IAS Academy started in 1993 has been providing comprehensive and quality education for the preparation for the IAS exam. They have classroom courses, online courses, and test series for students to prepare for the exam. The coaching institute also has a special resource section where they provide current affairs, infographics, previous year question papers, magazine syllabus, and mind maps. The coaching institute also provides a student portal where students get all the details for the preparation.

Courses Offered

One-Year Upgraded IAS Foundation Course

Two-Year Upgraded IAS Foundation Course

Three-Year Upgraded IAS Foundation Course

GS (Prelims Cum Mains) + CSAT + Essay (1 Year)

GS (Prelims Cum Mains) + Essay (10 Months)

Short-term Programs (3-4 Months)

Correspondence Programs, PRELIMS (GS + CSAT) (3 Months)

GS Mains (4 Months)

Optional Subject (4 Months), and CSAT (4 Months).

Founding Year: 1993

Owner / Director: AK Mishra

Previous Year Results

Junaid Ahmad - IAS, AIR 3, CSE

Vaibhav Gondane - AIR 25, CSE

Vipin Garg - IAS, AIR 20, CSE

Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat - AIR 22, CSE

Abhilash Mishra - IAS, Rank 5, CSE

Rishita Gupta - AIR 18, CSE

Ankita Rai - JPSC, AIR 6

Waseem Ahmad Bhat - AIR 7

Aniruddh Yadav - UPSC Topper, IAS Rank 8

Saurabh Singh - UPSC Topper

Fees: ₹50,000 to Rs. 3,25,000

Batch Size: 30 to 35

Study Material: Available

Teachers: NA

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): English Only

Ratings Out of 5: 4.4 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 10 AM to 6 PM

Address

North Delhi Centre - Chanakya IAS Academy, North Delhi, Centre, 1596, Outram Lines, Kingsway Camp, Near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station Gate No 2, New Delhi-110009

- Chanakya IAS Academy, North Delhi, Centre, 1596, Outram Lines, Kingsway Camp, Near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station Gate No 2, New Delhi-110009 South Delhi Centre - Chanakya IAS Academy, South Delhi Center, 124, 2nd Floor, Satya Niketan, Opp. Sri Venkateswara College, Near Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station Gate No.1, New Delhi- 110021

- Chanakya IAS Academy, South Delhi Center, 124, 2nd Floor, Satya Niketan, Opp. Sri Venkateswara College, Near Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station Gate No.1, New Delhi- 110021 Rajendra Place Centre - Chanakya IAS Academy, Rajendra Place Centre, Delhi, Level 5, Plot No 3B Rajendra Park, Pusa Road Near Rajendra Place Metro Station, Gate No 4 New Delhi – 110060

Contact- 1800 274 5005, +91 82641 99959, +91 73037 63213, +91 73037 63214

Email ID- enquiry@chanakyaiasacademy.com

Google Maps Location

North Delhi Centre - CLICK HERE

South Delhi Centre - CLICK HERE

Rajendra Place Centre - CLICK HERE

Website- https://chanakyaiasacademy.com/

Conclusion on 10 Best IAS Coaching in Delhi

These above-mentioned details about the coaching institutes providing training for the IAS exam. The institutes selected here are based on parameters such as the cost of the course, detailed coverage by the institute, selections received by the institute, and resources offered. Students can check these UPSC institutes, compare with various requirements, and finalize the institute that can help with the preparation.

This list is Compiled by The Education Market Team.

