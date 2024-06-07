10 Best IAS Coaching in Delhi (Rank Wise) (With Fees & Contact Details)
IAS is competitive, complex, and requires patience to prepare and receive results. Many IAS Coaching Institutes are there in India providing training to students for preparation for the exam. The students can take UPSC classes to prepare for the exam and get guidance from the experts. Moreover, the institute has resources that can help students with dedicated preparation and can help students resolve queries to prepare effectively. With many choices available to choose the coaching institutes, students find it difficult to select one institute to begin preparation. So, we are enlisting the top 10 best UPSC coaching in Delhi.
Here is the rank-wise list of the 10 best IAS coaching located in Delhi that students can choose from:
Rank 1 - FIRST IAS Institute (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)
The coaching institute started decades ago and is one of the oldest coaching institutes in Delhi offering specialized IAS Classes. This is the Rank 1 IAS Coaching Institute of Delhi because of the highest selection ratio.
They have 3 main courses that provide coaching with detailed training for the exam covering all aspects and features that students might need. These features include effective answer-writing techniques by experienced faculty, personalized guidance, comprehensive study material, regular mock tests, and more.
The coaching institute provides facilities like library facilities where students can get journals, reference materials, and other resources. Moreover, they opt for ethical practices to provide coaching institutes. They also have optional subject support, Interview preparation, newspaper reading classes, and a high success rate.
Courses Offered at FIRST IAS Institute:
- 1 Year UPSC CSE Course
- 2 Year UPSC CSE Course
- 3 Year UPSC CSE Course
- UPSC - Pre, Mains
- Optional Subjects
Founding Year: 2009
Owner / Director: Total 6 Directors Including Sh. Seema Tayal
Previous Year Results: Many results every year, like Mayank Patel and Pallavi Jha, 5 Students in the Top 10 Were from FIRST IAS Institute.
Fees: Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 2,35,000
Batch Size: 35 (Small)
Study Material: Available Up-to-date Notes and Current Affairs
Teachers: India’s Top specialized UPSC teachers with years of experience, such as:
- Prof. Rahul Tayal - History HOD
- Prof. Ashish Aggarwal - Economics HOD
- Prof. Manikuntala Ghosh - History & Polity HOD
- Prof. Apala Singh - General Studies HOD
- Prof. Vedika Sharma - Ancient and Mediaeval History
- Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj - Internal Security
- Prof. Vikas Nagar - Current Affairs
- Prof. Lalit Chauhan - Arithmetic Maths - CSAT
- Prof. Arushi Jain - Senior Mock Test Analyst
- Prof. Abhishek Chauhan - Data Interpretation
- Prof. Surbhi Bansal - Geography
- Prof. Anupama Gupta - Civil Law
- Prof. Kini Saxena - International Relations and Current Affairs
- Prof. Pallavi Kodan - Ethics and Integrity
- Prof. Naman Jain - Advance Maths - CSAT
- Prof. Deepak Gupta - Geography
- Prof. Ruchika Dhingra - English CSAT
- Prof. Richa Thakur - Mock Test Analyst
- Prof. Om Narayan - Senior Mock Test Analyst
- Prof. Om Bikash - Science and Technology
Additional Features: Effective Answer Writing Techniques, Interview Preparation
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Hostel / Mess: Available
Ratings Out of 5: 4.9 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6 PM
Address: (Delhi)- 47/1, Second Floor (Front side), Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016
Address: (Gurgaon) – M 26 (Ground Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001
Contact Numbers: +91 9990228245, +91 9990228268
Email ID: firstiasofficial@gmail.com
Google Maps Location: CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://www.firstias.co.in/
Rank 2 - Drishti IAS (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)
Drishti IAS is one of the finest coaching institutes in India providing training for the IAS exam. Civil services coaching is known for its results in exams across the country as they have been providing coaching for Hindi and English medium students. The coaching institute has a vast variety of courses from foundation to optional courses for students to ensure they have access to resources irrespective of the type of coaching they are opting for. The institute also has in-house publications providing printed notes, books, and other detailed study material. So, students can take up courses and get features, and facilities that help in preparation. The institute also has an all-India test series that aspirants across the country take to prepare and test.
Courses Offered
- UPSC IAS प्रिलिम्स (G.S)
- UPPCS UPPSC BEO Exam (Pre+Main) Course
- UPPCS Target: UPPCS Prelims,
- UPSC इतिहास (वैकल्पिक विषय) कोर्स (प्रयागराज)
- UPPCS UPPCS प्रिलिम्स करेंट अफेयर्स कोर्स
- NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET: राजनीति विज्ञान लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स (बैच 2)
- UPSC Target IAS Prelims: G.S (Paper-1)
- UKPSC UKPSC Prelims Batch
- UPSC IAS प्रिलिम्स करेंट अफेयर्स क्रैश कोर्स
- UPSC GS फाउंडेशन लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- MPPCS MPPCS Foundation Batch
- UPPCS UPPCS Prelims Live Online Batch
- BPSC 70th BPSC Prelims Live Online Course
- HCS HCS Prelims Batch
- UPSC IAS मेन्स कोर्स : GS (Paper 1-4)
- UP- RO/ARO UP- RO/ARO (Pre+Mains) Batch
- UPSC IAS Prelims (CSAT) Live Online
- NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET: इतिहास
- CAPF CAPF (AC) लाइव ऑनलाइन
- TGT DSSSB TGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (TGT- हिंदी)
- PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- इतिहास)
- UPSC इतिहास (वैकल्पिक विषय) ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- RAS RAS मेन्स: पेपर-4
- PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- राजनीति विज्ञान)
- PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- हिंदी)
- PGT DSSSB PGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (PGT- भूगोल)
- NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET: हिंदी साहित्य कोर्स
- TGT DSSSB TGT भर्ती परीक्षा कोर्स (TGT- सामाजिक विज्ञान)
- UPSC Target Prelims: CSAT (Paper-2)
- NCERT NCERT कोर्स
- CSAT Delhi CSAT Online
- UPSC IAS करेंट अफेयर्स मॉड्यूल कोर्स
- BPSC BPSC प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा
- UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: नागरिकशास्त्र
- UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: अर्थशास्त्र
- UKPSC UKPSC Mains Online Course (बिना बुक्स के)
- UPPCS UPPCS Mains Course (Paper: 1 - 6)
- RAS RAS फाउंडेशन कोर्स
- UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: भूगोल
- UPPCS UPPCS मेन्स (जी.एस. पेपर-5 & 6) कोर्स
- Employees Provident Fund Organization कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- UP-TGT UP-TGT/Social Studies: इतिहास
- UPPCS UPPCS Foundation Course
- UP B.Ed UP B.Ed संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (कला वर्ग) : लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- UP B.Ed UP B.Ed संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (अनिवार्य खंड) : लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- RAS RAS/RTS मेन्स कोर्स
- BPSC BPSC: Essay Course
- UPSC IAS Prelims: GS+CSAT Recorded Online Course
- UP B.Ed UP B.Ed संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (अनिवार्य खंड +कला वर्ग) : लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- MPPCS MPPCS Prelims Course
- UKPSC UKPSC Mains Online Course (बुक्स सहित)
- NTA/UGC-NET NTA/UGC-NET : पेपर-1 लाइव ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- UGC/NET UGC/NET: भूगोल
- UP TGT/PGT/GIC UP TGT/PGT/GIC : इतिहास
- UPSC एथिक्स (जी.एस. पेपर-4)
- HCS HCS Mains Course (With Books)
- UPSC भूगोल वैकल्पिक विषय कोर्स
- RAS RAS प्रिलिम्स ऑनलाइन कोर्स
- UPSC हिंदी साहित्य
- UPSC निबंध
- UP TGT/PGT/GIC UP TGT/PGT/GIC : हिंदी साहित्य
- UPSC इतिहास (वैकल्पिक विषय) ऑनलाइन कोर्स (दिल्ली)
- UPSC
- UPPSC
- MPPSC
- HCS HCS Mains Course
- UPSC IAS मेन्स कोर्स : GS (Paper 1-3)
- UP TGT/PGT/GIC UP TGT/PGT/GIC : भूगोल
- UPSC IAS मेन्स कोर्स : GS (Paper 1-4)
- MPPCS MPPCS मेन्स कोर्स
- UPSC सामान्य अंग्रेजी कोर्स
- UGC-NET
- General Studies + CSAT (30 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 30 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 16 Tests
- UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 16 Tests
- General Studies + CSAT (35 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 35 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 16 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 16 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 8 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Public Administration) 8 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 8 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Anthropology) 8 Tests
- General Studies + CSAT (29 Tests) UPSC: Prelims Test Series- 29 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Geography) 16 Tests
- UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Sociology) 16 Tests
- General Studies (24 Tests) UPSC: Mains Test Series- 24 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Pub Ad) 16 Tests
- UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Law) 16 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC: Mains Test Series Optional Subject (History) 16 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Psychology) 16 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Philosophy) 6 Tests
- UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (PSIR) 6 Tests
- UPSC Optional UPSC Mains Test Series Optional Subject (Hindi Literature) 8 Tests
Founding Year: 1999
Owner / Director: Vikas Divyakirti
Previous Year Results- https://www.drishtiias.com/upsc-results
- Mohan Lal
- Arpit Kumar
- Kumud Mishra
- Manisha Dharve
Fees: Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 3,00,000
Batch Size: 200Students
Study Material: Available Top-quality reading material, with free Prelims & Mains Test Series with classroom instruction.
Teachers/Faculty: N/A
Hostel / Mess: Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5: 4.2 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6.30 PM
Address: 1st 641, opp. Signature View Apartment, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
Contact Numbers- +91 87501 87501
Email ID- support@drishtiias.com
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://www.drishtiias.com/
Rank 3 - VajiRam & Ravi IAS (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)
Vajiram & Ravi IAS is another one of the best IAS coaching in Delhi that students can find to prepare for the competitive exam. The coaching institute provides special programs including general studies, college foundation, optional subjects, and module courses. The coaching institute also has a mains program which includes 12 full-length tests, one-on-one mentorship, post-test evaluation sessions, post-test group discussions, regular strategy, topper strategies, and access to workbooks and toolkits.
Courses Offered
- ACE College Foundation
- General Studies PCM - Classroom
- General Studies PCM - Live Online
- Optional Subjects
- Classroom & LIVE- Online Course
- Medical Science Crash Course for UPSC CSE
- Optional Test Series
- Geography Optional Test Series - Offline & Online
- Module Courses
- UPSC General Studies Courses
- Optional Enrichment Classes
- Optional Test Series
- Module Courses, Prelims CSAT Courses
- General Studies Prelims cum Main Comprehensive Course
- General Studies PCM 2 Y Fledgling - Classroom
- General Studies PCM 2 Y Fledgling - Live Online
- General Studies PCM
- General Studies PCM - Classroom
- General Studies PCM - Live Online
- General Studies PCM - Classroom
- Economics Module for General Studies
- StepUp Mentorship Programme
- StepUp Mentorship Programme - Offline & Online
- Prelims CSAT – General Studies-II
- CSAT Course - LIVE Online
- CSAT Course - Classroom
- Module Courses
- SMART Mains Current Affairs Programme
- Essay Course
- Ethics Module Course
- Prelims Test Series
- Prelims Test Series - Offline & Online
- Prelims CAMP
- PowerUP Prelims Test Series Programme
- Prelims Guide Mentorship Programme
- Prelims Plus Test Series
- PowerUp Current Affairs Test Series
- PowerUp CSAT Test Series
- Mains Test Series
- Mains Test Series - Offline & Online
- Mains Test Series
- Sureshot Mains Test series
- Target
- Optional Enrichment Classes with Tests
- Optional Enrichment Classes with Tests
- Optional Test Series
- Optional Test Series - Offline & Online
- Sure-Shot Mains for Seniors
- Mains Intensive Test Series
- Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Coaching
- Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Coaching
- Interview Guidance Programme
- Interview Guidance Programme for UPSC CSE
- Interview Guidance Programme - IFoS
Founding Year: 1976
Owner / Director: Professor P. Velayutham
Previous Year Results
- Swati Sharma
- Wardah Khan
- Shivam Kumar
- Akash Verma
- Pururaj Singh Solanki
- Saurabh Sharma
- Prajnanandan Giri
- Ritika Verma
- Rupal Rana
- Nandala Saikiran
- Saloni Chhabra
- Vishnu Sasikumar
- Aditya Srivastava
- Donuru Ananya Reddy
- Animesh Pradhan
- Ayan Jain
- Srishti Dabas
Fees- Rs. 52,000 to Rs. 3,45,000
Batch Size- 200 to 250 Students
Study Material- Updated and Exhaustive Notes
Teachers/Faculty
Hostel / Mess: Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5: 4.1 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM
Address- Vajiram & Ravi, 9-B, Bada Bazar Marg, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi - 110060 (Landmark: Karol Bagh Metro Station)
Contact Numbers- +91 80622 06330
Email ID- online@vajiramandravi.com
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://vajiramandravi.com/
Rank 4 - Rau's IAS Study Circle (Best UPSC Coaching in Delhi)
Rau’s study circle has trained many individuals over the years for the preparation of the IAS exam. They have provided a range of detailed courses that include all the syllabus as well as offer optional subjects. The institute has received selections regularly through its courses and with the help of faculty. Rau’s study circle includes dedicated mentors guiding students, 15+ optional teachers, 30+ support teams, 20+ QIP teams, and more guiding students at every step. The coaching institute provides a range of courses that ensure students can learn and practice for the exam.
Courses Offered
- Online General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ONLINE
- Online OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) Online
- CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) ONLINE
- UPSC Mains Test Series- History
- Test Series & QIP for General Studies | Prelims & Mains
- Test Series & QIP for Optional Subjects | Mains
- Classroom General Studies Coaching (IAS Prelims & IAS Main Integrated) ON CAMPUS
- Classroom OPTIONAL coaching (IAS Mains) ON CAMPUS
- CSAT coaching (IAS Prelims) On Campus
- UPSC Mains Test Series- Geography
Founding Year: 1953
Owner / Director: Dr. S. Rau
Previous Year Results
- ANKITA AGARWAL
- BHAVISHYA
- KARTIKEYA JAISWAL
- SONALI DEV
- SHUBHAM SHUKLA
- ANJALI SHROTRIYA
- ABHIJIT RAY
- UTKARSH DWIVEDI
- PREETAM KUMAR
- SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK
- YASHARTH SHEKHAR
- PRIYAMVADA ASHOK
- YAKSH CHAUDHARY
- ISHITA RATHI
- C YASWANTH KUMAR REDDY
- DIKSHA JOSHI
- SHRUTI RAJLAKSHMI
Fees: Rs. 45,500 to Rs. 2,75,500
Batch Size: 150 students.
Study Material: Available study material for every course and subject.
Teachers/Faculty:
- Vikram Kaushal-Optional – Sociology, GS – Society, Social Justice
- Rahul Puri- Optional – PSIR, GS – IR & Security
- Anubhav Sharma- Optional – Public Ad, GS – Polity
- Gajanan Dwivedi- GS – History, Optional - History
- Indrajeet Bariar- Optional – Geography, GS – Geography
- Mayank Sharma- GS – Geography
- Swaminathan Kandaiyan- CSAT
- Jatin Bhardwaj- QIP – History
- Raja Raj Kumar- QIP – Society & Social Justice, QIP – Economy
- Gaurav Tripathi- QIP – Geography
- Sanjeev Pandey- QIP Manager - Prelims Test Series
- Naweed Akhter- Optional – Law, QIP – Polity
- Jaikrit Vatsal- QIP Manager – Focus & Compass
- Basava Uppin- GS - Economy
- Mangal Singh- Optional – Anthropology, GS - IR & Security
- Vaibhav Mishra- QIP – Polity
- Faizan Khan- GS – Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude
- Abhishek Pratap- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Vidushi Tyagi- Manager - Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Shashank Shekhar- QIP – Essay, Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Pooja Bhatt- Mains Test Series & Evaluation
- Yogesh Grotra- Director Interview Guidance
- Ashutosh Pande- Manager Interview Guidance
- Sivakumar- Optional – Economics, GS - Economy
- Akshay Vrat- GS – S&T, GS – Environment, Ecology & Biodiversity
Hostel / Mess: No
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5: 4.5 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Sunday - 8 AM to 7 PM
Address:
- Delhi (ORN Campus): 11B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi - 110060
- Delhi (Connaught Place Campus): 309, Kanchenjunga Building, 18 Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, (Near Barakhamba Road metro station), New Delhi - 110001
Contact: 011 4078 6050, +91 98101 84722, +91 88269 39973, +91 80414 26050, +91 80414 26255, +91 80414 35536, +91 80414 35537
Email ID: contact@rauias.com
Google Maps Location
- ORN Campus: CLICK HERE
- Connaught Place Campus: CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website: https://www.rauias.com/
Rank 5 - Vision IAS (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)
Vision IAS is the best IAS coaching institute with results in various stages. The coaching institute has special smart content for students to enhance the quality of preparation. The smart content offered by the institute includes an enhanced understanding of the subject matter, analytical skill development, up-to-date information, a smooth learning experience, and more. They also have everyday and monthly current affairs analyses listed separately that students can purchase as required. In addition, they also have a student login portal where students get all the details about the courses and exams.
Courses Offered
- Foundation Course Offline
- Foundation Course Online
- Fast Track Prelims Offline
- Foundation Course Offline (With Pre-foundation Classes)
- Foundation Course Online (With Pre-foundation Classes)
- फाउंडेशन कोर्स (प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाओं के बिना)
- (70 प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाएं शामिल)
- फाउंडेशन कोर्स (70 प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाएं शामिल)
- फाउंडेशन कोर्स (70 प्री फाउंडेशन कक्षाएं शामिल), and more
Founding Year- 2008
Owner / Director- Ajay Kumar Singh
Previous Year Results
- Srishti Dabas (AIR 6)
- Anmol Rathore (AIR 7)
- Nausheen (AIR 9)
- Aishwaryam Prajapati (AIR 10)
- Mohan Lal (AIR 53), 2013
- Aditya Srivastav (AIR 1)
- Animesh Pradhan (AIR 2)
- Ruhani (AIR 5)
- Gaurav Agarwal (AIR 1)
Fees- ₹20,000 to ₹3,05,000
Batch Size- 200 to 300 students
Study Material- Available
Teachers- NA
Hostel / Mess- Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5- 4.1
Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM
Address- 1st Floor, Apsara Arcade, Near Gate-7, Karol Bagh Metro Station 1, 8-B, Pusa Rd, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Contact Numbers- +91 84680 22022
Email ID- registration@visionias.in
Website- https://visionias.in/
Rank 6 - Next IAS (Top IAS Coaching in Delhi)
Next IAS is another one of the best IAS coaching institutes with 4 main pillars in their coaching approach. The coaching institute provides renowned faculty for quality teaching, and quality content in terms of monthly current affairs magazines, all India test series, daily analysis, and updated books. They also provide dedicated personalized support mentoring and answer writing support. The coaching institute for recorded lectures, learning ecosystem, and infrastructure. In addition, they also received 600 + selections in CSE and more than 60% selections in 2022 as well as in previous years.
Courses Offered
- General Studies
- Optional
- AIM
- Test Series
- CSAT Course
- Current Affairs
Founding Year- 2017
Owner / Director- B. Singh
Previous Year Results
1 out of the Top 10 Students in CSE was from Next IAS
Fees- Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,40,000
Batch Size- Small
Study Material- Well-Researched Study Notes
Teachers- Experienced and Dedicated
Hostel / Mess- Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5- 4.3 out of 5
Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM
Address Metro Pillar no. 118, 27-B, Pusa Rd, near Karol Bagh, Metro, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110060
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Contact Numbers- +91 80813 00200
Email ID - info@nextias.com
Website - https://www.nextias.com/
Rank 7 - Shankar IAS Academy (Best Institute for IAS in Delhi)
Shankar IAS Academy started almost a decade ago and has successfully helped more than 1700 candidates to become bureaucrats across the country. The coaching institute provides features and facilities for the preparation of exams. These features include 2200 + students selected for civil services, student achiever interaction, extensive test series, free interview guidance, and online classes. The IAS classes also provide a mentor program, extensive coaching experience, and world-class infrastructure for preparation.
Courses Offered
- UPSC - Classroom & Online
- UPSC CSAT REVISION
- UPSC Prelims Test Series
- UPSC Environment Book Buy Now
- Sadhana II Year Classroom Programme
- UPSC Orientation Programme
- All India Prelims Mock Test
- Current Affairs Revision & Evaluation
TNPSC Courses
- Gr I, II & IIA Prelims Coaching
- TNPSC Group IV Free Mock Test
- TNPSC Group I Prelims Test Series Scale-Up
- TNUSRB-SI Test Series
- TNPSC Group I Prelims Test Series
- TNPSC Group IV Test Series (Gear Up)
Banking Courses
- Banking/SSC
- SSC CGL CRASH COURSE
Founding Year- 2004
Owner / Director- Late Shankaran Devarajan (Founder)
Previous Year Results- https://www.shankariasacademy.com/our-achievers/
Fees- Rs. 15,000 to 2,35,000
Batch Size- 80 Students
Study Material- Available
Teachers- NA
Hostel / Mess- Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- English
Ratings Out of 5- 4.2 out of 5
Hours of Operation- Monday to Saturday - 9:30 AM to 6 PM
Address- Upper Ground Floor, 25, Pusa Rd, Block 1, WEA, Karol Bagh, Delhi, 110060
Contact Numbers- 9810212719
Email ID- senquiry@shankarias.in
Google Maps Location
Social Media
Website- https://www.shankariasacademy.com/
Rank 8 - Shubhra Ranjan IAS (Best UPSC Coaching in Delhi)
The Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy offers foundation course preliminary and main courses as well as integrated courses. They have 25 years of experience in various subject matters providing courses with features. These features include flexibility of time and location, personalized attention, smart classrooms, subject matter experts, recorded lectures, comprehensive coverage, and more. Over the years they have trained 62000 + students across 15 centers in the country.
Courses Offered
- GS Prelims cum Mains Tablet Course
- PSIR Postal Correspondence
- Political Science & International Relations Tablet Course
- Sociology On-Demand Tablet Course
- Political Science & IR On-Demand Tablet Course
- CERT Foundation Course
- Integrated GS and PSIR Optional Classroom Course
- Integrated GS and Sociology Optional Classroom Course
- Sociology Classroom Course with Test Series
- Political Science & IR On-Demand Tablet Course
- PSIR & GS Mains Answer Writing Module Batch
- GS Prelims cum Mains (Polity Module) On-Demand Course
- GS Answer Writing Module
- Integrated GS and PSIR Optional Classroom Course
- GS Prelims cum Mains Classroom Course
- Sociology On-Demand Tablet Course
- Political Science & International Relations Tablet Course
- PSIR Postal Correspondence
- GS Prelims cum Mains Tablet Course
- GS Prelims cum Mains Classroom Course
Founding Year- 2014
Owner / Director- Shubhra Ranjan
Previous Year Results-
- Srishti Dabas
- Swati Sharma
- Anshul Bhatt
- Rupal Rana
Fees- Rs. 50000 to 250,000
Batch Size- 100 Students
Study Material- Available
Teachers- NA
Hostel / Mess- Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- English
Ratings Out of 5- 4.2 out of 5
Hours of Operation- Monday to Saturday - 10 AM to 6 PM
Address- 25, 1st floor, Pusa Road, Near Karol Bagh Metro Station, New Delhi - 110005
Contact Numbers- 9810212719
Email ID- NA
Google Maps Location
CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://www.shubhraranjan.com/
Rank 9 - VajiRao & Reddy IAS (Best IAS Coaching In Delhi)
Vajirao and Reddy IAS Coaching Institute has been providing quality education through experienced faculty over the years. They have fully equipped classrooms where personalized attention is provided by teachers to ensure students are dedicated to their preparation. The students are also provided with study material, and daily resources including daily quizzes, editorial analysis, revision modules, notes, and current affairs articles. In addition, coaching institutes offer all-India test series across the country that any student can take to check their preparation level.
Courses Offered
- Complete Course
- GS Pre-cum-Mains Course
- Foundation Course
- Foundation Course without Optional
- Weekend Course
- Optional Subject Course
- IAS Online Live Courses
- Complete Course Online LIVE-Course
- GS Pre-cum-Mains LIVE-Classes
- Foundation Course Online Live Classes
- Weekend Course Online Live Classes
- Optional Subject Online Live Classes
- GS Pre-Foundation (NCERT Course)
- IAS Optional Subject Courses- Optional Subject Course- English (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology, Anthropology, Geography)
- Hindi (History, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Geography)
- IAS Correspondence Courses- General Studies (Prelims only)
- General Studies (Prelims cum Mains).
Founding Year- 2015
Owner / Director- Shri Dilip Kumar (Founder Director)
Previous Year Results
- Garima Lohia - 2 Rank IAS Topper
- Uma Harathi N - 3 Rank IAS Topper
- Smriti Mishra - 4 Rank IAS Topper
- Gamini Singla - 3 Rank IAS Topper
- Aishwarya Verma - 4 Rank IAS Topper
- Utkarsh Dwivedi - 5 Rank IAS Topper
- Yaksh Chaudhary - 6 Rank IAS Topper
- Ishita Kishore - 1 Rank IAS Topper
- Mayur Hazarika - 5 Rank IAS Topper
Fees- Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 2,95,000
Batch Size- Small
Study Material- Available
Teachers- NA
Hostel / Mess- Available
Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi
Ratings Out of 5- 4.4 out of 5
Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 7 AM to 9:30 PM
Address- E-365, 2nd Floor, Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Gate No-4, Pillar No-64, Vikas Marg, New Delhi, Pin No.-110092
Google Maps Location- CLICK HERE
Social Media
Contact Numbers- 011 4601 5028, +91 88005 33302, +91 88005 33352
Email ID- info@vajiraoiasacademy.com
Website- https://www.vajiraoiasacademy.com/ias-coaching-center-delhi/
Rank 10 - Chanakya IAS Academy (Best IAS Coaching in Delhi)
Chanakya IAS Academy started in 1993 has been providing comprehensive and quality education for the preparation for the IAS exam. They have classroom courses, online courses, and test series for students to prepare for the exam. The coaching institute also has a special resource section where they provide current affairs, infographics, previous year question papers, magazine syllabus, and mind maps. The coaching institute also provides a student portal where students get all the details for the preparation.
Courses Offered
- One-Year Upgraded IAS Foundation Course
- Two-Year Upgraded IAS Foundation Course
- Three-Year Upgraded IAS Foundation Course
- GS (Prelims Cum Mains) + CSAT + Essay (1 Year)
- GS (Prelims Cum Mains) + Essay (10 Months)
- Short-term Programs (3-4 Months)
- Correspondence Programs, PRELIMS (GS + CSAT) (3 Months)
- GS Mains (4 Months)
- Optional Subject (4 Months), and CSAT (4 Months).
Founding Year: 1993
Owner / Director: AK Mishra
Previous Year Results
- Junaid Ahmad - IAS, AIR 3, CSE
- Vaibhav Gondane - AIR 25, CSE
- Vipin Garg - IAS, AIR 20, CSE
- Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat - AIR 22, CSE
- Abhilash Mishra - IAS, Rank 5, CSE
- Rishita Gupta - AIR 18, CSE
- Ankita Rai - JPSC, AIR 6
- Waseem Ahmad Bhat - AIR 7
- Aniruddh Yadav - UPSC Topper, IAS Rank 8
- Saurabh Singh - UPSC Topper
Fees: ₹50,000 to Rs. 3,25,000
Batch Size: 30 to 35
Study Material: Available
Teachers: NA
Hostel / Mess: Not Available
Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline
Medium (English/Hindi): English Only
Ratings Out of 5: 4.4 out of 5
Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 10 AM to 6 PM
Address
- North Delhi Centre - Chanakya IAS Academy, North Delhi, Centre, 1596, Outram Lines, Kingsway Camp, Near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station Gate No 2, New Delhi-110009
- South Delhi Centre - Chanakya IAS Academy, South Delhi Center, 124, 2nd Floor, Satya Niketan, Opp. Sri Venkateswara College, Near Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station Gate No.1, New Delhi- 110021
- Rajendra Place Centre - Chanakya IAS Academy, Rajendra Place Centre, Delhi, Level 5, Plot No 3B Rajendra Park, Pusa Road Near Rajendra Place Metro Station, Gate No 4 New Delhi – 110060
Contact- 1800 274 5005, +91 82641 99959, +91 73037 63213, +91 73037 63214
Email ID- enquiry@chanakyaiasacademy.com
Google Maps Location
- North Delhi Centre - CLICK HERE
- South Delhi Centre - CLICK HERE
- Rajendra Place Centre - CLICK HERE
Social Media
Website- https://chanakyaiasacademy.com/
Conclusion on 10 Best IAS Coaching in Delhi
These above-mentioned details about the coaching institutes providing training for the IAS exam. The institutes selected here are based on parameters such as the cost of the course, detailed coverage by the institute, selections received by the institute, and resources offered. Students can check these UPSC institutes, compare with various requirements, and finalize the institute that can help with the preparation.
This list is Compiled by The Education Market Team.
