10 Best Smart 4K Televisions for Cinematic Experience

If you are a movie buff, then you can understand the impact a television can have on the viewing experience. Low-quality, unclear pictures can ruin your movie night with friends. That’s why, it is vital to invest in a smart 4K television to enjoy a theatre-like feel at home. Read ahead to learn about the 10 best smart 4K televisions with sharper and more detailed picture quality for a cinematic experience.

Top Pick Television Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now! Our Take Samsung Crystal Vision Pro 4K Smart TVs Value for Money LG UR7500 139 cm 55 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart WebOS TV 2023 Edition with a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and 60Hz Refresh Rate, Magic remote capability 55UR7500PSC Best Visual Technology SONY 108 cm 43 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition KD-43X64L Best Sound Mi X Series 125 cm 50 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with 4K Dolby Vision | HDR 10 | Dolby Audio |,DTS X | DTS Virtual: X | Vivid Picture Engine Top Design MOTOROLA 127 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (50UHDGQMWKRQ) Best Processor Vu Cinema 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV 2024 Edition (43CINEMA) Best Gaming Experience Thomson Phoenix 108 cm 43 inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Google TV Dolby Vision & Atmos Q43H1110 All Rounder Hisense Mini LED 164 cm (65 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV (65U7K) Top-notch Picture Quality TOSHIBA C450ME 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (43C450ME) Most Immersive Experience Acer Advanced I Series 127 cm 50 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with Dolby Vision-Atmos, 36W Sound Output AR50GR2851UDFL Budget Buy

Samsung Crystal Vision Pro 4K Smart TV

These smart TVs by Samsung come with the 4K upscale feature that lets you watch visuals in premium quality. In addition, these televisions feature AI Energy Mode that automatically detects the surroundings to adjust the brightness accordingly, reducing energy consumption. In addition, Samsung televisions offer a smooth gaming experience, thanks to the Motion Xcelerator feature. These smart TVs let you enjoy a movie without facing any lag or jitter. Also, the televisions ensure that you get to see every detail in the scene.

2. LG UR7500 139 cm 55 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart WebOS TV 2023 Edition with a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and 60Hz Refresh Rate, Magic remote capability 55UR7500PSC

With a resolution of Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels

With a resolution of Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels, this 55-inch smart television is known for its enhanced visual technology that helps deliver breathtaking picture quality and immersive sound. With a WebOS operating system, the TV features AI-powered capabilities like AI Sound Pro and AI Super Upscaling. Ensuring seamless connectivity and gaming optimisation, the LG television also offers vivid colours and remarkable details. Other features include dynamic tone mapping, filmmaker mode and quick card.

3. SONY 108 cm 43 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition KD-43X64L

With a powerful processor, this Google TV brings colours to life.

With a powerful processor, this Google TV brings colours to life. Offering a blur-free experience, the Sony TV has a resolution of Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels. Its Motionflow XR provides sharp and detailed visuals for a cinematic experience. The television boasts of immersive audio, thanks to Dolby Audio. Allowing you to connect with your iOS devices, the TV has built-in Chromecast and Google Home. The Sony TV enhances vivid colour reproduction. It comes with the Clear Phase technology to cancel out peaks and dips in the sound.

4. Mi X Series 125 cm 50 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with 4K Dolby Vision | HDR 10 | Dolby Audio |,DTS X | DTS Virtual: X | Vivid Picture Engine

With 4K clarity and bezel-less design, the Google TV features Dolby Vision

With 4K clarity and bezel-less design, the Google TV features Dolby Vision, a vivid picture engine and MEMC engine reality flow. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, the smart television comes with Google TV integration, and Patchwall and Patchwall+ access. Featuring an extensive colour gamut, it is known for optimised performance and future-ready connectivity. Additionally, the television is supported by Dolby Audio and DTS X technologies.

5.MOTOROLA EnvisionX Spectra 127 cm (50 inch) MINI-LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (50UHDGQMWKRQ)

The Ultra HD (4K) Motorola TV has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

This Google TV features many mini-LED backlight panels for enhanced contrast and brightness. The Ultra HD (4K) Motorola TV has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Also, the TV comes with 140 dimming zones that can turn off individual areas of pixels, offering an amazing experience while watching movies. Featuring ALLM and MEMC technology, the television ensures an enhanced sports viewing or gaming experience. Its unparalleled display features 1.07 billion vibrant colours. In addition, the TV has a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM.

6.Vu Cinema 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV 2024 Edition (43CINEMA)

This smart TV features a 4K IPS display that offers exceptional visual quality.

With WebOS operating system, this smart TV features a 4K IPS display that offers exceptional visual quality. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, the TV offers a theatre-like viewing experience. Its crystal-clear sound can be attributed to 50 W side tube speakers. The television is also packed with Dolby Audio enhancement features that make every visual more entertaining. Offering seamless connectivity, it is compatible with Apple AirPlay, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

7. Thomson Phoenix 108 cm 43 inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Google TV Dolby Vision & Atmos Q43H1110

The Google TV features the Quantum LED technology and Dolby Atmos.

The Google TV features the Quantum LED technology and Dolby Atmos. Offering an immersive audio experience, the television ensures seamless connectivity and supports iOS, Windows, and Android. It comes with an industry-leading 95%+ colour gamut and enhanced brightness. In addition, the television features Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technology to enhance the viewing experience. It features a sleek bezel-less design that helps it integrate into a room seamlessly. Its powerful MediaTek processor analyses information in real time.

8. Hisense Mini LED 164 cm (65 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV (65U7K)

Its mini-LED setup offers breathtaking details.

The smart television has a resolution of Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels and VIDAA operating system. Its mini-LED setup offers breathtaking details. Featuring the Full Array Local Dimming function, the television ensures an immersive visual experience. It uses the FALD technology that enhances brightness, contrast and picture quality. Known for enhanced clarity and endless entertainment, it has billion+ shades of vivid colours.

The television delivers DTS-powered audio immersion and IMAX's signature brand picture quality.

9.TOSHIBA C450ME 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV (43C450ME)

With VIDAA operating system, this Ultra HD (4K) television has a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

With VIDAA operating system, this Ultra HD (4K) television has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The television also features the Quantum Dot technology that helps create life-like colours. It has REGZA Engine ZR, which is known to have the power of precise analysing technology. Owing to the REGZA Power Audio, you get to enjoy well-balanced sound for more excitement. Its engaging audio-visual performance can be attributed to Dolby Vision HDR 10+ Decoding imaging and Dolby Atmos sound. Further, the television’s AI picture optimiser technology captures every frame instantly.

10. Acer Advanced I Series 127 cm 50 inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with Dolby Vision-Atmos, 36W Sound Output AR50GR2851UDFL

This Google TV is packed with Dolby Vision to offer crystal-clear and detailed visuals.

This Google TV is packed with Dolby Vision to offer crystal-clear and detailed visuals. With a resolution of Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels, the television offers an immersive audio experience like theatres at home. Also, it comes with a frameless design to offer more screen space. Further, the Acer television offers a smart remote that features an ergonomic design. It has Dolby Atmos and high-fidelity speakers. Owing to the MEMC technology, the TV lets viewers watch lag-free visuals.

