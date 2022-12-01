December 01: Love to play with Fire and Ice? Looking for a way to boost your crypto portfolio returns? You might want to add high-risk, high-reward crypto to your portfolio that can deliver superior investment returns during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty.After the success of Bitcoin, investors are looking for the next best crypto coins to buy in 2022. While multiple investors may choose to invest in cryptos for the long term, this guide reviews the best high-risk cryptocurrency assets to invest in.

Here is the list of the 10 best tokens for high-risk high rewards crypto investors:

1. VITA INU TOKEN ($VINU): Vita Inu ($VINU) is an ecosystem established to facilitate the purchase of goods and services with digital currencies. The team behind Vita Inu consists of several individuals with years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry. The team is led by co-founders David Orme and Maximilian Weinberg and includes many developers, designers, and marketing professionals. VITA Inu ($VINU) is currently the most emerging meme token in the market.

The total supply of Vita Inu (VINU) tokens is 1 billion, and the developers are planning to distribute these tokens through a series of airdrops and rewards. There are also several advantages to the Vita Inu mentioned by the developers. For example, the coin’s ability to be used as a payment tool for goods and services, be donated to charities, and be used in mobile wallets and bank cards are among its prominent features. You can buy VINU tokens at Bybit, The best cryptocurrency exchange in India right now, or any other exchange of your choice.

2. Trace Metaverse ($TRC) Token: Currently the most trending Crypto game token, $TRC is the native token of Trace Metaverse, Trace is a geolocation-based metaverse with AR technology for smartphones. It is a virtual copy of the world's map, where your avatar moves according to your geolocation. Trace is like Pokemon Go with the possibility of earning. You go, look for boxes inside which have valuable NFTs, go to work or school and make money, you can also post something there, meet new friends and chat, pumping up your avatar, you earn all the time. In short, the game does not force narrow banal mechanics. You live your life, develop in the real and digital world in parallel and earn more. Trace missions to impress people to spend their lifetime using good habits, exploring surroundings, engaging in more communications in real life, and bringing them more motivation to move instead of sitting all the time in front of a computer.When you move in the real world, your Trace avatar moves around the map in the metaverse. Trace governance token ($TRC) has only 5,000,000,000 token issuances and it has already raised more than 3.5 million USD. Trace will soon make its limited NFT sales, you may love to buy some rare NFTs so that you can be eligible to buy the token at their token pre-sale. You can join the Discord community, Twitter Page, or Telegram community of Trace Geometaverse to stay updated. Trace has also announced its partnership with a famous crypto exchange Bitmart and the most promising blockchain Polygon to create a bigger gaming metaverse world.This real-life app has a strong possibility to explode in 2023, if you are a game and metaverse fan, Trace metaverse token (TRC) can be your big bet to be rich.

3. Cardano ($ADA): An "Ouroboros proof-of-stake" cryptocurrency called Cardano ($ADA) was developed using a research-based methodology by engineers, mathematicians, and cryptography professionals. Charles Hoskinson, one of the original five founding members of Ethereum, co-founded the project. It has the 8th largest volume and can also be your medium-risk bet.

4. Apex Protocol ($APEX) TOKEN: ApeX, a decentralized and non-custodial derivatives protocol incubated by Davion Labs, has recently closed its seed round funding, which is led by global investors including Dragonfly Capital Partners, Jump Trading, Tiger Global, Mirana Ventures, CyberX, Kronos and M77 Ventures. The $APEX token was launched at Bybit Launchpad, the best IEO launchpad service at this moment worldwide.

The protocol successfully launched its beta version on the Arbitrum main net and released its original series of NFTs equipped with special equity attributes to the public.

5. BITDAO ($BIT): BitDAO is poised to be a major player and influencer in the decentralized tokenized economy. The flexibility and transparency of DAO governance allow BIT token holders to “build their own adventure”. BITDAO ($BIT) is supported by Bybit as well. BitDAO allows for multiple independent teams to coordinate proposals, negotiate partnerships, and develop products for BitDAO governance approval. There can be hundreds of developers and partnership coordinators contributing to the BitDAO mission. BIT token holders can pick and choose the best ideas. If you like DAO, $BIT can be your ideal bet.

6. Dogecoin ($DOGE): Dogecoin ($DOGE), seen by some as the original “meme coin,” caused a stir in 2021 as its price skyrocketed. The coin, which uses an image of the Shiba Inu as its avatar, is accepted as a form of payment by some major companies.Dogecoin was created by two software engineers, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, in 2013. Markus and Palmer reportedly created the coin as a joke, commenting on the wild speculation of the cryptocurrency market.

7. Heart Of Shades ($HOS): Every woman out there is probably bullish on Heart of Shades at this moment in the rally of the cosmetics industry joining Web3. India's first-ever luxury cosmetic brand "Heart Of Shades™ " is bringing Web3 and luxury together with prominent use of Web3, Crypto, and NFTs."The character of Heart Of Shades™ is all about knowing yourself. Someone whose presence changes the dynamics of any environment. No matter what ethnicity, no matter what color, what features they have, with Heart Of Shades aka HOS one transcends into a dame to kill for" said Niharika Dolui, The CEO and Co-Founder of the start-up who is among the evolving CEOs in India by Global Business Line. Launching in 2023, HOS (Heart Of Shades) is the only web3 luxury cosmetics start-up to fight with products like Charlotte Tilbury, Bobby Brown, and others. The vision of Heart Of Shades is really different from the affordable Indian beauty brands like Mamaearth, Sugar, etc. It is definitely on the list of top new crypto launching in India.

8. TamaDoge: TamaDoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized project offering staggering returns to investors. Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse – a virtual environment where players can compete for in-game rewards. $TAMA can be leveraged to purchase Tamadoge Pet NFTs – which are minted using smart contract functionality. Each pet offers unique characteristics and can be bred and grown by buying additional virtual items from the Tama store. Notably, these digital avatars will function as playable NFTs – as players can use their Tamadoge Pets to compete for points on a monthly leaderboard. Whenever TAMA is bought on the ecosystem, 65% of the tokens spent are distributed among P2E prize pools and given as rewards.

9. Lucky Block: One of the most popular play-to-earn crypto games, Lucky Block combines classic lottery with the NFT world gaming system. It means that the game gathers a long list of players and generations willing to try something new wrapped in familiar concepts. The game is a special ecosystem based on fair and transparent Play2 Earn gaming models. It is based on a lottery system built on the blockchain protocol. Players should not worry about fairness and transparency when this game is. The system is made to provide safety and control over the whole process of gaming. Nobody can manipulate or predefine the game, internally or externally. Thanks to the fact that the game is globalized, you can play with people worldwide.

10. Battle Infinity: A fantastic crypto project – look at the success of other Indian crypto projects, especially polygon MATIC, and you will see what we are talking about. It is a new gaming platform created for multiple plays to earn crypto games. The game combines NFTs, DeFi, and gaming, creating a special ecosystem that fits everyone. Along with an integrated Metaverse world, the game creates IBAT Battle Arena. One of the reasons why we consider Battle Infinity as the next Axie Infinity model of gaming that will make a change is experiencing the immersive world of Metaverse. The players will be able to play with each other but also perform and watch the game, playing under the game’s virtual space. All above should be a great model for investors that could find great opportunities there.

Who are the best Crypto Influencers in India at this moment?

There are around 15 to 20 million active cryptocurrency investors in India, it is only obvious to us that to have some of the best minds in the crypto platform. Here is the list of best crypto influencers in India as shared by various media platforms and experts: 1. Abhyudoy Das 2. Nischal Shetty 3. Sumit Gupta 4. Ashish Singhal 5. Sandeep Nailwal 6. Ajeet Khurana 7. Naval Ravikant 8. Balaji Srinivasan. You may rely on them to get the best crypto advice about the Indian crypto industry and they have an impact worldwide as well.Where to trade buy and trade Cryptocurrency?

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges available out there. You may consider buying crypto tokens ($VINU, $ETH, $MATIC, $AVAX, etc.) at the world’s safest exchange, Bybit.com, or their app. VINU is definitely one of the most priority tokens available right now. You can also earn up to $4000 as a new user or by referring your friends. It's currently the best exchange in India and also the 3rd biggest crypto exchange by daily derivatives volume. If you would like to trade at some other exchange, always check their safety precautions, etc.

Please remember new popular and most wanted tokens like Trace ($TRC), and Heart Of Shades ($HOS) are not available in exchanges as you will be able to buy them at a discounted price, so for buying such tokens, you may follow their communities in order to stay updated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}