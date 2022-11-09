10 Campuses of Panchshil Office Parks Awarded the Sword of Honour 2022

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Panchshil Realty is proud to announce that, further to receiving the Five Star Rating in Occupational Health and Safety Audit 2022, ten campuses of Panchshil Office Parks - EON Free Zone I & II, International Convention Centre, Tech Park One, Business Bay, World Trade Center Pune, Panchshil Business Park II, Balewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, Hinjewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, University Road and Quadra-I - have now been conferred with the prestigious Sword of Honour 2022 from the British Safety Council.



These ten campuses are amongst just 32 organisations worldwide that have achieved this accolades by demonstrating excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work. Organisations from across the world that achieve 92% and above in the audit, are given Five Star rating and invited to apply for the prestigious Sword of Honour.



The BSC FSA process involves an in-depth examination of an organisation’s entire health and safety management system(s) and associated arrangements. The audit focuses on the key aspects of managing occupational health and safety in the workplace and offers a structured path for continual improvement towards best practice status. All ten campuses were invited to apply for the prestigious Sword of Honour. In India, the qualification period was between November 2021 and end of August 2022. To be awarded the Sword of Honour, each campus also had to demonstrate to an independent panel of experts that it has achieved excellence in its health and safety management.



The campuses enhanced preventive maintenance processes by introducing monitoring and control mechanisms with the help of adequate technology at various levels. Panchshil Realty boosted all on-going training programs to include manual handling sessions, first aid, firefighting, lift-rescue protocols, ergonomic assessments, work-at-height precautions, confined space protocols, hazard identification, risk assessment and emergency preparedness including mock drills.



Peter McGettrick, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said:

“On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Panchshil on achieving the highest standards of health, safety and environmental management. Achieving recognition of this sort takes real dedication and absolute professionalism. We are proud to support your organization in its achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success.”



Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, added:

"I would like to congratulate Panchshil and its staff on their achievement and applaud them for keeping their workplace safe. I pay tribute to the company for its hard work and commitment."



EON Free Zone-I-has won the Sword of Honour for the fourth consecutive year; Tech Park One & Business Bay have achieved the Sword of Honour for the third consecutive year; International Convention Centre, World Trade Center, Pune and EON Free Zone -II received the Sword of Honour for two consecutive years, while Panchshil Business Park II, Balewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, Hinjewadi, Panchshil Tech Park, University Road and Quadra-I have been conferred with the accolade this year.



Considered to be the 'Oscars' of safety, these awards by the British Safety Council, recognize Panchshil's excellence in health, safety and environmental management across Office Parks.



About the Awards

The 2022 awards mark the 42nd consecutive year in which British Safety Council has awarded the Sword of Honour for health and safety management excellence. The winners achieved the maximum five stars in British Safety Council’s independent Five Star health and safety and/or environmental management audits in the period 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022 in the UK, and 1 November 2021 to 31 August 2022 in India. They also demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel that they had a proven track record and culture of best practices for excellence in health and safety or environmental management that runs throughout the business, from the shop floor to the boardroom.



About the British Safety Council

British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.



Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.



We are a registered charity (Charity No. 1097271 and OSCR No. SC037998). As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for numerous sectors, facilitates and promotes best practices in the UK and overseas. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, qualifications, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.



We would be grateful if you could use British Safety Council in full rather than abbreviating to BSC when quoting our organisation.



About Panchshil Office Parks

Panchshil Realty’s office portfolio comprises over 19 million square feet of landmark projects like EON Free Zone, Business Bay, Tech Park One, World Trade Center Pune and International Convention Centre among others. Its campuses are home to leading global companies in India.



About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate developers. Renowned for its leadership and excellence in real estate development, the company has successfully delivered over 28 million sq. ft. of prime real estate, with another 17.5 million sq. ft. under development across multiple asset classes.



Panchshil's portfolio spans across office parks, high-end residential developments, luxury hotels and retail malls. The company’s developments comprise some key landmarks of ‘Tomorrow’s Pune’, such as India’s first Trump branded residences – Trump Towers Pune, yoopune by Philippe Starck and John Hitchcox, EON Free Zone in Kharadi, International Convention Centre, World Trade Center Pune, and an award-winning built-to-suit office campus for Cummins India amongst others.

