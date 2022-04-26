10 Cool Things to Post on Instagram For More Followers & Likes

Instagram is a highly visual based social media platform and if you are someone who is looking forward to grow your presence on the social media platform, you need to do more than post just aesthetic posts. You will have to do your research on images, hashtags and even your captions. Gone are the days where you could just post an image at any random time and use emoticons as your caption. Now, you have to brainstorm when it comes to your Instagram content strategy in order to increase your engagement rate, exposure and followers.

So, what are the ten cool things to post for more Instagram followers and likes?

1 Tutorials and how to use your products.

This may seem cliché, but research shows that posts that encompass tutorials and how to use the products produced by the brands, receive more traction. It also shows these posts also help in building the degree of trust in the minds of the consumers and the target audience of the brands and businesses.

From posting tips to how to use your products in different ways to using your favorite product or service, will help to gain the traction your brand needs.

2 Behind the scenes post.

Now, before you ditch the idea, audiences absolutely love the behind the scenes posts. It builds a form of personal connection with them and shows that you are being transparent and honest, something audiences admire in a brand.

Showing off your products or even them being used in its messy space will add on to the content being raw and unfiltered. The whole aim of this post is to show a glance of the process.

3 Hashtags on Instagram.

In all honesty, hashtags are extremely important on the social media platform. A lot of brands tend to ignore the relevance of hashtags and do not perform enough research on choosing the right hashtags.

Instagram users now search on the basis of hashtags on the social media platform and if your post performs well with the help of a hashtag, the algorithm on Instagram will pick it up and share it with users who interact with the similar content as yours. So, always make sure that you do your research and choose the right hashtags as well.

4 Grid posts on Instagram.

Grid posts on the social media platform is basically one picture being used in the grid format. In simpler terms, the picture that you decide to post is uploaded in multiple parts on the Instagram feed grid and in a certain sequence, so when a user clicks on your feed, they will be able to understand and make out the image.

This grid posts can be achieved by numerous apps that will make sure the quality of your image is not reduced as well. There is a slight disadvantage with this is that when you post a new post, the whole layout will be disturbed.

5 Products, tags on the products and conversion of the consumers to customers with the help of these tags.

Now, Instagram product tags help the Instagram user on making direct purchases on Instagram itself.

The consumer who is interested in the product just has to click on the tag and they will be provided more information like the name and the price of the product, after which they click the tag again and will be taken to the page where they can pay for the product.

6 Interactive and engaging stories on Instagram to attract your target audience.

The only way to gain more followers and likes is through an increase in the rate of engagement on Instagram.

With the help of poll sticker and the question sticker, you are making your Instagram story engaging which will result in more followers viewing your story and either voting or asking your brand questions. Adding the emoji stickers that are trending and location tags also help in increasing the rate of engagement.

7 Reels on Instagram.

Being one of the latest features on the social media platform, Reels is one of the most trending and popular features on Instagram. This also means that your brand will gain more exposure, likes and followers with the help of reels.

8 Reposts from your audience.

Reposts from your audience makes sure that it not only boosts the credibility of your brand, but it also spreads the word about your business.

Moreover, it also helps in earning the respect and gratitude of the followers which enables your brand to build a long and lasting relationship with them. Create a personalized hashtag for your brand and encourage the use of it.

9 Asking your followers for their opinions.

This is one of the best ways to make your posts creative and interactive. Use the right hashtags and an interactive question in the caption of the post and encourage them to tag their friends in this conversation as well. Maximize your rate of engagement.

10 Jump on to the trending challenges.

It could be a trending meme or a reel challenge, whatever it is, make sure that you are updated on the current trends and you are jumping on to them by giving them a personalized touch.

In order to grow your followers and likes on the social media platform, you have to stand out and be unique, and it does not just stop there, you have to be consistent when it comes to sharing your content and also making sure that this content matches the style of your brand and the message your brand wants to send out.

There is no denying the fact that the Instagram block is an actual thing, and often we run out of ideas on what to post on Instagram. The bigger your target audience grows, the more opportunities come your way, especially when you interact with them and create personalized experiences for them. These were the ten things that you could post on Instagram for more followers and likes.

