10 Expert Tips on Picking the Best Exterior Window Styles

When it comes to designing your dream home, selecting the right exterior window style is a very important decision to make. Not only do the windows and doors define the character of your house, but quality products like aluminium doors and windows also play a key role in energy efficiency and security. With so many options, choosing the perfect window style can be overwhelming if you don't have the right information with you.

This guide provides ten essential tips to help you through the process, ensuring that your choice adds both beauty and value to your home.

1. Understand Your Architectural Style

Consider the home's era: Period homes benefit from sash or bay windows, while contemporary homes might suit casement or large picture windows.

Your home's architectural design is your starting blueprint. Whether you own a modern minimalist structure or a traditional villa, the windows should complement the house's inherent style.

Match the window with the design : Colonial homes, for instance, often feature multi-pane windows, whereas modern homes might have floor-to-ceiling glass.

Prioritise Energy Efficiency Look for thermal performance : Windows with good insulation properties help maintain indoor temperature, leading to lower energy bills.



With the growing emphasis on sustainability, selecting energy-efficient windows is not just a matter of personal comfort but also of environmental responsibility.

Advanced coating technology : Windows are equipped with cutting-edge coatings that reflect heat, thereby reducing the energy needed to cool your home, which is a boon in hot climates.

Air tightness for energy conservation: Ensuring minimal air leakage, these windows help maintain a consistent indoor climate, reducing the strain on heating and cooling systems.

2. Consider the Material

Aluminium doors and frames: These types of doors and frames are durable, low-maintenance, and come in various finishes to suit any style.

The material of your window frames plays a significant role in the overall look, maintenance, and longevity of your windows.

Versatility of aluminium : In addition to durability, aluminium doors and frames offer a modern aesthetic look and can be easily customised in a variety of colours and finishes to match your home's exterior.

Thermal break technology in aluminium: High-quality aluminium frames often feature thermal break technology, enhancing their insulation properties and making them more energy-efficient.

3. Aesthetics vs. Functionality

The ease of operation: Consider if you want windows that slide, swing to one side, or are fixed in place for different room requirements like easy to use aluminium sliding windows.

While aesthetics are important, you should not compromise on functionality. The style of the window should serve the practical needs of your home.

Safety and accessibility : It is especially important for windows that serve as potential emergency exits.

Integrated security features: Look for windows with built-in security features such as reinforced frames and locks, adding an extra layer of safety to your home without compromising on the design.

4. Colour and Finishes

Match or contrast: Decide whether you want your windows to blend in with the wall colour or create a contrasting effect.

The colour of your windows should blend with the overall colour scheme of your house, enhancing its features.

Durable finishes: Opt for quality coatings from brands like TOSTEM India. The patented TEXGUARD technology comes in handy for long-lasting colour and gloss retention.

5. Glazing Options and Features

Tinted or clear glass: Depending on your privacy and sunlight control needs, pick your preferred glass.

The type of glass and the features that come with your window can affect not just the window's look but its performance as well.

Latest window design features: This may include built-in blinds or switchable opacity for added functionality.

6. Customisation

Made-to-measure: It ensures a perfect fit and optimal performance.

Custom-made windows allow for personalisation to address any unique architectural challenges or personal style preferences.

Tailor-made functionality: Beyond aesthetics, custom windows can be designed with specific functional features in mind, like enhanced soundproofing or increased energy efficiency, to meet the unique needs of your living space.

7. Maintenance and Durability

Consider how much time and effort you are willing to invest in the upkeep of your windows. In general, aluminium doors and windows are easy to maintain. The longer the life span, the less often you'll need to replace them.

Resistance to corrosion and fading : Aluminium doors and windows are known for their resistance to corrosion and fading, especially with TEXGUARD technology. They significantly reduce the need for regular repainting or refinishing, maintaining their appearance over time.

Structural integrity over time: High-quality materials from premium brands used in windows ensure that they maintain their structural integrity and functionality, even under harsh weather conditions.

8. Acoustics and Soundproofing

Sound insulation: Look for windows with good soundproofing qualities to create a peaceful indoor environment.

Your home is your haven, and it's very important to control external noise.

Glass thickness and seals : Heavier glass and tight seals can significantly reduce noise penetration. For instance, TOSTEM India’s glass is up to 31.4 mm thick.

Advanced Gasket Technology : Choose windows with advanced gasket technology, which provides an additional barrier against external noise.

: Choose windows with advanced gasket technology, which provides an additional barrier against external noise. Layered Glass Options: Opt for windows with layered or laminated glass options, which offer improved soundproofing and enhance security and UV protection, contributing to a more serene and safe living space.

9. Budget and Cost-Effectiveness

Invest in quality: It's often worth spending a bit more initially for durable, energy-efficient windows that will save money in the long run.

Lastly, your budget will play a crucial role in the selection process, but it’s important to consider the long-term cost-effectiveness.

Consider resale value: High-quality windows can increase the market value of your home.

Summing Up

Choosing the perfect exterior window style for your home involves balancing aesthetics, functionality, energy efficiency, and budget. The robustness and sleek design of aluminium doors and the latest window designs provide a timeless appeal that can enhance your home's character and performance.

