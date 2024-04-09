Grocket Media is proud to unveil its highly anticipated list of “10 GROWING ENTREPRENEURS IN TEXTILE AND APPAREL INDUSTRY” In an ever-evolving landscape of innovation and influence, these individuals stand out for their remarkable achievements, promising endeavors, and potential to make significant waves across textile and Apparel industry. From trailblazing entrepreneurs to visionary artists, this curated selection embodies the diverse talent and dynamic spirit shaping India’s future.

1. Mohammad Imran Wani, Founder, J.I. International

Mohammad Imran Wani, a visionary entrepreneur, founded M/s J.I. International at 18, now a renowned name in trade circles under the brand WANI. With three thriving factories, he's an adept leader continuously expanding his business. Imran's global exposure and strategic acumen have garnered prestigious awards for his company as the largest exporter of Kashmir Silk Carpets from India. A supplier to top global home furnishing brands, Imran's innovative investment approach and instinct-driven decisions define his success. He aims to further expand by collaborating with luxury brands, tapping into India's billion-dollar retail market.

2. Ms. Neerja Garg, Leader, Swayam

Ms. Neerja Garg, a visionary leader and textile expert with a Master's degree from Lady Irwin, spearheads Swayam, a prominent Home Furnishing Brand. Renowned for its premium quality and design ethos, Swayam offers a diverse array of products from Bedsheets, comforters, curtains, tablecovers, kitchen linen and even fashion apparel. Under Ms. Garg's guidance, the brand has excelled in innovation and exclusivity, setting itself apart in the home fashion industry. Expanding into medical textiles during the pandemic, Swayam continues to evolve its offerings, ensuring every home is a sanctuary of tranquility and style.

3. Divyank Dagaria, Entrepreneur, MK Dagaria

Divyank Dagaria, a dynamic entrepreneur, heads MK Dagaria, a leading player in textile sourcing. With a focus on quality and sustainability, the company specializes in sourcing premium yarns and fabrics globally, including eco-friendly options like viscose, hemp, and recycled materials for multinational and corporate clients. Divyank's strategic partnership with suppliers guaranteeing a steady supply chain along with transparent business dealings sets their company apart. His visionary leadership and commitment to customer satisfaction drive MK Dagaria's success, while his adaptability to market trends and passion for excellence position him as a rising star in the competitive textile industry.

4. Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Neelam Thread Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1979, Neelam Thread Pvt. Ltd. is a stalwart in India's textile industry, renowned for its Telephone® brand. Founded and led by the late Mr. Satender Kumar Jain, the company specializes in producing and supplying premium viscose and polyester embroidery threads. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Neelam Thread Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name domestically and internationally, serving garment manufacturers, exporters, and high end fashion designers. Their diverse product range, including Viscose Rayon, Trilobal Polyester, Spun Polyester, and Metallic Zari threads, reflects their dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the textile sector, solidifying their position as industry leaders.

5. Surabhi Khullar Khanna, Founder, SUBHA (KE)

Surabhi Khullar Khanna, the visionary founder of SUBHA, leads a pioneering sustainable Wall Art brand that harmonizes artistry with eco-consciousness. Leveraging her academic background in Public Policy, she embarked on a mission to create art that not only enchants aesthetically but also minimizes ecological impact. At SUBHA, emphasis is placed on sustainable practices like utilizing natural fibers and azo-free dyes, paving the way for conscious consumerism. Mrs. Khanna eloquently states, “With each SUBHA creation, we weave stories, emotions, and aspirations into fibers,” transforming walls into canvases of eco-friendly, breathtaking artistry.

6. Pooja Jaithalia, Founder, Tarini Creations

Pooja Jaithalia, a visionary entrepreneur, founded M/s Tarini Creations in 2011, transforming it into an internationally renowned fashion house with her design prowess and dedication to excellence. Having a Master’s degree in management,Pooja is associated with an NGO to nurture the skills of entrepreneurship in young minds.With a focus on sustainability, she plans to introduce a designer label at an affordable price point, blending Indian heritage with contemporary style. Pooja leads the charge in innovative fashion, aiming to preserve Indian textiles while making a global impact. Her dynamic leadership and commitment to cultural preservation marks her as a trailblazer in the fashion industry.

7. Ashem Yadava, CEO, Ess & Bee International

Established in 1980 by Mr. L.N Yadava, Ess & Bee International, headquartered in Gurugram, with humble steps initially specialized in embroidery, transitioning into apparel exports by 1984. Now being headed by Ashem Yadava as a second-generation business, the company boasts of a dedicated team and a robust sourcing network. Committed to excellence in delivering a qualitative product, innovative designs and maintaining ethical standards, the company is BSCI & SEDEX compliant and capable of offering sustainable materials in organic and recycled. Specialising in woven garments, the company delivers a wide variety of fashionable products for women and children to an upmarket clientele such as Zadig & Voltaire , IKKS etc.

8. Star Cottex Pvt Ltd, Leading Manufacturer, DYESTAR Brand

Star Cottex Pvt Ltd., based in Ludhiana, Punjab, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality and fast-fashion Knitted Fabrics. Under the renowned brand DYESTAR, the company excels in innovation, offering a vibrant spectrum of colors and impeccable quality finishing. With its own holistic manufacturing units, Star Cottex ensures top-notch production, embodying elegance and style to create a premium fabric brand. Committed to customer satisfaction, the team fosters enduring relationships by continuously delivering new creations and developments. Currently producing 20 tonnes of fabric daily, Star Cottex is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry.

9. Ayushi Raj, Creative Director, SVM Inc

Label Ayushi Raj. We are a craft based enterprise running under the creative direction of fashion designer. Our vision is to create unique blend of Indian craft traditions with contemporary innovations. We work with artisans hand in hand to provide them numerous opportunities for their empowerment, upliftment and growth. Products that we bring to the table are Chikankari Skirts, Shorts, Shrugs, Bralettes, Dresses, Shirts, Kaftans, Crop tops, Pants and many more items. Let's celebrate the richness of Craftsmanship together.

10. Luna Apparels Pvt. Ltd., Exporter, Casual Garments & Industrial Workwear

Luna Apparels Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Kolkata, is a manufacturer and exporter of casual garments and industrial workwear. It exports work wear to various European countries such as Spain, France , Italy , Sweden, Austria etc. The casual wear clientele boasts of brands like Allen Solley, Van Heusen, Turtle, Forever 21 ,Reliance Trends, Myntra , Max etc. With a state-of-the-art production facility, strong vendor base and robust logistical team, the company is able to satisfy its high-quality oriented clients. The company is certified for Oekotex, SA8000, GOTS, GRS & SEDEX.

List Curated by Grocket Media

