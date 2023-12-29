10 Most Influential Entrepreneurs of the Year

1. Abhimanyu, Amit, and Abhishek Jain, Co-founders, Leela - The Makers of Fine Jewellery Leela - The Makers of Fine Jewellery is one of the finest jewellery brands in India, passed on over 5 long-established generations directed by Ashok Kumar Jain and his three strong-willed sons Abhishek, Abhimanyu, and Amit Jain. The three imbibed with astounding entrepreneurial qualities, great spirit and deep-rooted expertise in this field have helped the brand bring overwhelming and profitable outcomes. Their hard work and constant efforts to make Leela a transparent and customer-centric brand and serve their clients with rare and exceptional jewellery have increased their loyal customer base. Incorporated with creative and risk-taking skills, Abhimanyu Jain, the pacesetter of their heritage, carries forth this legacy with pride, unwavering dedication, and commitment alongside his brothers Amit and Abhishek, helping them flourish the business.

2. Dr Shweta Telhandre & Harshad Telhandre, Co-founders, Eh-Maaya

What started as an experiment to help his wife revive her chemically damaged hair has today become a brand that is making women fall in love with their natural hair.

Dr Shweta & Harshad Telhandre, the people behind the No Gimmick Hair Care Brand, Eh-Maaya had only one vision - to create a hair care range that focuses on happy, healthy hair and doesn’t conform to changing fads.



Their vision to shift the narrative has resulted in a range that has been curated for Straight, Wavy and Curly hair, after studying the K28 DNA.

The concept of Eh-Maaya, with clean and transparent products, was conjured in their kitchen and today it has gained the trust of over 50,000+ women, especially doctors.



Not just that, it has 14 international certifications like Safe Cosmetics Australia Verified, Dermatologically Tested, Made Safe and Clean Standards, not something many brands, even internationally can claim.

What impresses us most is their dedication to informing their customers through their social media channels on holistic health and wellness, and that’s why they have made it to this list of Inspiring Entrepreneurs of the Year.

3. Nishant Malhotra, Founder & CEO, WeaverStory

Nishant Malhotra Founder and CEO of Weaver Story is a first-generation entrepreneur. Before starting WeaverStory spent 15 years working in MNCs and Fortune 500 conglomerates like Principal Retirement Advisors, Canara HSBC, Reliance, and Tata AIG.

During a visit to Varanasi, he became aware of the sad plight of the Indian traditional weavers, who were seeking alternate employment due to the paucity of fair market opportunities. In August 2015 he founded WeaverStory to enable weavers to preserve their skills and at the same time attain financial independence by taking their products directly to a global clientele.

WeaverStory is a premium craft-led textile brand that showcases the finest weaves drawn from the diverse handlooms and crafts of India skilfully blended to represent a symphony of tradition and modernity.

4. Abhivyakti Jaiswal, Founder, AHI Clothing

Abhivyakti Jaiswal, the founder of AHI Clothing, is an Engineer with an MBA degree. Her journey in fashion began in the seventh grade which was when she started designing her clothes as a teenager. Abhivyakti's mother always kept her abreast of the most recent fashion trends, which planted the seed of her love for fashion and design as well as her dream of becoming an Entrepreneur. She believed in doing something that she could put her heart and soul into as one should only work with their soul to enjoy it. She then decided to create something with her magic which turned into reality with her clothing line AHI Clothing. It's been a beautiful journey of two years for AHI Clothing as it garners love & appreciation from all over the world and has been Awarded with Most popular fashion brand of the year 2023.

5. Saurabh Luthra, Founder & Chairman- Romeo Lane

Saurabh Luthra, a gold medallist engineer who has gracefully transitioned into a visionary restaurateur, emerging as a shining luminary within the realm of hospitality. His brainchild, Romeo Lane, has not only expanded its footprint to 37 cities across India but also stands as a living testament to his unwavering dedication and innovative brilliance in the enchanting world of culinary arts. His journey in the F&B industry is a testament to his commitment to excellence. He has become renowned for his distinctive approach to organic cocktails and the warm ambiance at his establishments.

6. Ritu Khanna, Managing Director, Perenne

Ritu Khanna, managing director of popular skin care and hair care brand Perenne, embarked upon this journey in 2017 with a vision of making a Clean beauty brand in India. She started with five products but curated each product with her heart and soul, sourcing the best ingredients and raw materials globally. What makes this brand unique is Ritu’s principle of honesty and her desire to give consumers the best. She develops products with high potency clinically tested ingredients, making them stand out. During these six years, Ritu has made remarkable achievements by getting many rewards, such as India’s most admired leader in 2019 and India’s most admired brand. Also, her brand Perenne was awarded as a Clean and conscious beauty brand. Since then, Perenne has grown well and has been successful and popular in PAN INDIA.

7. Chakshu, Founder, Mamicha

Chakshu is a brilliantly skilled entrepreneur and the visionary founder of Mamicha, a premium plus-size fashion brand for women. Chakshu began her career as a wedding planner, which helped her to enhance her skills and gain expertise in the fashion industry. She always wanted to start something of her own. However, like other plus-sized girls, she faced the challenges of body shaming, which not only shook her self-confidence but hampered her career opportunities, too. One day, Inspired by her unapologetic Cat, Chakshu decided to take control of her life and start something new to prove that size and shape cannot define one’s potential and that being plus size is not equivalent to being unhealthy or lazy! Eventually, Chakshu launched Mamicha, a plus-size fashion brand that offers more than just clothes. At Mamicha, every client is a muse as they inspire the team to create comfortable yet exquisite collections. Through Mamicha, Chakshu aims to bring plus-size women together to build a strong community and spread the powerful message that despite their size and shape, every woman deserves to be celebrated.

8. Ankita Jaiswal, Founder, Brio Art House

Ankita Jaiswal, an artist and a talented entrepreneur, is a woman of many talents. Ankita apprehended and developed her love for art, great business acumen and entrepreneurial skills since the beginning of her career. Captivated by the beauty of handmade crafts and inspired by the artisans, Ankita took a plunge to create a "Brio Art House", a platform to support the artisans while celebrating the rich and diverse Indian heritage. In addition, Ankita also aims to make India's future a sustainable one by working with 3000+ artisans & farmers. She is involved in sessions on health awareness and acquainting people about millet benefits, has introduced 22-plus millet products that are chemical and pesticide-free and is also working on bridging the void between the FPO and consumers. She wants to uplift the farmers of India by providing them with employment opportunities and constantly works with them to promote sustainable agriculture tourism and bring the benefits of millet directly into your traditional recipes.

9. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is the CEO & Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development to help global societies after enduring life-threatening illnesses. Determined to help humanity she is the chief Editor: Global Research Journal, Academic Scholar, TEDx Speaker, Educator, Motivational Speaker, Author, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Multi-International Award Winner. She was Honoured and crowned the title of Mrs Universe 2022 by Bollywood Actress Mahek Chhal and winner of many beauty Pageants. She holds 8 Doctorate degrees, authored 19 books, is a Guinness World Recorder, one of the lead editors of ‘Thickest Book in the World’. Recognised 5 times in the world book of Records, twice in India book of world, Asia book of records, Karnataka book of records. Travelled to 117+countries, serving global societies in Education, Women Empowerment, Youth Development.

10. Mily Saxena, Founder, Ogive Technology, Ausiro Labs, Panchahara and Jijivisha

Mily Saxena is a talented entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Ogive Technology, Ausiro Labs, Panchahara and Jijivisha. Her versatile leadership background and abilities are apparent from her roles where she effectively managed projects, budgets, and resources while working in different tech companies. Mily’s entrepreneurial approach is centred on understanding clients' specific needs and delivering suitable solutions that address their challenges. All over her career, Mily has constantly displayed a strong record of solving complex problems and exceeding organizational goals. Her innovative thinking, visionary outlook, and dedication to excellence are the driving forces behind each of her ventures. All of her organizations reflect a harmonious blend of entrepreneurial spirit and an unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions for business growth and cultural enrichment.

