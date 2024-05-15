10 Personalities Shaping Minds in India for the Month of May 2024 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly acknowledges Individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in the field of education, fostering outcome-based learning that positively impacts on everyone’s lives.

Top 10 Personalities Shaping Minds In India for the Month of May 2024:-

Priyanka Kathait – Priyanka Kathait, an author, blogger, and teacher, exudes enthusiasm and dedication. Rooted in Garhwal, she emphasizes women's empowerment through financial stability in her books. Awarded for her impactful writing, she's recognized as an influential figure, receiving accolades like "Asia's Top 100 Influential Women" and "Best Author Award." Featured in esteemed magazines and honored for her educational contributions, she's also lauded as a top influencer and educator. With a focus on women's empowerment and education, she continues to inspire through her work, embodying resilience and optimism. Dr. C M Rao – Dr. C M Rao, a luminary in business and philanthropy, helms Ananda's Seva Sadana Group as its Chairman and Managing Director. With a resolute commitment to social welfare, he champions initiatives that uplift communities and foster economic advancement. His visionary leadership integrates business acumen with humanitarian values, driving sustainable growth and prioritizing marginalized groups' well-being. Under his guidance, the group spearheads impactful projects in healthcare, education, and sustainable development. His accolades, including prestigious awards like the Indian Global Icon Award and APJ Abdul Kalam Award, underscore his remarkable contributions. His enduring legacy inspires future generations with values of integrity, compassion, and service to humanity. Dr. ( Prof. ) Madan Chandra Karan - Dr. ( Prof. ) Madan Chandra Karan, hailing from Sandeshkhali, Sunderban, is a distinguished Bengali writer and professor. Educated both domestically and internationally, he specializes in language, society, and culture. His notable works include "Jannater Samsar," "Neck Nahas," and writings on communalism. Honors include the Vidyalankara Award (2007), Banga Ratna ( 2015 ), and the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award in 2017. He holds multiple honorary D. Litt degrees and was bestowed the Rabindranath Tagore Award at the World Peace Meet in 2019. Recognized as a Professor of Excellence by the British National University in 2022, his contributions extend globally, shaping literature and academic discourse. Dr. Pramod Kumar – Dr. Pramod Kumar, Founder of Kates Preschools, is a distinguished academician and visionary leader. With an impressive academic background including an M.B.A., M.A., M. Com., and an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management, he brings over two decades of expertise in management, administration, and education. Dr. Kumar's philosophy emphasizes the transformative power of education, shaping lifelong success through values and knowledge. His innovative approach has led to the establishment of Kates Group of Schools, redefining educational standards and earning numerous awards. Committed to holistic development, he prepares students for future challenges, ensuring they thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Prof. Lala Behari Sukla- Prof. Lala Behari Sukla has attained global recognition, ranking among the top two percent of scientists worldwide according to Stanford University's meticulous analysis. As Director at the Biofuels and Bioprocessing Research Centre ( BBRC ) within Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan ( Deemed to be University ) in Bhubaneswar, he brings over 45 years of expertise. His career, marked by a fervent curiosity, includes roles as Chief Scientist at CSIR-IMMT, Emeritus Scientist at CSIR, and Emeritus Professor at AcSIR. With over 250 publications, five books, and 10 patents, his contributions to Bio-mineral Processing and Hydrometallurgy are profound. Professor Sukla's mentorship has shaped countless students, earning him prestigious awards and accolades globally. Prof. Dr. B. Sendilkumar – Prof. Dr. B. Sendilkumar, Dean of Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation-DU's Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, blends academic rigor with healthcare innovation across campuses in Salem, Pudhucherry, Karaikal, and Chennai. His leadership fosters collaboration and patient-centric care, shaping the institution's academic landscape. As Chairperson of the CII Salem Healthcare Panel and a mentor for sustainability initiatives, he drives change beyond academia. Recognized with accolades like the "Education Leadership Award" and "Healthcare Excellence Award," his legacy of service, excellence, and empowerment inspires generations. Despite his accomplishments, he remains humble, crediting his success to collective efforts, motivating others to strive for excellence. Mr. Abhishek Kumar Gupta – Mr. Abhishek Kumar Gupta is a seasoned UX Designer with over 18 years of industry experience, specializing in crafting seamless digital experiences for iOS and Android apps, websites, and various platforms. His journey has spanned diverse sectors, including finance, telecommunications, education, and aviation. As a Google Certified Professional, he prioritizes client demands and enhances user experiences through research, design, and leadership. With a track record of awards and recognition, he strives to simplify and elevate user experiences, leveraging his expertise in UX/UI design, branding, and marketing to create impactful digital solutions for businesses and end-users alike. Mrs. Shilpa Mittal - Home baking isn't just a hobby; it's a lifestyle of joy, creativity, and the aroma of freshly baked treats. Amrit, now a daily customer, recalls being Shilpa's first client. Shilpa, an exceptional baker and friend, overcame hardships to build her home bakery without much support. Her journey, from tough beginnings to thriving success, was marked by family support and relentless dedication. Starting during the pandemic, Shilpa's treats brought smiles during tough times. Amrit's initial order, a cake for her daughter, sparked a lasting friendship. Shilpa's commitment to spreading joy through her creations earns her praise and loyal customers, like Amrit, for life. Mrs. Sheeza A. K. – Mrs. Sheeza A. K. , an impassioned educator, ignites a fervor for perpetual learning. Engaged in IB across Asia Pacific and Americas, she's lauded in Fortune as an "Inspiring Woman of India." Recognized for leadership, she spearheads IB initiatives in Delhi's government schools. Her impact extends through articles and presentations, enriching educational dialogue. Moreover, she broadens her expertise through a scholarship-funded exchange in France, enhancing her global perspective. She remains committed to empowering students and educators alike, shaping the future of education with innovation and dedication. Mr. Arvind Kumar Mishra – Mr. Arvind Kumar Mishra, an esteemed educator, leads as Principal at Army Children's Academy Sr. Sec. School. With a Master's in Chemistry and Education, coupled with three decades of experience, he passionately molds young minds. His dedication shines in providing a holistic learning environment, blending knowledge, skills, and values for students' development. Embracing innovation, he champions progressive teaching methods, fostering inclusivity and individual potential. Recognized with accolades, his leadership elevates Army Children's Academy, nurturing socially responsible individuals. His journey exemplifies education's transformative power and underscores the profound impact of dedicated educators on shaping tomorrow's leaders.

