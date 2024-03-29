Grocket Media is proud to unveil its highly anticipated list of “10 RISING ENTREPRENEURS IN TEXTILE AND APPAREL INDUSTRY” In an ever-evolving landscape of innovation and influence, these individuals stand out for their remarkable achievements, promising endeavors, and potential to make significant waves across textile and Apparel industry. From trailblazing entrepreneurs to visionary artists, this curated selection embodies the diverse talent and dynamic spirit shaping India’s future.

Parvinder Singh, Founder, Aadi Sustainability Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

In the realm of sustainable entrepreneurship, Parvinder Singh stands as a beacon of innovation and advocacy. As the founder of Aadi Sustainability Solutions Pvt. Ltd., he has pioneered groundbreaking initiatives in textile waste management and sustainable denim manufacturing, reshaping the landscape of responsible business practices in India. ASSPL saved a staggering 18,000 tons of textile waste last year alone, championing the ethos of consuming less and recycling more.Parvinder Singh is a prominent voice for sustainability and circularity on both national and global platforms. He shares his insights and expertise at leading government forums, educational institutions, and industry panels, advocating for systemic change in consumption patterns and waste management practices.Parvinder's forward-thinking extends to plant-based foods, showcasing a holistic approach to sustainability and health. With a steadfast mission to make textiles, fashion, and food industries more sustainable, sensible, and circular, Parvinder Singh is reshaping the very fabric of business. His visionary leadership and unwavering dedication inspire a new era of responsible entrepreneurship, driving positive change for the planet and future generations.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sanidhya Jhunjhunwala, Founder, ABSJ FASHIONS LLP

Meet Sanidhya Jhunjhunwala, the visionary behind India's sportswear revolution. Founder of ABSJ FASHIONS LLP, he's renowned for his commitment to quality and reliability. With 17 years of entrepreneurial expertise, he's driving a new benchmark for excellence in manufacturing and design. His cutting-edge facility in Gurgaon caters to top brands in India, poised to elevate the nation's sportswear industry to global standards. Sanidhya's penchant for research and development addresses critical industry gaps with precision, ensuring ABSJ FASHIONS LLP remains a trusted name in the field.

Siddharth Rai Chhabra, Founder, INDO FIBERS

INDO FIBERS, under the leadership of founder Siddharth Rai Chhabra, has rapidly ascended in the textiles industry. Renowned for manufacturing fabrics for top apparel leaders, they're recognized as the best textile manufacturers. With a focus on global supply, their network spans across continents. Utilizing state-of-the-art autolooms and airjet machines, they achieve impressive yearly production numbers, continuously growing. With clients worldwide and a strong presence in Japan and Europe, they're expanding rapidly, particularly in India's garment export sector. INDO FIBERS is on track to reach even greater heights, driven by innovation and dedication to excellence.

Deepak Pandey, Founder & Managing Director, D' Purple Fashion Labs

D' Purple Fashion Labs, led by founder Deepak Pandey (M.D.), introduces Mother Nature Herbal Apparel (Green Fashion), the world's first 100% Sustainable Organic Garments brand. Utilizing G.O.T.S Certified Organic cotton and Khadi fabrics, garments are dyed with natural dyes in conserved rainwater and processed with patented Herbal coatings. Offering inherent natural properties like AntiMicrobial, Anti-odor, and Anti-UV, garments are chemical-free and eco-friendly. Their Carbon Negative, ZDHC-compliant manufacturing facility pioneers sustainability with solar energy, rainwater dyeing, and geothermal cooling. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, they redefine green fashion while promoting skin health and well-being.

Shweta Agarwal, CEO, Tradyl Pvt Ltd

Introducing Tradyl which is revolutionizing apparel sourcing from India. Founded by CEO Shweta Agarwal, Tradyl is India's premier B2B platform offering end-to-end solutions from design to delivery, connecting SMB manufacturers with buyers abroad. With a vast array of trendy designs, low minimums, and personalized assistance, Tradyl ensures a seamless buying experience. Consistent customer feedback stands as a testament to Tradyl’s commitment to high quality standards and ethical business practices.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, Founder, ARV Global Creations Private Limited

Former top executive Ashok Kumar Sharma founded ARV Global Creations Private Limited to globalize traditional Indian hand beading art. Transitioning from the corporate world, he aims to revolutionize bridal and evening wear with exquisite hand-beaded artistry. In just four years, the brand has gained recognition, collaborating with fashion icons like Karen Willis Holmes and Rayon Patros. Maison Lusso, their upcoming brand and website, www.maisonlusso.com, promises refined taste and elegance, inviting all to partake in handcrafted luxury. ARV Global Creations stands for passion, dedication, and the transformative power of art in fashion, forging deep connections and providing unparalleled elegance.

Monisha Singhal, Founder, Mahabir Trading Co.

Visionary entrepreneur Monisha Singhal founded Mahabir Trading Co. in 2005, leading the recycling industry. Under her dynamic leadership, the company explores upcycling of used clothing and accessories, extending their lifespan and diverting them from landfills and incinerators. Monisha aims for full textile circularity, promoting sustainable growth in an industry dominated by fast fashion. Her innovative approach addresses environmental concerns while contributing positively to the global sustainability movement. Through Mahabir Trading Co., Monisha is reshaping the narrative of textile waste management, setting a new standard for eco-conscious practices in the fashion industry.

Sangita Maji, Founder & CEO, Aankona Design Studio

Sangita Maji, the visionary Founder & CEO of Aankona Design Studio, is revolutionizing the textile and apparel industry. Since its inception in 2012, Aankona has soared under her leadership, blending tradition with innovation in handloom fabrics. In 2019, Sangita steered Aankona into exports, broadening its global presence while maintaining a commitment to excellence. With over 110 skilled employees, predominantly women, Aankona produces 3,000 meters of fabric, 2000 garments, and 30 quilts monthly. Sangita's journey embodies resilience, creativity, and a steadfast dedication to craftsmanship, shaping the future of handloom with Aankona Design Studio, one innovation at a time.

Kushagra Bansal, Founder, KS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd

Meet Kushagra Bansal, the visionary founder of KS Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd. With a heritage spanning four decades in the spinning industry and being the 4th generation in this business, Kushagra leads the charge in producing the finest quality recycled open end yarns. Their newest venture, initiated two years ago, specializes in 100% Recycled Open End Yarn, blending recycled pre and post-consumer cotton with recycled post-consumer polyester. With a count range from Ne 1-40 for both knitted and woven applications, their certified yarns and fabrics reach customers in over 27 countries across 5 continents, making them one of the largest producers of recycled yarns globally.

Arun Gaikwad, CEO, Denim kreations

Arun Gaikwad CEO of Denim Creations is leading Garment manufacturer based in bangalore, having industry experience of more than 24 yrs, We offer Design development and manufacturing facilities, Integrated sewing and Laundry with socially complained policies, we produce best quality Denim and Chinos twills to reputed brands globally for Men’s Women’s and Kids categories, we have Associated with brands like Nautica, Beverly hills polo Club, French Connection, Kenneth cole,Ducati, Some of special products include – water proof Denim, Yarn dyed Chinos, Anti Yellowing Denim, 4 Way stretch Denims, Garment Dyed Chinos.

List Curated by Grocket Media

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.