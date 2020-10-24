10 things to do to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure safe indoors

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:53 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives for good. As the country eases the lockdown restrictions and we get into “unlock” mode; stepping out of our little Covid-bubbles and securing our home against the Corona virus has become critical.

Regardless of how much you plan to step out now that restaurants and malls are operational, it is important that you practise social distancing, wear a mask when you are outside home and maintain good hygiene habits.

The virus continues to play havoc in most parts of the country. People are doing everything they can to keep themselves safe but what about your dream abode? It is time to pay proper attention to it!

We look at 10 quick and easy suggestions to protect you and your family against the pandemic!

1.Keep your living spaces well ventilated: Open the doors and windows every day to allow fresh air to circulate around the house. Air conditioning can reduce the risk of transmission of the virus through air by reducing its airborne concentration. But this is effective only when a ceiling fan is switched on.

2.Add new colours to your walls with protection: It is India’s first paint that is found to be effective against Covid-19 as per a study report by a Government of India certified lab. Royale Health Shield is a revolutionary solution that combines hygiene and aesthetics to ensure a safe and beautiful home. So, you can get the finest looking walls along with safe indoors!

3.Clean your hands often: While it is recommended to wash your hands for 20 seconds each time you come into contact with any object that could have a risk of contamination, you can use a sanitizer with over 60 per cent alcohol in case soap and water is unavailable as well. Disinfect all frequently-used surfaces around the home using disinfectants and sanitizers.

4.Use vegetable and fruit disinfectants that kill bacteria, viruses, fungi and other pathogens that are present on the surface of food items and stay safe from food-borne diseases. When ordering a take-away, dispose off the container right at the doorstep and heat the food well before eating. All outside packaging must be discarded immediately in a closed bin as soon as you can.

5.Indulge in an Anti-Viral Mattress Protector that focuses on providing a fresh, safe and hygienic sleep environment by neutralising enveloped viruses and bacteria and also keeps dust particles at bay. Wash all bedding, linen and sheets frequently using a good-quality laundry detergent.

6.Use a good water purifier: In these troubled times, its best to limit your visits to the hospital for absolutely unavoidable circumstances. One of the most important steps towards this is ensuring a steady supply of clean drinking water, which only a good water purifier can provide. Pick one that filters the impurities even as it retains the goodness of alkaline minerals.

7.Clean carpets and rugs regularly: Carpets and rugs can contain a range of synthetic chemicals that can pollute your home. They also have potential to trap dust, bacteria and viruses. Use a good home cleaning system that can drive away all the germs off the carpets and leave them dust-free.

8.Leave your shoes outside the home: The easiest way to keep the germs out of your home is by leaving your footwear outside. Place a trendy shoe-rack right at the main door and use this to store the shoes you regularly wear outside as they may contain viruses and bacteria.

9.Using hand-held products like UV lights as disinfectants is also a good idea. Commonly available boxed sterilizers using UV lights can be used to disinfect household products. But direct exposure to the human skin can be a health hazard, so be sure to handle the apparatus with care.

10.Avoid going to social gatherings or throwing dinner parties at home for some time in order to minimize the chances of being in company of many people in a closed environment. Limit your exposures and if you feel at risk, wear a mask, even if you are indoors. Social distancing is the new normal and ensure that you follow it to the tee at your home.

So stay home as much as you can, clean and disinfect properly, and stay safe!