10 years of impact: How Flipkart’s supply chain ensures the best customer experience during The Big Billion Days

Every time you shop online, you wait in anticipation to receive your package. This excitement multiplies manyfold if you have shopped for your wishlist during the festive season with great deals. That being said, do you know that at the backend of e-commerce fulfillment is an efficient supply chain and a well-oiled machinery of people and technology, orchestrated to perfection to deliver a seamless shopping experience with each order? This year, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace celebrated the 10th year of its much-awaited shopping event- The Big Billion Days from October 8 to October 15.

Since its inception in 2014, this most-awaited shopping festival has become a household phenomenon and has delighted millions of Indians. Ahead of the The Big Billion Days 2023 event, thousands of Flipkart employees collaborate to ensure that systems at the backend are adequately equipped to deal with the added load of orders that pour in as a result of lakhs of sellers making the best products available to customers.

The TBBD excitement officially began at Flipkart, with the Wishmasters' rally

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, spoke to Hindustan Times about how 'The Big Billion Days' has become synonymous with driving ecosystem growth and a key enabler for this is Flipkart's very own Supply Chain.

The preparations for The Big Billions Day event begin many months ahead of the actual event, as teams across Flipkart’s Supply Chain begin working on innovations at the backend to allow for seamless processing and delivery of orders.

“It is the DNA of Flipkart, wherein everybody starts preparing for the next ‘Big Billion Days’ as soon as we have finished one. It is about keeping the large infrastructure ready - deciding on ideal locations for fulfilment centres, sort centres, and other important last mile requirements. Supply Chain as a segment is always evolving and growing in many ways. When you establish a facility, it usually happens at least three months ahead of time. After that, you need to have an intense training program for the staff and build a culture of customer centricity” said Badri.

“How do you build customer obsession in every person working in the fulfilment centre, sort centre, or last mile centre? You enable the right training opportunities, make them specialise in a particular job, and they get certified. And, as you inch closer to an event like The Big Billion Days, you have to stress-test every system, validating its throughput, reliability, to ensure that the customer gets a delightful experience. That’s what holds us together,” he further said.

Flipkart has a very unique supply chain that is technology-enabled to maximise the reliability and customer experience. When you walk into a Flipkart fulfilment centre, it feels like you have been transported into a futuristic realm as you see packages moving back and forth with the help of robots and conveyor belts. One of Flipkart’s largest fulfilment centres located near Kolkata is the size of 12 Olympic sized football fields and has the capacity to process a million shipments a day. This facility has many processes that are automated including robotic arms, a conveyor belt with a 9 km running radius within it, and acts as a gateway for East and North-East India and has helped reduce the delivery turnaround time in this area by about 40 per cent. The fulfilment hub is platinum certified by Indian Green Building Council for its sustainability efforts and infrastructure including the entire campus being powered by solar power, rain water harvesting etc. It also uses a lot of indigenous technologies such as robotics, cross belt sorters, conveyors, and robotic arms .

“Over the years, we have expanded a great deal. This year, we have added close to 20 lakh square feet area in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and have also built a new fulfilment centre in Sangareddy in Hyderabad. We have started grocery sites in Ludhiana and Sonipat. It has been a year-long preparation to create all the fulfilment centres, sort centres, and last mile hubs because we reach almost all the PIN codes in the country. That is what forms the backbone of our supply chain and that is what makes us different,” said Badri.

Using technology, the endeavour is to compliment people's effort at every stage and offer greater reliability in the supply chain. “We build a lot of indigenous technology unique to the supply chain, whether it is automated guided vehicles or robotics or process automation. Every process is monitored and optimised. Technology unlocks consistency and reliability in the entire supply chain,” he further added.

Flipkart is focused on empowering its delivery workforce to improve the shopping experience for every customer. Interestingly, Flipkart refers to its field executives as ‘wishmasters’ - those who ensure delight in every delivery. “The field executives who deliver the shipment to customers are our ambassadors. They make an in-person connection with our customers and therefore, form a very important part of our entire supply chain. We have robust training protocols in place and work closely with them to ensure they reciprocate our organisation’s values,” he said.

Back in 2017, Flipkart started its kirana delivery program wherein it onboarded thousands of kirana stores to become last mile delivery agents. For Flipkart, this became a very strong value proposition as these ‘mom and pop stores’ knew the entire neighbourhood at a personal level and could drive much greater levels of customer delight. Today, Flipkart has onboarded more than 2,00,000 kirana stores and 40 percent of the deliveries each month are delivered through Kirana Delivery partners.

Flipkart also ensures inclusion and diversity in its supply chain, which is traditionally considered to be dominated by one gender. “We have 20,000 women working in our facilities and a few of our facilities including in Guwahati and Coimbatore are 100 percent women run hubs. Across our facilities, we carry out special training sessions to interact with people with disabilities. We have over 2,000 working with some kind of a disability and they are integral to our purpose of democratising e-commerce.”

Flipkart has undertaken numerous initiatives to ensure the participation of people from different walks of life, all gender and ethnicities are a part of its supply chain, setting a positive example to the ecosystem at large.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

