10 years of impact: How Flipkart’s tech innovations have redefined the future of shopping for every Indian

Flipkart’s much-awaited The Big Billion Days 2023 event brought the best experience from the past decade to millions of customers across India. In fact, new on-app experiences such as Flippi (a Chat GPT-powered shopping assistant), Vibes (video-led browsing experience) and SPOYL (Gen Z Fashion experience), saw great traction during the tenth edition of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, with a ~4X increase in engagement compared to the pre-festive period. Flipverse, the 3D-rendered, immersive Virtual World with multiple brand spaces, saw a 10X increase in visits compared to the pre-festive period.

India’s homegrown e-commerce company has leveraged innovation, technology, and the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reshape the way we shop and to deliver immersive, hyper-personalised experiences for both shoppers as well as sellers on its platform. During the 10th edition of its much-awaited The Big Billion Days event, Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, spoke to Hindustan Times about the innovative new tech features launched during this year’s The Big Billion Days festival that will change the way we experience e-commerce shopping forever.

“We have recently launched our VIP subscription program, which offers tremendous benefits to customers through a subscription model. This includes free and fast shipping, a mystery gift box that you will receive on subscription, early access to events, price lock, and various other benefits,” said Venugopal.

Flipkart has also launched ‘SPOYL’, a fashion destination for Gen Z, and Vibes, a destination where you can follow influencers and know about new products and launches; and ‘Live Shops’ where popular celebrities come to the platform and talk about new brands and flagship products that are being launched.

“This has received a tremendous reception. Consumers get to hear about the fantastic specs, the new products that are launched and the deals that are going to be offered during the event season. And, not only that, some of these deals are being made available so that even before the event officially starts, they can start buying,” he said.

People continue to embrace a more visually engaging shopping experience, as Flipkart bridges the content to commerce gap especially with its video offerings. With a majority of viewers from T2+ regions, Flipkart’s Video Commerce offering witnessed the highest viewership till date.

At this year’s The Big Billion Days shopping festival, customers interacted with their favourite brands with a dedicated destination portal on the app. “We have given a voice to the brands so that they can build their own brand following and loyal audiences - to engage in gamified contests, win coupons and other benefits that they can leverage for shopping on the platform,” he further added.

Flipkart’s robust ecosystem is supported by a backbone of the latest technology and innovation. For a country like India that thrives on its diversity, Flipkart has emerged as a technology-led organisation that has used innovation to its advantage, to expand its reach to customers and sellers located in the remotest corners of the country. It also leveraged the power of Generative AI to offer a seamless shopping experience for those shopping on it during The Big Billion Days.

“In a country as diverse as India, we cannot solve problems without creatively using technology to up level customer experience and the entire ecosystem benefits from it,” he said.

Flipkart has launched ‘Flippi’ - a CHAT GPT-powered shopping assistant which can tell you about products, offers, comparisons, and recommendations. It is available through a simple swipe of the app home screen.

“We have also introduced a Gen AI-based, fast, accurate customer service assistance for our customers. So, basically, for a set of queries now, we have tuned our Gen AI assistant CX bot to be able to respond to customers in a very effective and quick way. We continue to innovate. Apart from this, we have also actually looked at using Gen AI for image generation. So, a lot of catalogue images are now being generated to AI avatars instead of traditional modern shoots. And we are also generating product descriptions and summaries, and generating reviews through Gen AI,” he said.

He also spoke about Flipkart Labs and Flipverse, which brings the power of the metaverse to immersive retail shopping right. The Flipverse, which was launched last year, has undergone an upgrade. “It is a much more lightweight experience that helps customers with different types of mobile phones, different connectivity speeds, etc., experience it at full fidelity. A lot of brands have participated and they are very excited to showcase their products in the Flipverse. We also launched a NFT marketplace where brands have created NFT-based clubs, where you can join the NFT marketplace and can engage in gamified constructs, get rewards, engage with brands, and that’s also an entirely new construct that we have done this time. We are excited to see how customers will take it up,” said Venugopal.

Lakhs of sellers form an integral part of Flipkart’s thriving marketplace ecosystem. There are special tech interventions that have been introduced this year to focus on the seller interfaces. Over the last year, Flipkart has simplified the process of enrolling a seller on the platform. The entire process of registering to become a seller on Flipkart can be completed in less than 10 minutes today! A slew of other interventions have been made to ensure growth for sellers on the platform.

“We have also created data science led insights to give to the sellers to understand how customers are reacting to the products that they list on our platform. This has actually helped sellers understand where they may need to improve the titles, the descriptions, the imagery, etc., so as to minimise returns for their products right and they get much better conversions,” he said.

Flipkart launched another innovative new feature where a Gen AI system is creating new fashion designs. These designs are being shared with the sellers with the belief that if these designs can be created, they will see a great customer response. Flipkart has also significantly revamped the seller portals, seller workflows, seller support systems, and the seller mobile app, which is now fully featured.

“We know that a lot of our small to medium-sized sellers completely run their business through their mobile phones. So, we decided to invest very deeply and we connected with sellers across the country through a completely revamped Mobile 2.0 version of the seller portal that has seen fantastic reception from our sellers,” he added.

Speaking about the future of e-commerce shopping, Venugopal said that there are several innovations and interventions in the pipeline that will reinvent how e-commerce is happening today. Cutting edge technologies like Gen AI, NFTs, immersive metaverse constructs, etc., will all play a big part in shaping how e-commerce moves to the next level in the years to come.

“I think we are in the very early days of where e-commerce can go in the country. If you look at the value propositions offered by e-commerce, which are selection, value, convenience - on every one of these dimensions there are plenty of new technology and product-led innovations and interventions that can bring the next 300-500 million customers to shop online. It is about improving digital access for customers through better vernacular technologies, voice enablement, conversational commerce, and new channels of merchandising,” he said.

Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days has driven tremendous growth for the entire ecosystem over the past 10 years, with technology playing an integral role. The future of shopping is here and now, courtesy Flipkart.

