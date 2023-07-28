11 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites With The Most Rewarding Crypto Casino Games

Believe it or not, gambling remains the most popular online entertainment worldwide. An annual turnover of $4.5 trillion per year is undeniable proof of that. Beautiful numbers, aren't they? But that's not all. Add to the popularity of online gambling the popularity of the crypto industry, and we get a new niche product that will impress all sports betting and bitcoin casino lovers.

To understand that the market for even crypto gambling sites in Australia has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years, then in order to compile a great list of the 11 best bitcoin casinos, we had to compare more than 100 top online casinos in all countries, namely the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, European countries, and the list can go on for a long time.

This article will review 11best crypto and bitcoin gambling sites based on parameters such as impeccable reputation, multiple cryptocurrencies, generous bonuses and instant payouts. Don't miss our leader and integral contributor to all the world's biggest sporting events -Stake.com.

Best Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites

So that you don't doubt the authenticity of the bitcoin gambling sites listed below, it's worth saying that when compiling the top best bitcoin gambling sites, we were guided by the undeniable aspects of quality: license, reviews from real users, transparency and content updates.

Stake.com: Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall

Overview

Stake is the best crypto-friendly platform providing services for bettors and online casino lovers. Compared to Cloudbet, who is second in our rating, this bookmaker is a bit younger and was launched in 2017. Many truly reputable sponsors prove The operator's reliability: Everton Football Club, Brasil Rugby League, UFC, Watford FC, Alexa Grasso, etc. The Stake betting site is distinguished by its modern design, functionality, and easy navigation.

🦄Stake Casino Review 2023 – Stunning Secrets Revealed💥

Top features

Reputable brand

Great VIP rewards and promotions

Live chat with minimal waiting time

Provably fair games

Intuitive UX and smooth UI

RTP is around 99% for some casino games

Betting

The stake is one of the few crypto gambling sites UK providing its services in the USA.

First, appreciate the vastness of the list of sports disciplines available for betting - more than 40 positions! This sportsbook can be safely called the most diverse: you can bet on many events, from football and tennis to handball and cross-country. The live mode, with clear lines and a live streaming function, is presented at a high-quality level. No one will be surprised by cybersport, which is also widely represented on the platform: Dota2, LoL, and Counter-Strike. The stake is one of the few crypto gambling sites UK providing its services in the USA. The Stake US version was recently launched.

Unfortunately, players from the US will not be able to feel the whole atmosphere of the game on Stake, but there is a solution how to do it through VPN services, so we wrote a separate article on Medium about how to play Stake in the US. For now, Stake only intends to enter the US market, but whether that will be in 2023 or 2024 is unknown, according to Casino.org, so you can use a VPN to play at this casino from the US for now.

The line of Stake combines 25+ sports. The most described sports are naturally the most popular ones, for example, soccer, American football, basketball, and volleyball. They are given one of the highest odds compared to the market. Generally, the Stake operator offers worthy bets on all events, confirming the title of one of the best crypto gambling sites. Odds for favorites rarely fall below 1.20.

Casino section

This site is one of the best online casinos in the United Kingdom on the market.

The platform has various games: Slots, Feature Buy-in, Table Games, Roulette, and other online casino games. Here you will find an exclusive game section, Stake Originals: besides the biggest game providers, Stake decided to present its games, including Dice Games, Crash, Tome of Life, Wheel, and many others. This site is one of the best online casinos in the United Kingdom on the market.

LosPollosTv Makes $260,000 In 10 Minutes On PLINKO...

Are there other good casinos like this one? Check these crypto casino sites if you want something like Stake!

Bonuses

All recently-registered users can get a 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS'.

Moreover, the casino has many regular events with MASSIVE prize pools. The most popular competitive event here is Stake VS Eddie, which is a regular race for the best results in specific slots. Eddie, Stake's co-founder, plays various games and reaches a score, and you must beat it to get a great prize. Of course, many smaller prizes for the luckiest gamblers are also available, even if Eddie's score is not beaten.

In addition, many giveaways can get you something like… a BRAND NEW CAR… And there are also various promotions for sports bettors!

Cloudbet: Best For Live Dealer Games

Overview

If you have never heard of Cloudbet, you are most likely a beginner in Bitcoin gambling. It is time to meet all the better! This crypto casino has been famous in Canada and Australia for its impeccable reputation since 2013, confirmed by a solid international body of the Curacao Gaming Authority.

In addition, Cloudbet has over 70 different casino game providers! That is the most extensive collection we found among all existing crypto casinos. This number also includes Provably Fair games of its production. Look at user reviews and ensure what we say is true.

Everything About Cloudbet: Is Cloudbet a Good Crypto Casino? 🪙

What are the benefits of this online casino?

Perfect for casino games but also offers crypto betting even in New Zealand in addition to their local TAB

Instant Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals

Mobile compatibility

Massive bonuses and free spins

Free test mode for placing bets

Customer support 24/7

Betting options

One of the nice features that put Cloudbet at the beginning of this top list is highly competitive odds, especially for popular sports events.

What does Cloudbet have to offer in terms of Canada sports betting opportunities? Let's try again to surprise you with numbers: 27+ accepting cryptocurrencies, 30+ sports betting disciplines, 60+ eSports betting options, and almost 10 years of existence in the online gambling market!

One of the nice features that put Cloudbet at the beginning of this top list is highly competitive odds, especially for popular sports events. At the same time, a rather low margin of 2-3% makes this operator even more attractive for betters. Despite the growing level of competition, Cloudbet is going to raise the bar!

Australian users have access to two types of bets: traditional sports and esports. The first type is still the most played. The Popular Games section includes American Football, Baseball, Basketball, MMA, Soccer, Tennis. and Virtual Sports. In addition to well-known sports disciplines, Cloudbet is rich in events in exclusive and hard-to-find sports, such as Greyhounds, Squash, Kabaddi, Floorball, and Aussie Rules. Besides traditional betting, there is an opportunity to wager on non-sporting events; for example, in politics: the most popular bet is on the next US President in 2024.

Gambling games

All the gaming options are split into themes, such as Space, Action, Vegas, Wild Casino, etc.

This one has everything to gain outstanding and quality experience. You can test all traditional casino games: from the High Roller section to Jackpot Slots. All the gaming options are split into themes, such as Space, Action, Vegas, Wild Casino, etc.

The most distinctive feature of the Cloudbet casino is high-RTP games, for example, Mega Ball (RTP 95.40%), Roulette (RTP 97.30%), Crazy Coin Flip (RTP 96.05%), etc. If you are looking for a truly reliable online casino provider, you can evaluate the Provably Fair section provided by Cloudbet.

Bonuses

Bonuses make a big difference. New users have a great interest in welcome bonuses.One such promotion is a 100% Welcome Bonus of Up to 5 BTC. The only condition you should respect is to make a bet and release the bonus. The minimum deposit is 0.001 BTC. Check out this offer!

Cloudbet Loyalty Club is one more perk of the Cloudbet Casino, with endless gaming opportunities. You will appreciate posh rewards, including Lightning Points Multiplier, Free Spin Tuesdays, Bespoke Bonuses, etc. It is one of the best VIP programs among other bitcoin casinos in Canada, with over $1 Billion in bonuses.

Metaspins: Best No KYC-Needed CasinoMetaspins: Best No KYC-Needed Casino

Overview

Metaspins is one of the fastest-growing casinos in the online Bitcoin gambling market. The operator accepts only cryptocurrencies, of which there are 9: from BTC and ETH to ADA and USDC. The Bitcoin gambling site is new, but has already gained good reviews from players. The site operates under the Curacao license, which is an indisputable indicator of the legality of the operator. We should note the well-thought-out interface of the site, made in dark blue. Very easy platform navigation is provided by a professionally designed layout.

What is good about this crypto casino?

Responsive customer service

Plenty of themed casino games

The largest game providers

Simplistic interface

Aviator is available and it's the best on the market

Gambling options

The most voluminous section is the Slots.

It is unfair to call Metaspins game library poor. It contains many different games, including the currently popular Aviator game. You are no longer limited in your choice. The most voluminous section is the Slots.

Among the most playable ones, there are Sweet Bananza (RTP 96.06%), Gates of Olympus (RTP 96.49%), and Aviator (RTP 97%). The operator allows players to choose the highest Live RTP games that show transparency of the site's crypto gambling activity. The option of sorting games helps gamblers determine their gaming preferences more precisely.

It contains many different games, including the currently popular Aviator game.

Bonuses

Metaspins gives you 100% Welcome Bonus Of Up To 1 BTC and Up to 60% Rakeback wager free. This is an incredibly generous bonus for new platform clients.

7Bit: Best For Progressive Jackpots

Overview

The authoritative online casino in New Zealand 7Bit casino is well-known among gamblers of different levels. Since 2014, NZ users have enjoyed a rich library of crypto casinos and live crypto casino games. Every day, the provider welcomes hundreds of players who want to enjoy classic and live dealer games. As for payment methods, 7 Bit Casino did not get rid of the traditional methods to replenish a game account:

Three types of bank cards.

Six types of cryptocurrencies.

The ability to use various electronic Bitcoin wallets and online transfers.

At the moment, 7 Bit Casino does not have any betting options.

What are the best features?

Extensive bonus program and VIP membership

Best game providers (Pragmatic, Microgaming, Evoplay, etc.

Fast and simple registration process;

Crypto casino games collection exceeding 7000 (!!) items.

Available in the US

Crypto gambling games for you

The Bitcoin gambling site features games from 33 experienced providers such as Evoplay, Endorphina, Playson, KA Gaming, GameApt, and others.

Let's see what one of the best crypto casinos New Zealand offers for gambling fans. The Bitcoin gambling site features games from 33 experienced providers such as Evoplay, Endorphina, Playson, KA Gaming, GameApt, and others. The most popular Slot options on the site with a high RTP are Buffalo Trail, Seagull, Book of Cats, and others.

Bonuses

7Bit Casino took care of new players on the site by presenting a whole package of generous bonuses. One is the Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS on your first deposit. You must make a min deposit of at least 0.001 BTC to receive the bonus. The received bonus must be wagered X40 times, then withdrawn from the gaming account.

BitStarz: Best For High-RTP Slot Machines



Overview

BitStarz is a great option for those who use cryptocurrencies and fiat money on equal footing. At the same time, you can exchange and buy Bitcoins on the platform, which distinguishes BitStarz from other crypto-friendly gambling portals. The Germany Bitcoin gambling site provides detailed information on how to do this in the sections How to buy Crypto and Instant BTC to EUR Exchanger. Bitstarz presents only online casinos without betting options. However, the online games library will appeal to fans of online Bitcoin gambling.

Top perks for gamblers

An extensive collection of online casino games in Australia

The availability of crypto coins and traditional money as a payment method

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) cryptographic technology to protect players' data

Lucrative VIP club with exclusive perks.

Available in the US

Crypto casino games

You will find a library of popular slot games, such as Wild Spin, Dragon's Element, Aztec Magic Deluxe, etc.

Eighteen categories in the games section! 2800 gaming options! Such diversity is already a claim for success. You will find a library of popular slot games, such as Wild Spin, Dragon's Element, Aztec Magic Deluxe, etc.; you can try your luck at generous Jackpots such as Christmas Jackpot, Triple X Hot Pepper, Bank Robbers, and play poker in different modes. Original games from BitStarz are placed in a separate tab (Crash, Slot, Dice, Limbo, etc.), and this is also a feature of this online casino Australia. It is impossible to list all the games, so go to BitStarts and play!

Bitstarz is also named as best online pokies Australia.

Bonuses

It is necessary to place a minimum deposit of 0.006 BTC and wager it before withdrawing.

You can instantly claim the Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS. It is necessary to place a minimum deposit of 0.006 BTC and wager it before withdrawing.

In addition, this cryptocurrency gambling hub has perks for new members, such as giving rewards for regular casino activities. Plus, regular bonuses exist, but they become available only after you wager the welcome pack.

6 —Sportsbetting.ag: Best For US Casino & Sportsbook Options

Sportsbetting.ag: Best For US Casino & Sportsbook Options

Overview

One more gambling platform deserving to be called incredibly reliable is Sportsbetting.ag. Unlike most niche sites offering bitcoin gambling, this site can operate within the United States, specifically in 49 states and Washington DC.

Once you enter the Bitcoin gambling site, the eye-catching blue-and-white design makes you think this operator has no less unique gaming opportunities. The Panama Gambling Control Board regulates the casino's activity, so there is no need to worry about safety and legality. Sportsbetting.ag is a crypto-friendly platform accepting Bitcoin deposits and e-money.

Top perks for gamblers

Lucrative bonus system

Great for mobile gambling

Bet with 17 different cryptos

Bet anywhere from $1 Up To $5,000 on your favorite teams

Crypto-friendliness

Available and legal in the US

Gambling section

The site has a terse list of casino options containing a vast library of games. You will appreciate many Slots machines (5 Wishes, Achilles Deluxe, Ancient Gods, Asgard, Aztec's Treasure, and other casino games.), Poker (Aces&Fights, All American Poker, Deuces Wild, etc.), Table Games (Caribbean Draw Poker, European Roulette, Let 'em Ride, etc.), and Blackjack (21 Blackjack 21). Sportsbetting.ag is about transparency, so every month, the operator publishes the list of popular casino games with the highest RTP, among which there are:

5 Wishes (RTP 97.32%).

(RTP 97.32%). Builder Beaver (RTP 97.11%).

(RTP 97.11%). Dr. Winmore (RTP 97.57%).

(RTP 97.57%). A solid list of other gambling games to play big.

Bonus

You can instantly claim 100% Cryptocurrency Bonus that willmatch yourcrypto deposit by 100% for up to $1,000 in free plays. The deposit to receive this bonus is $20. The bonus program applies to games: Slots, Scratch Cards, Table Games, Video Slots, and Keno Games. To claim the bonus you need to use the code ‘100CRYPTO’.

Slots.Iv: Best For US Gamblers

Overview

What can we say about Slots.lv? We have collected the most distinctive features of one of the best Bitcoin platforms: almost 10 years in the gambling industry, available for the US players, and high-quality software powered by Rival and RealTime Gaming. As you can see, Slots.lv deserves to be tested without a doubt.

Most importantly, this crypto casino is available for players from the US and it can definitely be said that it is one of the best in North America.

Top perks for gamblers

Customer support service 24/7

Refer and Earn feature

SSL encryption

Available and legal in the US

What are its best casino games?

On Slot.lv, you will find an impressive gaming portfolio of slots, video poker options, table games, and an array of specialties.

On Slot.lv, you will find an impressive gaming portfolio of slots, video poker options, table games, and an array of specialties. The Slots section is incredibly diverse: top-notch 3D video slot games, three-reel slot options, and popular games such as Indiana Jane, Cleopatra's Gold, and Caesar's Empire.

The Table Games section includes Pai Gow Poker, Let 'em Ride, blackjack games, and many others. Many of the games have over 98% RTP, so take a closer look at this crypto platform.

Bonus

Bitcoin Welcome Bonus using bonus code SLBitcoin300 is an incredibly generous bonus for new platform clients. You may win up to $1500. Can you imagine?

mBit: Best For Bonuses

Overview

2014 was rich for high-quality crypto-only casinos, among which mBit Casino stands out. The casino is regulated by Curacao, ensuring reliability and legality. The site has two main gaming options: Games and Races. mBit accepts cryptocurrencies only: BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, and XRP. Gamblers truly appreciate the swift registration process: you need to fill in three lines: email, password, and preferable currency. This simplistic digital space will make your gaming experience hassle-free and pleasant.

Top perks for gamblers

A great number of top-notch game software providers

Many bonuses and other promo offers

E-friendly Loyalty Program

Instant payouts

high user ratings.

Games and titles

The biggest attraction of the casino is live dealer games.

Plenty of game categories feature over 1000 casino games: Slot machines, Bonus Buy Slots, Table Games, Blackjack, Lottery Games, Dice, etc. Among the Recommended Games, we see Cleo's Book, Wild Cash, Burning Classics Go Wild, the Vampires II, Loot the Train, etc. The biggest attraction of the casino is live dealer games. The feature of reviewing the latest winners allows new gamblers to predict their chances.

Bonuses

You can get 1.5 BTC and 125 free spins by making the third deposit.

You can get Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS! That is an offer for the first three deposits: for the first deposit, you get up to 1 BTC and 75 free spins, and the second deposit brings you up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins. You can get 1.5 BTC and 125 free spins by making the third deposit. To withdraw the bonus from the gaming account, it should be wagered X40.

Bitsler: Best For New Slots

Overview

Bitsler was established in 2015. This Bitcoin gambling site is a fav of many gamblers thanks to a hub of games and bonus offers. The operator has obtained a Curacao Licence to conduct legal and secure crypto gambling activity. Users are free to play Bitsler Casino via their mobile devices since the operator matures mobile compatibility of the platform.

Top perks for gamblers

Over 2400 awesome casino games

An easy-to-use interface

Plenty of reload bonuses

Betting is available

The top casino games for you

The endless choice of games will surely daze you

The endless choice of games will surely daze you! Gamblers can test an array of popular Slot machines such as Sun of Egypt 3, Majestic King, Misery Mining, and Bonanza Billion X-mas Edition; Live Casino games, for example, Crazy Time and Gonzo's Treasure Hunt, Mystery Jackpots comprising Master of Lightning, 9 Coins, and Golden Reindeer, a long list of Table Games, and Christmas specialties. Bitsler casino also offers various betting options including cybersports, sports and others

Bonus

All gamblers recently registered on Bitsler can receive a Welcome Bonus Chest up to $700 (100% Match Bonus up to $700). This bonus serves as a generous gesture from Bitsler to extend a warm welcome to its newest members and provide them with an extra boost to explore the diverse range of games and opportunities available on the platform.

Las Atlantis: Best For Daily Bonuses

Overview

Stunning graphics and a long list of the best gambling games make Las Atlantis one of the top-level online casinos. First, the site catches the players with a marine story that can be traced either in the interface or the whole gaming atmosphere. As for legality and reliability, Las Atlantis operates under the Curacao Gaming Authority. When 2020, this casino entered the gambling industry, it seemed to be another short-lived Bitcoin gambling site, but the operator proved otherwise.

The top features

An eye-catching interface

Exclusive promotions

Mobile compatibility

Full Realtime Gaming library

A chat for players

Available in the US

Gaming time

You will find here the best slot machines options such as 5 Wishes, Asgard, Ancient Gods, etc.,

What does Las Atlantis have to offer? Quite a solid array of games provides an outstanding gaming experience. You will find here the best slot machines options such as 5 Wishes, Asgard, Ancient Gods, etc., poker games including Aces & Eights, Joker Bonus, and Bonus Poker, Table games, for example, Tri Card Poker and Caribbean Stud, and a few Specialities to perk up your game.

When it comes to poker, Las Atlantis is definitely one of the top online poker sites Australia - it's loved by all of us poker players, and playing with cryptocurrencies allows for new experiences.

Bonus

The site also has a whole hub of special bonuses that are constantly updated.

Do you want something special from one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the niche? All new users of Las Atlantis will be given a welcome slots bonus of 280% up to $14000. The site also has a whole hub of special bonuses that are constantly updated.

Overview

It is time to review one of the youngest crypto-friendly platforms compared to other Bitcoin casinos on the list. Mirax Casino was created in mid-2022 by Hollzcorn N.V. This platform stands out due to just a few country restrictions and high internationality.

It has everything for a smooth and comfortable game. Bitcoin gamblers highly appreciate a well-designed layout. As for payment methods, the operator will not limit its use to banking options allowing them to play with either crypto or fiat.

Top perks for gamblers

Good mobile optimization

A generous welcoming program

MCoins Exchanger

French-around atmosphere

An incredible number of game providers.

Available in the US

Gambling games

Let's look at all the gaming amenities Mirax Casino offers. First, we should go over the game categories, of which there are plenty: Bonus Wagering, Instant, Jackpot Games, Bonus Buy, Megaways, Hot Drops, Slots, Live, and Table Games. Quite good, not only for a recently launched project, isn't it? Moreover, you can choose from over 70 game suppliers, including Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Amatic.

You will find a decent top game section on the site, including Wild Cash x9990, KA Fish Hunter, Look the Train, and many other high-end games. Mirax can be considered one of the most game-filled crypto casinos.

Bonus

All new Mirax Casino players are eligible for a generous three-stage welcome bonus of325% and 150 free spins welcome package. To use it, remember to activate bonuses on the second, third, and fourth deposits using the following promotional codes: on the second deposit - W2; on the third deposit - W3; on the 4th deposit - W4. To activate the first deposit, promotional codes are not needed.



Choosing a Bitcoin gambling site is just a starting point. If you are willing to get a safe and enjoyable gaming experience, many peculiarities exist. We have prepared a full crypto gambling guide describing and explaining the most important facets of crypto gambling activity.

Things To Consider Before Registering At Any Bitcoin Gambling Sites

When it comes to playing both online and traditional casinos, you should determine what games, features, and options you are passionate about.

The best Bitcoin gambling sites of different types abound in the online entertainment industry. When it comes to playing both online and traditional casinos, you should determine what games, features, and options you are passionate about. That is a very important aspect to explore while choosing an operator, but there are several more salient things users must remember.

License

The overall best Bitcoin gambling platforms cannot provide services without a license. One of the most common licenses is the Curacao Gaming License. Casino operators often choose this one due to the simplified process of registration. Besides the Curacao Gaming Authority, there are some other reputable licenses that are less common: Malta license, Cyprus license, Kahnawake license (Canada), DICJ (Macau), and many others. Gambling activity should be regulated, so it is highly recommended not to neglect this aspect when choosing Bitcoin casino sites.

Payment methods

All the overall best Bitcoin gambling sites we review today can be split up into two categories: fully crypto-focused and partially crypto-focused (or simply crypto-friendly). Such a division depends on payment methods available on a site. If you understand how crypto works in gambling, you may choose only the best crypto gambling sites accepting cryptocurrencies. The choice revolves around your preferences.

Gaming portfolio

Games are what we are here for. You should do your research to find a Bitcoin gambling site providing the gaming opportunities of your interest. Some platforms are strong in slot machines; other Bitcoin gambling sites are good at table games or offer unique specialties. A gaming portfolio is not only about experience. It is about your chances to win.

User reviews

The more new cryptocurrency gambling sites enter the gambling industry, the higher the risk of deception and fraud. You should turn to user reviews to ensure that the operator vouches for transparency and reliability. First, DYOR, and then start playing on the chosen site without a second thought.

Benefits of Bitcoin Gambling Sites

More and more people understand the benefits of crypto and test cryptocurrencies while playing.

The crypto industry collaborates with online gambling for a reason. Traditional payment systems are about to be changed by modern and safer options. More and more people understand the benefits of crypto and test cryptocurrencies while playing. If you still cannot get rid of ifs and buts in terms of Blockchain, let us help you out.

Anonymity

Blockchain technology is why gamblers prefer using crypto. The problem of confidentiality worries many gamblers, making them think about how their data are being stored. People want to see guarantees, and Blockchain is the guarantee reducing the data required for registration and eliminating the verification. Some crypto-gambling casinos offer anonymous registration.

Micro stakes

One Bitcoin equals 100 million satoshis, and this fragmentation is another advantage of Bitcoin. You can deposit 0.00001000 BTC (or $0.002), thereby removing the risk of huge losses. In addition, the minimum deposit in almost all games is less in cryptocurrency than, for example, in dollars.

Low or no fees

That is the very reason why gamblers are becoming more lenient about crypto. There is nothing to add here since the fees imposed on traditional financial payment methods often hit the pocket.

No intermediaries

Transactions in digital coins are carried out many times faster since they do not involve intermediaries introduced by the banks. Banks regularly initiate various audits and set hard limits on transactions.

Fraud protection

Thanks to blockchain technology, there is no risk of fraud, as smart contacts manage all payouts. You are not required to provide any personal data which can be used to steal your funds. You can not worry about the safety of your finances and enjoy a quiet game.

Bitcoin Buying Guide: Where To Buy Crypto

Before starting to play, gamblers are to buy cryptocurrencies. Today, many crypto-friendly platforms, for example, Stake, allow users to purchase crypto directly through the platform, but this is still not universal. There are many ways to buy Bitcoin for online gambling, for example, Bitcoin wallets, exchanges, and brokers, and you just need to choose which one suits you. We want to tell you about the most common methods to help you.

The most popular way is online Bitcoin exchangers, among which are Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, BTCC, Paybis, and many others. Most of them are fully regulated and licensed. All these exchangers have a similar principle of operation. You just need to clarify whether they are available in your country. For example, Binance does not work in the US, while PayBis welcomes users from 48 US states.

A crypto broker is an intermediary who connects the buyer of a cryptocurrency and its seller. This option suits those who still struggle to understand the technical issues when using the Blockchain, and brokers usually already have a well-functioning working system. The most popular brokers are eToro, Robinhood, and BitTrex.

Provably Fair Games Explained

Let's deal with the term Provably Fair first. Provably Fair is a unique Bitcoin gambling technology that makes it impossible for players and casinos to cheat. This technology is not present in either regular or traditional online casinos. That makes the game with Bitcoins more reliable and trustworthy for the players.

The Provably Fair technology is based on cryptographic hash functions (hash codes). These checking algorithms allow players to manually check games for fairness. The algorithm generates an encrypted code with the final result of the game, which is sent to the player so that they can personally verify it. You can find Provably Fair games on the best Bitcoin gambling sites: Stake.com, Bitcasino.io, BitStarz, mBit, BC.game, JooCasino, etc.

How provably fair games work

The technology consists of three variables.

Sever seed provided by the online casino.

provided by the online casino. Client seed set by the web browser and used by online casino clients. Players can customize the client seed.

set by the web browser and used by online casino clients. Players can customize the client seed. Cryptographic nonce.That is a number, the size of which depends on the bets made by the players.

The online casino generates a seed which is then hashed and sent to players before they start playing. Players receive an unencrypted version of the client's seed, allowing them to verify the fairness of the game they are playing. All the best Bitcoin crypto gambling sites usually have on-site verifiers that the users can use to validate their scores. It won't take long: you must enter the unhashed seeds to see if they give the same results.

Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Bonuses

Online gambling service providers use promotions as a marketing tool to attract customers

The most enjoyable part of any casino game is the bonus offers. Online gambling service providers use promotions as a marketing tool to attract customers. Let's review the main bonuses often found in online Bitcoin casinos.

Deposit bonuses

Deposit boosts are the most common promotional offer, presented in almost every official casino. Simple conditions for receiving it make deposit bonuses the most popular. In addition, from a marketing point of view, this bonus is beneficial for many online casinos: this bonus encourages the player to make more deposits.

7BitCasino offers a splendid bonus to all new users with a maximum winning of up to 1.5 BTC. To take part in the promotion, you must deposit 0.001 BTC. The condition for withdrawing the bonus is 40x wagering. With the bonus, 100 free spins become available to you, which you can spend on the games specified by the operator. The wagering requirement for the free spins is 45x.

No deposit bonuses

The essence of a no-deposit bonus is to receive money to the account without replenishing the balance of the game account. This bonus is offered for registering on online gambling sites and downloading the application to your smartphone. You cannot immediately withdraw the received bonus: it is necessary to fulfill the conditions set by the site and wager it. The purpose of a no-deposit bonus is to give the player opportunities to evaluate the features of the casino.

Free Spins Bonuses

Free spins are a bonus offer in the form of free rounds in slots. You get a predetermined number of tries that you can use on a certain slot machine. This bonus can apply to both deposit and no-deposit bonuses. Free spins are a great way to increase your gaming balance without risking your own money or with a minimum deposit.

For example, the BitCasino.io operator has prepared a cool promo for many online casino players where gamblers can get free spins in the amount of 5 USDT or 50 USDT. The following cryptocurrencies are promoted: mBTC, ETH, and JPY. Every week a different game is involved in the distribution of spins.

Cashback

The essence of this bonus is to return part of the funds wagered on the game. Some of the best BTC gambling sites offer this bonus regardless of the success of your bet. However, this bonus often extends to deposits that have gone bankrupt. On the Mirax Casino site, you will find High Roller Cashback in the amount of 10% of the funds spent.

VIP bonuses

Almost all Bitcoin online gambling sites present their VIP programs with exclusive bonuses, promo offers, and other perks. Usually, the program is presented in the form of levels, where you need to score a certain number of points to get more rewards and bonuses. BitStarz offers a rich VIP program titled VIP Starz Club with better bonuses, a dedicated VIP manager, and unrestricted fast cashouts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is crypto gambling legal?

The gambling industry, and crypto gambling as well, is in the so-called gray zone. Many countries are taking steps to legalize this industry, but there is still no specific legislation on this issue in the United States.

Which site is better to choose: crypto-only or crypto-friendly?

The choice of site depends on your experience and preference. If you have enough knowledge about cryptocurrency, feel free to choose a platform that accepts only cryptocurrency. If you are new to Bitcoin gambling, opt for a mixed gambling site to minimize the risk of losing.

Can I buy cryptocurrency to play directly on the site?

Some gambling platforms implement the function of buying or exchanging cryptocurrencies, but not all of them. Therefore, explore all possible options for buying Bitcoins.

Final Words

Crypto gambling is a new trend in the online entertainment industry. You don't need to be a pro in this area to play casino games with crypto. However, you cannot do without basic knowledge, for example, how to buy Bitcoin and how to withdraw crypto. Due to the high demand for the best crypto-gambling sites, the market is brimming with professional operators and scam platforms. Therefore, carefully study the offers from the services platforms, user reviews, and other important aspects before starting to play.

Until now, even the best crypto gambling belongs to the gray area, despite this type of entertainment gradually replacing the classic online casinos. We can already see attempts among many countries to legalize crypto gaming sites, but the legislation on this topic needs to be clarified.

Disclaimer

One of the dangers associated with gambling is addiction. If you suspect signs of obsessive gambling in yourself or your loved ones, we strongly encourage you to contact the National Problem Gambling Hotline (call 1-800-522-4700) for professional help.

The sites discussed above may be available in a different region and not provide services for your location. Study local legislation thoroughly in order not to violate the law.

To prevent the consequences of obsessive gambling, visit these free sites:

For CA players —Canada Safety: Gambling Addiction

For AU players —Gambling Help Online Anonymously

For US players —NCPG — National Helpline

For UK players —GamCare

For players worldwide —Gambling Therapy

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Before proceeding further and clicking the links provided in the article, the readers are advised to be well versed with the extant laws dealing with gambling. Further, online gambling is also a banned offence in many states/countries. The readers are also advised that gambling is addictive and involves an element of financial risk and reader’s discretion is advisable. The article is intended for information only and nothing contained herein constitutes an advice or guarantee of winning, nor is there an intention to induce anyone into violating any law(s). Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.