11 Best Web Development Companies in India

Online traffic is one of the most highly converting ones of all. In the modern days, not having a website means missing out on this great opportunity to bring in high quality customers who are likely to bring you repeat business. In essence, failing to utilize the services of custom web development companies means leaving money on the table.

To narrow down your search, we have summarized best web development companies in India and listed the key points for each:

11 Best Web Development Companies

1. eFlair Webtech

Based on the stellar customer testimonials and 5-star ratings on various user review platforms, eFlair Webtech is one of the best web development companies in India by far. Through their customer-centric approach, they will seamlessly implement your UI/UX specifications down to the very last detail, all while offering free consultations and always delivering on time without pardon. Want to make sure your website captivates the user’s attention and drives sales night and day? Then look no further.

2. Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hackers is a bangalore based full service digital agency that excels in web development for wordpress & shopify platforms. The team is young and dynamic and likes to keep upto the trends in intuitive design and development trends. So if you are looking for a professional website for you company or need a cheek looking ecommerce on shopify, woocommerce Growth Hackers is the way to go.

3. Infosys

Infosys is a custom web development company that serves Indian as well as global customers. Recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere, they are known for treating their employees and customers with professionalism, empathy, and care. The company vision is to provide innovative IT solutions for small businesses and enterprises, covering digital commerce, AI, web development, data analytics, testing, cyber security, consulting, and other related areas.

4. Zensar Technologies

Headquartered in India, this multinational IT and web development company now serves 20+ countries all across the globe. Apart from taking digital product development to the next level, they have no trouble undertaking other types of projects such as analytics and data engineering, including very specific areas of development that have to do with SAP, Salesforce, and Oracle.

5. Tata Consultancy Services

With a company history that stretches way back to 1968, over time, the company grew its professional network to 45+ different countries. Passing on their IT knowledge through professional consulting services, TCS serves multiple sectors, including banking, education, media, hospitality, manufacturing, and others. Aside from web development, you can also order blockchain, cyber security, cloud computing, and other services here.

6. Capital Numbers

Whether it’s a software solution, mobile app, or a website you need, Capital Numbers has got you covered. This India-based company is ISO 9001 & 27001 certified, so compliance won’t be an issue. Their experienced staff is capable of taking on complex projects, ranging from web development, cloud-based projects, and all the way to SaaS solutions.

7. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a multinational corporation from India that specializes in next-gen technology implementation, digital transformation, and designing the virtual world of tomorrow. Apart from offering run-of-the-mill web development services, they also dabble in cyber security, testing, data analytics, customer experience, AI, network services, and others.

8. Uplers

What started as a small outsourcing company in 2012, eventually grew into a large Indian multinational company that serves customers from all across the globe. Uplers is committed to go beyond mere web development by offering complimentary services like marketing, SEO, and building sales funnels.

9. OpenXcell

From their headquarters in the USA, OpenXcell serves their global and Indian customers through innovative web and IT solutions that are said to come from the talented hands of the industry’s top 1% IT talent. The company’s focus lies on developing futuristic solutions and taming them so they’re as user-friendly as possible to the average non-tech-savvy person.

10. Capgemini

Headquartered in Paris, France, Capgemini is a multinational IT company with an office in India. Apart from web development services, they also do cyber security assessments and help guide you on the journey of digital transformation. The industries they serve include banking, manufacturing, transportation, retail, energy, insurance, automotive, aerospace, and others.

11. IndiaNIC

Since 1997, IndiaNIC has been leveraging the latest technological breakthroughs to create stunning websites that are built to impress. The company is known for putting their customers first and delivering industry-grade quality in a reasonable timeframe. Employing 550+ IT experts and having served 3000+ clients worldwide, this is one of the best web development companies in India with a multinational presence.

Why should you hire a web developer in the first place?

The top web development companies can help you construct a website and optimize its performance. Essentially, this lets you tap into a goldmine of traffic that translates into more sales. Apart from that, hiring a top web development agency yields an increase in brand credibility and greater exposure.

What skills do the best web development companies bring to the table?

The top web development companies utilize a wide array of front-end (Javascript, HTML, CSS), and back-end programming knowledge (PHP, Python, Ruby, MySQL). Depending on who you’re working with, they may also offer SEO services. With the help of these, they are within full capacity to not only create a website that looks pretty, but also the kind that employs the most cutting-edge technology and functionality.

How much will a web developer charge?

The pricing depends on a myriad of different factors, including the scope of the project, its complexity, features requested, etc. To give you a ballpark figure, the best web development companies in India may charge you anywhere between 80,000 INR ($1000) - 80,00000 INR ($100000).

Differences between web and mobile development

Although the terms may sound similar, they are not to be confused with one another. While mobile development mostly focuses around building Android and iOS apps, custom web development companies will build you a fully functional website down to the very last detail. It’s important to tap into multiple channels of traffic, so at some point, many business owners consider hiring both of these digital development professionals.

Questions to ask a web developer before inking the deal

Your goal should be to find the best web development companies and work with them directly. Only then can you have a peace of mind the collaboration will go smoothly and the results will be to your liking.

Therefore, you should not be afraid to ask some questions before proceeding:

What is included in the price?

Pricing and services included should be transparent and clear. Inquire whether their services include revisions, marketing, SEO, design, content writing, and other aspects of running a successful website.

How long will it take to finish the project?

The best web development companies are used to working with tight deadlines, so it doesn’t hurt to ask about how long it will take to reach the finish line. This will help you plan your own schedule better.

Where can I see your portfolio?

The top web development companies would be thrilled to show you their portfolio and the customers they’ve worked with! In most cases, you will be able to find it on their official website.

Will you code the website from scratch or build it on top of a CMS?

Note that this is a matter of preference. Although custom web development companies are more than capable of coding a website from scratch, many end-users and webmasters are accustomed to using a popular CMS like WordPress and prefer it above all else. Once again, open communication with your chosen developer remains key.

Do you have everything you need to get started?

In any efficient collaboration, communication is key. By asking this question, you will make sure that you’ve shared your requirements and that the custom web development services provider has no other roadblocks to overcome. With that out of the way, the work can begin!

Conclusion

This concludes our best web development companies list to work with in India. It is our hope that our help section gave you a solid overview of how things work in this digital development space and what to expect from working with a custom web development company in India. In case some questions still linger on in your mind, the answers are just one email away.