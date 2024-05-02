121METADEX - What Is It and How Does It Work? 2024 Guide

Predicting anything you like is the motto of online gamers on 121METADEX. The platform recently launched its flagship feature, MetaPredicts. Within a short span, players and prediction enthusiasts worldwide are already using it to make precise predictions and forecast the outcomes of politics, music, crypto, sports, and much more.

This article will examine how 121METADEX works and what makes it a unique proposition in decentralized online prediction gaming.

Quick Takeaways

121METADEX leverages top-tier technologies like Polygon blockchain, MetaMask wallet, USDC, USDT, and METADEXDAO token.

Players join 121METADEX using MetaMask wallets on the Polygon network, requiring MATIC for onboarding and transaction confirmation.

Players can use USDC, USDT, or METADEXDAO to create prediction rooms for others to join and counter their predictions.

What is 121METADEX?

At its core, 121METADEX is a decentralized prediction gaming platform powered by smart contracts and built on the much acclaimed and fantastically reliable Polygon blockchain. Unlike traditional centralized platforms, 121METADEX operates autonomously, removing the need for intermediaries. It does all this while ensuring total transparency and fairness in every transaction.

One of 121METADEX’s key advantages is the seamless integration of your MetaMask wallet and the 121 DAPP interface. This allows you to interact effortlessly with the platform, whether accessing it via desktop or mobile devices. A user-friendly interface and intuitive design further add to 121METADEX’s strength, helping it to set itself apart from other platforms in the market and providing users with a hassle-free gaming experience.

Real-Time Predictions

121METADEX allows its users to predict the outcomes of current and future events related to entertainment, sports, politics, financial markets, and much more. Participants open prediction rooms with well-explained conditions of their forecasts and add enough tokens proportionate to their confidence level in getting their prediction right and winning the match.

Players can create prediction rooms open to anyone on the platform or closed rooms to invite a friend or family member to join them in the prediction game by sending an invite or sharing the direct link to their prediction room. Once any player joins a prediction room, placing an equal number of tokens countering the original participant’s forecast, the room gets locked until the result is released.

Will Trump be the next President of the USA? Will SpaceX successfully send a human-crewed mission to Mars by the end of 2025? Will Bitcoin (BTC) cross $100,000 before the end of 2024? These are just some exciting predictions and forecasting games currently being played on the 121METADEX platform.

The platform offers an intuitive and user-friendly dashboard where you can easily access MetaPredicts and see the prediction rooms with the ongoing prediction contests or matches being played with just a few simple clicks. You can join any of the open rooms or create your own prediction room for other players to join and play with you.

How Does 121METADEX Work?

121METADEX has about nine (9) different features, most of which were yet to be released when this review was written. However, the one feature that is of the greatest interest to all is MetaPredicts. This platform feature lets anyone from anywhere join in and start playing prediction games.

Here is how you, too, can quickly get started with MetaPredicts on 121METADEX:

Initial setup: First, ensure your MetaMask wallet is on the Polygon Mainnet network. Second, see that your wallet has some amount of MATIC (as low as $1 or $2 will also work) so that you can confirm your transactions on 121METADEX.

Connect with 121 DAPP: Go to 121 DAPP and hit the CONNECT button to connect your MetaMask wallet with the 121METADEX platform. Confirm the transaction when your MetaMask wallet pops up.

Onboarding process: Connect your MetaMask wallet and navigate to the onboarding page. Fill in your 'Display Name' and optionally add a short 'BIO' description and your Referrer ID (if applicable). Then, click the 'BOARD MY SHIP' button. Confirm the transaction in your MetaMask wallet to finalize the process. Once confirmed, you'll receive a prompt on the platform confirming that your profile has been created. That's it – you've completed your onboarding process with 121METADEX.

Access the prediction rooms on MetaPredicts: Next, you can directly go to MetaPredicts, look at all the prediction rooms currently open for contestants, deposit the necessary amount of USDC, USDT, or METADEXDAO tokens, depending on the room requirements, and enter the game countering the original prediction.

Create your prediction room: You can create a new room with your prediction by hitting the 'CREATE A ROOM' button on the MetaPredicts page. Fill in the details of your prediction, such as the description, the dates involved, and the number of tokens you want to play with, and there you have it. You are all set to share your prediction room with your friends and family or just about anyone.

Room resolution: Once the prediction room has both opponents, it is locked until the results date (as set by the player who created the room). On the date and time of the results, the room is activated again for the players to declare whether they lost or won the game.

Room Arbitration: In case of any conflict with the results, a Gaming Arbitrator gets involved and verifies the result of the prediction and declares the winner, who can then immediately claim the amount of winning to their MetaMask wallet directly.

121METADEX (MetaPredicts) Examples

Here is one example of a prediction room showing the result. The creator of the room predicted that France would ban plastic packaging of fresh fruits and vegetables starting January 1, 2024. Notice how, on 121METADEX, you can expect any topic of your liking and interest.

Example of a prediction room showing the result

Unlike the example above, the following prediction room is about Boxing, a more conventional topic. However, you will notice that the amount of the room is just 0.6 USDC, which showcases the flexibility offered on 121METADEX and the fact that there are no barriers to entry for anyone to play their prediction games.

Prediction room is about Boxing, a more conventional topic

121METADEX Availability

121METADEX has a decentralized setup, making it genuinely borderless for anyone worldwide to be a part of everything it offers. You can join the platform with your MetaMask wallet quickly and start playing prediction games and testing your forecasting skills with other players today. They are also active on social media, so follow and check out their Twitter handle to know the latest developments and upcoming updates.

