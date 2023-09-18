12th Global Investment Immigration Summit in Mumbai Attracts Interest Among Indians

Mumbai, India, September 15, 2023 – The 12th Global Investment Immigration Summit held at the Sofitel, BKC Mumbai, witnessed a remarkable surge in attendees, signaling a growing interest among Indians in pursuing opportunities abroad. Organized by BLS Global with Acquest Advisors as Knowledge Partner, the event brought together immigration experts from around the world, including the US, UK, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and more, who flew down to India to participate in the event. It was attended by over 150 High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and industry professionals.

Mr. Sam Hussain, Director of BLS Global, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, speakers, and partners, expressing gratitude for their support in making the event a resounding success.

The summit commenced with an inauguration by Mr Chandrakant Salunkhe, President of the SME Chamber of India, who urged Indian entrepreneurs to explore global opportunities and expand their businesses internationally.

Acquest Advisors was the knowledge partner for the event.

Mr Paresh Karia, CEO of Acquest Advisors, delivered an enlightening presentation highlighting the impact of recent global events, notably the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Europe, on the increased interest in Residency and Citizenship by investment options such as the Portugal Golden Visa, Greece Golden Visa, and Spain Golden Visa among individuals from developed countries like the US and UK.

The event's highlight was a power-packed EB-5 session moderated by Ambika Singh, a Senior Journalist. The panelists, comprising leading professionals from the US and India, engaged in discussions covering both the legal and financial aspects of the EB-5 program while also addressing questions from the engaged audience.

The summit continued with presentations on investment opportunities in Europe, specifically focusing on Portugal, Greece, and Spain. The post-lunch session delved into the technicalities of remitting funds overseas under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and the recent increase in Tax Collected at Source on such remittances. Renowned bankers, chartered accountants, and immigration experts provided valuable insights and easily digestible information for the attendees.

The event concluded with a spirited discussion on the "Twenty Years of Residency and Citizenship Industry in India," featuring prominent Indian immigration experts, including Paresh Karia, CEO of Acquest Advisors, Prashant Ajmera, Chairman of Ajmera Law Group, and Sam Hussain, Director of BLS Global. They shed light on the evolution of the investment immigration industry in India over the last two decades and the promising prospects for the future.

Acquest Advisors was the knowledge partner for the event and played a key role in providing the content as well as shaping the flow of the event and the presentations and panel discussions.

Acquest Advisors is an immigration advisory firm specialising in Business Immigration and Residency and Citizenship by Investment programs offered by Governments of American & European countries. The Firm provides tailor-made Immigration solutions to HNIs, Business owners, and start-up entrepreneurs after intensive discussions and a deep understanding of their circumstances and needs.

Acquest is based out of Mumbai, the financial capital of India, and has offices across multiple locations. The Firm has an in-house team of experts and a network of professionals (renowned Attorneys, Bankers, Chartered Accountants, Regional Centres, Developers, Fund Managers, Business sellers, etc.) to offer comprehensive immigration solutions.

Paresh Karia is a Chartered Accountant with rich experience of over 20 years across banking, investment advisory, real estate, and Immigration. He has worked with reputed organizations like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ABN Amro Bank at senior levels in the areas of Investment Advisory and Private Banking.

Paresh is a thought leader and a regular panelist on TV shows. He also writes for leading publications and portals.

For more information, please visit - https://www.acquest-advisors.com/

Contact Information - +91 9769769900 (Tel/WhatsApp)

