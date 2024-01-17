13 NCC Cadets of Parul University Selected to Honour The Pride of India During This Year’s Republic Day Parade 2024

Vadodara, 17th January 2024: Parul University proudly announces that 13 of its National Cadet Corps (NCC) members have been selected to participate in the esteemed Republic Day Parade 2024, set to take place in New Delhi on January 26, 2024. These dedicated cadets, chosen through a rigorous selection process, showcase exemplary leadership, commitment, and a strong sense of duty.

Under the guidance of the university's Armed Forces Motivation Cell(AFMC), these cadets have demonstrated not only their academic prowess but also their patriotic spirit. The Republic Day Parade, a celebration of India's constitutional heritage, will see these cadets representing not just Parul University but also the state of Gujarat on a national stage.

The chosen cadets, selected through a rigorous process, have showcased outstanding leadership, commitment, and a strong sense of duty. They will join peers from institutions nationwide in engaging in various activities that celebrate India's rich cultural heritage and diversity. Notable cadets include Rishabh Tripathi and Devishree S, both earning recognition for Best Cadet & YEP. Others, like Sandeep Chaudhary, Dattrajsinh Parmar, Hitarth Panchal, Devansh Bhardwaj, Aniket Khalse, Juo Jitam Bhattacharya, Abhinav Yadav, Priya Chaudhary, and Yash Chettri, have secured roles in PM Rally, RDC Drill, cultural events, and more. Moreover, Parul University's students, Sandeepan Singh and Megha Das, have achieved the esteemed All India Guard of Honour accolade.

“The presence of our students at the Republic Day Parade is a testament to the values of discipline, dedication, and national pride instilled in them during their tenure at Parul University and we will continue to provide such an enriching environment that encourages them to be the future resources of India”, said the University’s President, Dr. Devanshu J Patel.

Parul University takes immense pride in nurturing a holistic education environment, encouraging students not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities that contribute to their overall development. The participation of our cadets in the Republic Day Parade exemplifies the university's commitment to fostering responsible and patriotic citizens.

“We extend our best wishes to the 13 NCC Cadets from Parul University, confident that they will make the institution proud through their participation in this esteemed event and we are truly proud of them”, said Commander Sanjay Sharma, Director of the Armed Forces Motivation Cell.

The Republic Day Parade 2024 promises to be an enriching experience for the cadets, offering them the opportunity to interact with peers from diverse backgrounds, engage in leadership training, and be part of the grand celebrations in the heart of the nation.

