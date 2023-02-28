15 years and beyond : Meet the Mother-Daughter duo behind Gauri Designers

Gauri Designers specializes in modern timeless pieces which can be worn on any occasion right from work to evening wear. Their breathtaking collections are updated regularly to depict hottest trends. The mission of Gauri Designers is to provide high quality fashion at affordable prices which is suitable for all body types. The brand's USP is that they sell trendiest designs for all body types which is often not seen elsewhere.

History

Having a legacy of 15 years, Gauri Designers is an Indian clothing brand with distinct expertise in creating fashion that can be worn on different occasions. Gauri Designers was conceived as a small boutique and has now embarked on an online journey in order to spread the shared love for fashion and design.

Founded by mother daughter duo Sonia And Ishita, Gauri Designers is known for never being out of style. Their previous collection showcased the power suiting culture for women entrepreneurs and now the team is ruling the upcoming summer season with their vibrant and novelle spring summer collection.

The brand today has created products with a blend of comfort, style and creativity that has resulted in a wide variety of clothing essentials which gives a fresh perspective to every customer’s wardrobe. An idea transformed into reality, Gauri designers is a project of various dedicated individuals who share the same passion for creativity and design.

Sustainable Fashion to its core

Sustainability is the buzzword of this millenial and the mother-daughter duo has already put in place clothing essentials that stand true to sustainable fashion. One of the most standing out features of Gauri Designers is that they create clothing which can be worn from work to occasions, providing women the option to experiment and use clothing for longer periods of time.

This makes the use of the designer outfits last more, propelling the concepts of reuse and reduce. "We take immense pride in being able to be a part of the sustainable fashion revolution and continuing to cater to the changing needs of our customers from the past 15 years. Each piece created at Gauri Designers speaks a story of hard work and intricacy. We ensure that we don't miss any trends and deliver the finest quality of fashion wear which never makes the outfits run out of style", says the team of Gauri Designers, in a statement.

Way forward

Gauri Designers is showcasing their collections at several exhibitions and is receiving appreciation for their standout pieces. Amalgamating grace and western wear, the clothing at Gauri Designers depicts the thought process of two generations and exhibits the power of female entrepreneurship.

They are exhibiting their summer collection at Jalsa Summer Splash 2023 which has a theme of vibrant and summery color palettes. Created for the confident woman of today, Gauri Designers is emerging as a brand for the bold and beautiful who also look uptrend. Unlike other designer brands, Gauri designers is affordable and has a wide range of high clothing designs.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.