1500+ students receive their degrees at the Convocation 2022 of Manav Rachna

The grandeur that a convocation ceremony holds remains in the hearts of the students forever. The oath, the robe, the formal ceremony and the academic procession- send a vibe that keeps spirits high and gives students a moment to reflect upon their journey of learning, exploring and excelling. Such is the aura of the convocation day at an institution - casting everlasting experiences and memories that they can cherish throughout their lives.

As the 2022 batch of Manav Rachna graduated with flying colours (2022), the institute conducted the jointconvocation ceremony of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS, including Manav Rachna Dental College {MRDC}) and Manav Rachna University (MRU) recently. This was the 8th Convocation for MRU and the 18th Convocation for MRIIRS.

Guests of Honour for the day, Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Indian Chemical Engineer & Former Director General of CSIR & Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi presented degrees to 1500+ students (undergraduate, postgraduate & doctoral) of Manav Rachna. This included 91 Ph.D. scholars, 293 PG graduates and 1256 UG graduates.

Honoris Causa degree being bestowed upon Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi.

In addition to academic proficiency awards, students were recognized with medals for exceptional achievements. The medals included the coveted Chief Patron Medal, President Medal, Vice President Medal, and several others were conferred upon meritorious students. These medals hold special importance and are awarded for outstanding presentation. Chief Patron medal is awarded to a female student who best exemplifies the attributes of engaged leadership and an inexhaustible optimistic attitude. President Medal honors a student who has evidenced significant achievement at the international level in one or more areas. Vice President Medal honors a student who has evidenced significant achievement at the national level in one or more areas.

Shri Ratan Lal Lahoti Gold Medal was awarded for the first time at Convocation 2022 to a final year law student who performed the best in the assessment parameters of academic record, co-curricular activities and faculty feedback.

Honoris Causa degrees were bestowed upon ten stalwarts, includingDr.Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Indian Chemical Engineer and Former Director General of CSIR;Prof. Yogesh Singh, VC University of Delhi;Sh. Saqulain Yasin Siddiqui,Chief Mentor, Maruti Suzuki;Shri Naveen Maheshwari, Director Allen Career Institute, Kota;Mrs. Rajkamal Vempati, EVP and Head HR, Axis Bank;Padamshri Mr. Gagan Narang (Olympian & Vice President IOA);Mr. Barun Dass, Youngest MD & CEO of TV9 Network;Mr. Suresh Dutt Tripathy, Chief Resource Officer, Air India;Mr. Narendra Agarwal,Chairman and Managing Director, Shivalik Prints Ltd; and MrManish Mehrotra,Corporate Chef, Indian Accent.

Smt. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron, MREI; Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI; Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI; Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, VC, MRIIRS; Dr IK Bhat, VC, MRU; Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar and other senior functionaries released the Convocation Memoir‘Pratibimb’.

Dr. Sanjay Srivastava and Dr. IK Bhat presented the Annual Report of the MRIIRS and MRU respectively, and administered the convocation oath while congratulating the graduating students.

Convocation addresswas delivered by Dr.Raghunath Anant Mashelkar. He shared, “At Manav Rachna, I witnessed an uncommon abundance of admiration and celebration with 10 Honoris Causa being bestowed upon, across diverse domains”. Adding to his address, he shared the powerful message of Education being equivalent to Future; and three aspects being crucial about Education: Right to Education, Right Education and Right way of Education. “

Guest of Honour and Honoris Causarecipient ofDoctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree, Dr. Yogesh Singhaddressed the students and said “Degree is just a document. Your education is seen in your behaviour and your conduct will drive your future. Work for the welfare of others and objective should be doing good to others”.

Congratulating the graduands,Dr Prashant Bhallaexpressed, “I feel immense respect for the efforts and hard work of all the students, their parents and the teachers who have made this day possible by working tirelessly towards their academic goals. Both the universities MRIIRS & MRU have prepared students to be an ideal fit for the industry with the right inculcation of skills, and I am hopeful that Batch 2022 will make their alma mater proud with their every achievement.”

With the achievements soaring high and a promise of a better future, the convocation ceremony was a satisfying experience for all graduands, their families and friends. Manav Rachna thrives on its motive of building characters and launching careers, imparting the best of experiences and creating sagas for all to recognize.

