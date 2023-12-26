1900 Silver Dollar Coin Value Lookup

Silver Morgan dollars are among the most appreciated and valuable American coinage. Their minting started in 1878, and the US Mint produced them until 1904 and once more in 1921.

Coins minted at the turn of the century are always of particular interest to collectors, so you may wonder what a 1900 silver dollar coin value is. The exact answer depends on numerous factors, including the mint where each piece came from.

History of the 1900 Silver Dollar Coin Value

Even though there were no particular reasons for new silver $1 coins, Morgan dollars appeared because of political pressure. Therefore, the US Mint started production five years after the Liberty Seated dollars were minted in 1873 for the last time.

The primary reason was the pressure the silver companies put on opening the market for this precious metal again. After Congress passed the crucial Bland-Allison Act, the Treasury was forced to buy silver in 2 to 4 million troy ounces monthly. A talented British engraver quickly introduced a new design, and production could start.

1900 Silver Dollar Coin Value Guides

Three mints issued 24,960,912 Morgan dollars in 1900 in total. Interestingly, some of these coins got an attractive proof-like finish, thanks to the modern technology used in their production.

1900 No Mint mark Silver Dollar Coin Value

Almost all survived Morgan dollars of 8,830,000 produced in the Philadelphia mint are collectible. Depending on your budget, you can buy one of the circulated pieces for $30 to $60 or set aside up to $546 for most specimens in the mint state.

Only the highest-rated MS 67 silver dollars reach fantastic sums at actions, so you can expect to pay about $3,600 to $5,000 for one. However, the most expensive 1900 is the piece in MS 67+ grade, sold at $45,600 in 2019.

You can also find more collectible 1900 PL Morgan dollars at a price range from $100 to $7,800, while those with DMPL quality are the costliest in the set. While their estimated price range is from $6,000 to $50,000, the most expensive piece with MS 65+ ranking reached $67,563 at a 2021 auction.

1900 proofs Silver Dollar Coin Value

Most surviving silver proofs of 912 pieces minted in Philadelphia for collectors are highly valuable nowadays. Experts assess them at $975 to $7,500, but rare pieces in the highest ranks are more expensive. For instance, you should count to pay about $9,600 to $18,000 for those in PR 67 grades.

Proof dollars with PR 68 ranking are rare, with estimated prices ranging from $26,000 to $33,000. However, they often depend on each coin's look, so one 1900 DCAM silver dollar graded PR 67 was sold at $52,875 in 2018.

1900 O mint mark Silver Dollar Coin Value

The New Orleans mint had the highest silver coin production at the turn of the two centuries, 12,590,000 Morgan dollars. Nowadays, the prices start at $30 for those in GOOD condition, while you should pay $53 to $390 for uncirculated pieces.

Expectedly, the highest estimation is for MS 67-graded Morgans because many collectors are willing to set aside $2,200 to $3,000 per piece.

The 1900 DMPL dollar value is even higher and goes up to $7,200 for MS 65-ranked specimens. The coin in the highest known MS 67+ grade reached $9,694 in 2017. The one with DMPL quality and MS 65 ranking was sold at $10,925 nine years before.

1900 S mint mark Silver Dollar Coin Value

The San Francisco produced only 3,540,000 silver dollars in 1900. They are collectible today with an average estimated price range from $30 to $345 for used pieces.

Those that never spent a minute in circulation are assessed at $440 to $2,200, except for the most quality pieces in MS 67 grade. Their value is $23,000 to $26,450, but one such coin reached a record price of $39,950 in 2016.

The 1900 PL Morgans in the same rank often reach $45,000 to $54,000. On the other hand, the highest-graded DMPL coins are those in MS 65 grade, and they cost $25,000 to $35,000.

Features of the 1900 Silver Dollar Coin

US Mint engraver George Thomas Morgan created many coins, but probably the most famous is the Morgan silver dollar. Its minting started in 1878 and lasted for a quarter of a century, with one more attempt in 1921.

Obverse

Morgan depicted Lady Liberty on the coin's obverse with a Phrygian cap decorated with grains, leaves, and a LIBERTY inscription. Along the ornamented edge is E PLURIBUS UNUM, the date, and thirteen stars between them.

Reverse

The complicated reverse includes a relatively small eagle surrounded by the denomination and the US full name separated with stars. It holds arrows and an olive twig, symbolizing American policy of peace and war. The decorative American motto (IN GOD WE TRUST) is engraved above the bird's head.

Other features

The 1900 Morgan dollar is a round silver American coin with a face value of $1. It contains 90% silver, while the rest is copper. In other words, each piece has 24.50 grams (0.773 troy ounces) of precious metal.

The total coin weight is 0.859 troy ounces or 26.73 grams. Each piece has a diameter of 1.50 inches, equaling 38.10 mm, and reeded edges. They are 0.094 inches thick, which equals 2.40 mm in the metric system.

1900 Silver Dollar Coin Errors List

You can find only two errors among 1900 silver dollars, including the famous O/CC Morgans. These coins can reach fantastic prices at auctions, so you should carefully inspect them, particularly those in excellent condition.

O over CC mint mark

The most famous 1900 Morgan dollar error is O over CC. Those coins with the O mint mark actually originated from Carson City, and you can notice this letter over the faint CC mint mark.

The reason was the excess die remained after this facility stopped working in 1893. The New Orleans mint used that die with the existing CC mark but struck the O letter over it, creating the famous error.

You can find numerous such coins at a price range from $75 to $546, while uncirculated pieces start at $600 (MS 60) and go up to $5,520 (MS 66).

The rarest and highest estimated are silver dollars in MS 67 grade. Their price range is from $35,000 to $45,000, but one specimen with an MS 67+ ranking reached $52,875 at a 2015 auction.

Doubled die

Another error among Morgan dollars minted in 1900 is doubled dies. It appeared on the coin reverse when the mint used improperly produced dies. Most such pieces cost $30 to $350.

However, some silver dollars minted in New Orleans this year have unique doubled stars struck to the right of the date. The auction record for one such piece in MS 66+ grade of $2,500 was reached in 2023.

1900 Silver Dollar Coin Grading

Expectedly, the prices of 1900 Morgan silver dollars significantly vary, depending on their position on the Sheldon grading scale. The most affordable are pieces that spent years in circulation, while almost perfect ones in MS 65+ grade can be unbelievably expensive.

Therefore, most collectors insist on professional coin estimation and certification. Only that way, you know exactly what you are getting for your money.

What makes the 1900 Silver Dollar rare?

Since Morgan dollars are 123 years old, you can be sure that those in perfect condition are rare. That is particularly true for proofs, but pieces from regular strikes in the highest grades can also be scarce.

How much are the 1900 No Mint mark Silver Dollar Coin worth?

Despite their age, you can find circulated Morgan dollars for $30 to $60, but those in the mint state are costlier. The highest-graded MS 67 silver coins are estimated at $3,600 to $5,000.

Which 1900 dollars are the costliest in the series?

· The 1900 MS65+ dollar (DMPL) sold at $67,563 (2021)

· The 1900 PR67 dollar (DCAM) sold at $52,875 (2018)

· The 1900 O/CC MS67+ dollar sold at $52,875 (2015)

· The 1900 S MS67 dollar (PL) sold at $48,875 (2007)

· The 1900 MS67+ dollar sold at $45,600 (2019)

· The 1900 S MS67 dollar sold at $39,950 (2016)

· The 1900 PR68 dollar (CAM) sold at $34,800 (2021)

· The 1900 PR68 dollar sold at $32,200 (2010)

· The 1900 O/CC MS67 dollar sold at $28,800 (2022)

· The 1900 O/CC MS61 dollar sold at $19,200 (2028)

· The 1900 S MS64 dollar (DMPL) sold at $17,250 (2008)

· The 1900 O MS67 dollar (PL) sold at $15,000 (2019)

· The 1900 O MS65 dollar (DMPL) sold at $10,925 (2008)

· The 1900 O/CC MS66+ dollar sold at $10,500 (2019)

· The 1900 O MS67+ dollar sold at $9,694 (2017)

· The 1900 MS66 dollar (PL) sold at $7,500 (2021)

What is the priciest Morgan dollar?

The 1889 MS 68 silver dollar minted in Carson City is the most expensive in the series. One collector bought it in 2013 for $881,250.

