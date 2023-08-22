1972 Lincoln Penny Value: Worth & History

Do you have a Lincoln penny from 1972 and would like to know its value? These pennies are now over 50 years old so you might be thinking they will be worth a good bit of money. Well, some of them are and some are not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A coin’s value depends on a range of factors including its scarcity and condition. While circulated 1972 pennies are abundant and not worth much more than their face value, high-grade uncirculated coins or those with an error can be worth hundreds and even thousands for the right collectors.

Continue reading to find out more about the 1972 penny value.

1972 Lincoln Penny Value Chart

Mint Facility Mintage AU50 to AU58 MS60/ PR60 MS65 Philadelphia 2,933,255,000 $0.05 $0.10 $2.50 - $10 Denver 2,665,071,400 $0.05 $0.10 $2.50 - $15 San Francisco 376,939,108 $0.05 $0.10 $2.50 - $20 San Francisco Proof 3,260,996 $0.55 $13.50 - $16

1972 No Mint Mark Lincoln Penny Value

In 1972, almost 3 billion Lincoln pennies were minted by the Philadelphia Mint. You can identify these coins by the absence of the mint mark. Because so many coins were minted for circulation, they are not considered rare at circulated grades and are only worth $0.05. Even up to MS65, you can expect to sell them for $10 at the most.

1972-D Penny Value

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Because the Denver Mint produced almost as many Lincoln pennies in 1972 as the Philadelphia Mint, they are not considered rare either and attract similar prices. However, they are not quite as easy to find in uncirculated condition and MS65-graded coins can sell for $2.50 to $15. To check if you have a Denver 1972 penny, look for the mint mark D.

1972-S Penny Value

In 1972, the San Francisco Mint produced far fewer Lincoln pennies for circulation than the other facilities. It would be natural to assume that they would therefore sell for a lot more. However, that is not the case. Circulated coins are worth the same as the other two varieties. At MS65 they are worth up to $20.

1972-S Proof Penny

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The San Francisco Mint produced proof pennies in addition to the regular strike coins in 1972. Proof pennies are struck on special planchet and are of a higher quality than regular strike coins. They are sold to collectors and are not intended for circulation.

Because of this, their values differ from the regular strike coins. A proof 1972 Lincoln penny graded as PR68 is worth approximately $30 and a PR69 is valued at $80. Because they are easier to find at higher grades than regular-strike coins, proof cois do not attract as high prices at auctions as you will see a little later in the article.

1972 Doubled Die Obverse Penny

Doubled Die Obverse MS60 MS65 MS66 MS67 Brown $275 $475 $650 - Red-Brown - $500 $785 $2,100 Red - $635 $1,000 $5,600

1972 Lincoln pennies with a doubled die obverse are the most valuable varieties from this mint year. It is estimated that around 20,000 pennies with a doubled die error were minted at the Philadelphia Mint in 1972 and there are at least ten different different double die types.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check if you have a 1972 Lincoln penny with a doubled die error look for doubling on the obverse. The doubling is most visible on the lettering of LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and the numbers on the date.

Auction Records for 1972 Pennies

While most of the 1972 pennies will not be worth very much, some specimens are sought after by collectors and can attract high prices at auctions. The auction record for a 1972 no mint mark penny is $3,290. This price was achieved with an MS67+RD penny in 2013.

For a 1972-S penny, the auction record is $1.955. The penny was graded as MS67 and sold in 2007. The highest auction record among the regular strike 1972 pennies with no errors belongs to a Denver-minted penny. It was graded as MS67+RD and sold for $4,250 in 2012.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As mentioned earlier, proof coins often fail to attract the kind of prices that high-grade regular strike coins do. The auction record for a 1972 proof penny is $1.495. It was achieved with a PR69 deep cameo penny in 2010.

As you can expect from looking at the value tables, the 1972 Lincoln pennies with double die obverse errors attract the highest prices at auctions. In 2014, an MS67RD Lincoln penny with this error sold for $12,925. However, there is one coin that sold for even more. In 2019, an MS67+RD 1972 penny sold for $14,400.

How Are 1972 Lincoln Penny Coins Valued?

All coins, including the 1972 penny, are graded using an alpha-numeric scale from 1-70. The grades up to AU58 are used for coins that have been in circulation and show various levels of wear and tear. They run from poor to about circulated, meaning the coin is in almost as good condition as an uncirculated coin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coins that were meant for circulation but haven’t been circulated are graded as mint state coins from MS60 to MS70. The final grade, MS70, is reserved for coins that are in perfect condition. Proof coins use the same system, but are graded separately from circulation coins and can be identified from the letters PR.

1972 Lincoln Penny Background

The Lincoln pennies were minted by the US Mint from1909. They were the first US coins to feature a portrait of a real person on the obverse. Prior to that only symbolic figures such as the Indian Chief and Lady Liberty had been used on US coins.

The Lincoln pennies were first issued in 1909 to coincide with his 100th birthday. The first reverse design, which featured two ears of wheat, was used until 1958. Coins from 1959 had a new design to celebrate 150 years since Lincoln's birth.

Features of the 1972 Penny

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 1972, the three US Mint facilities produced 5,978,526,504 Lincoln pennies, with most of the struck at Philadelphia and Denver. The pennies are made with 95% copper, the rest is tin and zinc. The coins weigh 3.11 g, are 1.52 mm thick, and have a diameter of 19 mm. They are round coins with plain edges.

The Obverse of the 1972 Penny

The design on the obverse of the Lincoln pennies was by Victor David Brenner. It features a portrait of Abraham Lincoln facing left. The phrase IN GOD WE TRUST is inscribed above the portrait and the word LIBERTY is to the left of it.

The obverse also has the minting date struck in front of the portrait. Below the date, is the mint mark on Denver and San Francisco pennies. Denver coins have a capital D and San Francisco a capital S. Philadelphia coins have no mint marks.

The Reverse of the 1972 Penny

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 1959, the image on the reverse side was changed from the wheat ears to the Lincoln Memorial. Between the central pillars, you can see the statue of Lincoln. Above the Memorial is the Latin phrase E PLURIBUS UNUM and along the rim is the inscription UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The denomination ONE CENT is below the image.

Other 1972 Penny Errors

While the 1972 pennies with a doubled die errors are the most valuable error types, there are some other errors that can also be found on them. Some 1972 Lincoln pennies were struck off-center, meaning the image is not in the correct position.

Another error type is the strike-through error. This can be seen with the naked eye since the words of STATES OF are missing. It was caused by grease or dirt clogging the die recesses during the minting process.

In addition to these errors, some 1972 Lincoln pennies have an error on the letters AM of AMERICA. You will need a magnifying glass to spot this error. Look for the letters AM being closer together than normal.

Conclusion

If you have Lincoln pennies from 1972, some of them could be worth more than their face value. While most circulated coins are only worth $0.05, high-grade specimens can attract higher prices.

Before buying or selling, always do your research and check the latest prices. However, when a coin is sold in an auction, the price can sometimes climb unexpectedly high if several collectors end up competing for the same coin. So while you have a guide price for a 1972 penny, you never know what might happen on the day.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.