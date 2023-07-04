2% of people in India know CPR, inadequate by global standards: CSI

New Delhi (India), July 4: Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are now the leading cause of illness and death in India. In addition to high prevalence, the other concerning things are that Indians present with CVD a decade earlier and their mortality rates are high as compared with people of European ancestry.

The prevalence of cardiac diseases in the country remains high due to several factors, including lifestyle changes, an aging population, and a rising burden of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, tobacco use, and stress further contribute to the increasing incidence. The healthcare system in India faces ongoing challenges in addressing this issue, including limited access to quality cardiac care and regional disparities in healthcare infrastructure.

Sudden cardiac death is increasingly affecting Indians especially young population though sadly only 2% of general population are aware of this clear and present danger of SCD and usefulness of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). This is far lower than the international average of 30%. Learning this essential skill can help save lives in the event of a cardiac arrest. Almost 40% of lives can be saved if CPR is administered in time. It is recommended that at least the caregivers and the family members of people with heart disease be trained in CPR. To meet this unmet need CSI (Cardiological Society of India) has launched the CALS (CPR as a Life Skill Initiative) in association with SATS Academy (Society for Emergency Medicine in India) to make people aware about SCD and train them basic CPR techniques. The project is supported by Making India Heart Strong Initiative of SUN Pharma - Dr Debabrata Roy - Honorary secretary CSI

Out of hospital, Cardiac arrest is a major cardiovascular event which requires public awareness about cardiac arrest and CPR skills in general community. Be aware of Cardiac arrest, Learn CPR, save a life --Dr Vijay Harikisan Bang, President CSI. The objective is to train and raise awareness about CPR among the 10 million+ Indians within the next year through physical training and digital platforms.

The first phase of the initiative involves organising physical training workshops in more than 25 cities, conducted by over 1000 doctors who are members of the CSI. These workshops will take place throughout India within the next one year.

During the training, participants will learn about the importance of CPR, how to identify those in need of CPR, and proper steps to perform effective CPR. Training will be conducted using mannequins and special CPR cubes to ensure the correct techniques are emphasized.

To reach a wider audience, multiple platforms across newspapers, magazines and digital media will be used. Over 18 specially curated videos, will be made available to educate people about CPR. Participants who actively engage with these digital materials will be awarded badges to recognize their CPR awareness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.