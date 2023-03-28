2023 Acko Drive Awards All Set to Honour the Best From the Automotive World

The Acko Drive Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian automobile industry, recognising excellence of the best cars and bikes from 2022 as well as the manufactures taking top honours in the categories for Advertising, PR and Communications. The awards ceremony is set to declare winners in over 55 categories, honouring the best from the industry on March 29, 2023 in New Delhi.

This year's event promises to be a thrilling one. With cars like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Meridian, Citroën C3 and many others eyeing for the top prize, the two wheelers side sees tough competition between the Bajaj Pulsar P150, Honda CB 300F, Vida V1 Pro, Ducati Streetfighter and more.

The EV of the year category is also expected to be hotly contested with cars like the Tata Tiago EV, BMW i4, BYD Atto 3 and others eyeing the top prize. Finally Tech too finds its way onto the list and the best Gadgets, safety and automotive technology will be honoured.

Apart from the product categories, the Acko Drive Awards also recognize excellence in Advertising, PR and communications. This year's ceremony will feature awards for the best Creative film, social media campaign, best integrated campaign and the best PR & Communications team in the automotive space.

There is also something for the Viewers. With 3 Viewers’ Choice categories to vote in, the participants stand a chance to take home a car or bike.

The Acko Drive Awards night promises to be an exciting and memorable event, honouring the very best of the Indian automobile industry for it is finally “The One That Matters”

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.