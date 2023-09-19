2023 Sees Surge in VC and PE-Backed Start-Up Exits, Setting the Stage for Bullish 2024 PE Market

In a year characterized by robust growth and increased investor enthusiasm, 2023 has witnessed a remarkable surge in venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE)-backed start-up exits, setting the stage for a bullish PE market in 2024. The sentiment was echoed by the CEO of SCOPE, the leading Fundraising Organization for Start-ups .

Speaking at a recent industry event, the CEO of SCOPE, expressed their optimism for the PE market in the coming year. "2023 has been an extraordinary year for the VC and PE sectors," the CEO remarked. “We've seen an unprecedented number of start-up exits, and this trend is likely to continue into 2024, providing exciting opportunities for investors.”

This surge in start-up exits in 2023 has been driven by a combination of factors. The availability of abundant capital, a strong appetite for innovation, and favorable market conditions have all contributed to this phenomenon. Many promising start-ups, nurtured and supported by VC and PE firms, have successfully matured and attracted significant buyout interest.

The Indian start-up ecosystem, in particular, has been thriving with the support of private capital, making notable contributions to the global landscape. The India stack of digital assets and digital public goods and services has laid a sound foundation on which start-up businesses are innovating and growing. The development of this digital infrastructure has fueled much of the growth of start-ups in India, positioning the country as the third-largest ecosystem for start-ups globally, after the United States and China.

Start-ups, often at the forefront of innovation, play a pivotal role in addressing unmet needs, creating new industries, generating employment, and enhancing economic competitiveness. Over the past six years, the growth of start-ups in India has been nothing short of remarkable.

The presence of start-ups in India encompasses a wide range of sectors, with 13% in IT services, 9% in healthcare and life sciences, 7% in education, 5% in professional and commercial services, and 5% in agriculture and food and beverages. Notably, the number of unicorns—start-ups valued at over $1 billion—has been increasing exponentially over the past four years, with a staggering 66% year-on-year growth since 2017-18.

With greater access to Venture Capital and Private Equity funding, equity markets, and credit, the start-up wave in India is poised to continue fueling both employment growth and economic value addition.

The availability of supportive Venture Capital and Private Equity funding has played a pivotal role in this growth story. While funding has been directed toward various investments, including buyouts, real estate, and infrastructure, a substantial portion has been allocated to nurture and support start-ups. In 2021-22, approximately 40% of the total funding, amounting to US$33.3 billion, was provided to start-ups.

The growing appetite for investments in the start-up sector has been underpinned by successful exits, both through public markets and secondary sales. In 2021-22, Private Equity and Venture Capital firms recorded exits worth US$42.5 billion, showcasing the substantial value these investors have contributed to India's economic landscape through their investments.

As the year progresses, stakeholders will be closely monitoring these trends, recognizing the pivotal role of private capital in propelling India's start-up ecosystem to new heights. The confluence of digital infrastructure, private investment, and entrepreneurial innovation promises an exciting and prosperous journey for India's start-up landscape, with 2024 poised to be a year of optimism and continued growth.

