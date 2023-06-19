2023 Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey Cost and Price

Hair Transplant Istanbul Cost

The clinic, the method employed, the quantity of grafts required, and any other services offered can all affect the price of a hair transplant in Istanbul, Turkey. In Istanbul, a hair transplant typically costs between $1,500 and $4,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's crucial to remember that these are only ballpark figures; actual costs may differ from clinic to clinic. Based on elements including their reputation, location, and the level of experience of their surgeons, certain clinics may demand greater costs. The particular hair transplant procedure, such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) or Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), might also affect the price.

It is advised to speak with multiple clinics in Istanbul directly to obtain a precise cost estimate for your unique case. Based on your particular requirements and the degree of your hair loss, they can give you specific cost information. The clinic will assess your condition, talk with you about your expectations, and give you a specific treatment plan along with the cost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's critical to balance the cost with the caliber of the facility, the surgeon's qualifications, and the degree of care offered. Selecting a reputed clinic with skilled hair transplant surgeons who have a history of successful operations and rave patient evaluations is advised.

DHI Hair Transplant Turkey Cost

The price of a Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) hair transplant in Turkey might change based on the clinic, the quantity of grafts needed, the degree of hair loss, and additional services offered. In Turkey, a DHI hair transplant typically costs between $2,000 and $6,000.

With DHI, a more sophisticated hair transplant method, individual hair follicles are extracted and implanted directly into the recipient area without the requirement for recipient sites. Usually, the process is carried either manually or with the use of an implanter pen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's crucial to remember that the price listed above is an estimate and may change based on the precise facility and surgeon you select. The reputation and location of the clinic, the surgeon's experience and expertise, the quantity of grafts needed, and any other services or amenities the clinic offers are some factors that can affect the cost.

It's important to investigate and contrast various clinics when estimating the price of a DHI hair transplant in Turkey. Choose reputed hospitals with DHI surgeons that have ample expertise and rave patient evaluations. The clinic will examine your unique needs, determine the degree of your hair loss, and provide a customized treatment plan with a price estimate during the consultation process.

It is advised to get in touch with many clinics in Turkey and seek comprehensive cost data depending on your particular needs. You can then compare the prices and services provided by various clinics and make an informed choice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To achieve a good and satisfying conclusion, keep in mind that while cost is a crucial aspect, it's equally important to prioritize the quality and skill of the clinic and surgeon.

Hair is very important for many individuals in terms of aesthetics and health. The good news is that you can restore your hair through hair transplant surgery. Hair transplantation should always be done by experienced professionals in a hospital setting. Check out the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

1. Buk Clinic

Many reasons, including genetic or health conditions, can cause hair loss. The good news is that a hair transplant Turkey can help you restore your hair and achieve a natural look. Buk Clinic involves one of the best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul, Turkey. The cost for 2000 hair grafts ranges between 2290-6000 Dollars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whatsapp : +90 535 466 74 64

E-mail : info@bukclinic.com

2. Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair Clinic involves a team of experienced surgeons dedicated to implementing the best procedures to grow your hair back. The hair transplant procedures include DHI and FUE surgeries. The hair transplant Istanbul prices at Sapphire Hair Clinic range between 2300-3500 dollars.

3. Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic offers its patients professional hair transplant surgery facilitated by the best and most highly experienced professionals. Typically, the hair transplant price at Smile Hair Clinic will be about 4000-15000 dollars.

4. Dr. Serkan Aygın

Dr. Serkan Aygın guarantees you the best hair transplant analysis in Turkey. His clinic incorporates the latest methods, disposable equipment, high-end facility, and high-quality services. The hair transplant package costs about 2750 to 8250 dollars, depending on the hair transplant technique.

5. Asmed - Dr. Koray Erdoğan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A hair transplant involves the most natural and permanent solution for individuals suffering from hair loss. Asmed - Dr. Koray Erdoğan, a highly experienced and qualified surgeon, offers the best services following his expertise. Dr. Erdogan exclusively performs FUE hair transplants costing around 3 Euros per graft.

6. Clinicana

Clinicana is one of Turkey's best and most reputable hair transplant clinics. This clinic is managed by qualified healthcare professionals offering FUE hair transplant procedures at affordable prices. The hair transplant cost at this trustworthy and quality clinic in Istanbul is about 2500 dollars.

7. Hair Of Istanbul

Hair Of Istanbul offers hair transplant services globally, including in Turkey. You will get amazing and qualified professionals dedicated to achieving the best possible results. The cost for hair transplant services is about 2500 to 3000 Euros.

8. Cosmedica - Dr. Levent Acar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cosmedica Hair Treatment Center is led by Dr. Levent Acar, a reputable doctor having over 16 years of experience. This hair treatment center provides hair transplant surgeries starting from 2700-4700 dollars, depending on your specific needs.

9. Blue Magic Clinic

Blue Magic Clinic includes a team of fantastic staff that takes timely and regular follow up. This clinic is well-equipped to facilitate successful and the best hair transplant procedures. The cost for a hair transplant at Blue Magic Clinic ranges between 1500-4000 dollars.

10. Medhair Clinic

Medhair Clinic offers numerous hair loss treatments, including eyebrow transplant, beard transplant, Follicular Unit Extraction, and Direct Hair Implantation. Hair transplantation costs primarily depend on various factors, such as the extent of your hair loss. But, the price is typically between R30000-R60000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.