2024 Hyundai Exter vs Tata Altroz: On-Road Price Comparison for Driving Enthusiasts

If you're on the hunt for your next car and can't decide between an SUV and a hatchback, this article describes Exter and Altroz in detail. These two cars have been creating a buzz in this car industry for all good reasons. So, should you purchase a Hyundai Exter or Tata Altroz? Assuming you are in the car market for the first time, this guide may help. But before enlightening you on the car features, let's first find a brief on the brands.

The Rivalry between Tata Altroz and Hyundai Exter

Evidently, Hyundai is one such brand that has pushed its boundaries and improved its car designs and performance.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Hyundai has something to offer for every type of driver and their unique tastes – from the rugged and adventurous Creta to its stylish Verna. The popularity of Hyundai witnessed a significant surge with the launch of Hyundai Exter.

The vehicle is loaded with the latest tech elements and safety features while managing to deliver an awesome blend of luxury and functionality in your driving experience.

On the other hand, Tata Motors also acquired significant prominence with the launch of its premium hatchback. With that, Tata Altroz became a fan-favourite model among all Indian car lovers. Besides the sleek ride, the head-turning looks set it apart from its rivals.

The design philosophy of this hatchback deserves special mention. But it's not just a pretty face as it packs a serious punch to the interior features as well as amenities.

So, when the context is choosing between Tata Altroz and Hyundai Exter, it isn't easy to compare them just by narrating a few key features. The different design philosophies and target markets speak a lot about both cars' hard-earned prominence in the Indian car market.

So, do you want to improve your daily commuter or plan for a weekend getaway with family? You may consider the specs of these cars below and choose a suitable variant.

An Overview of Tata Altroz

The Altroz definitely has an eye-catching element. Its bold and stylish finish keeps you gazing at the model without realising it. Under the hood, it has some solid features. For someone wishing to buy a petrol model, the 1.2-litre non-turbo petrol engine gets everything covered. On the other hand, the turbo-petrol variant can improve your driving experience. There's a diesel model that comes with a 1.5-litre diesel powerhouse.

Altogether, Altroz's sharp front grille complements the sleek headlamps. The excellent design of the headlamps and grille adds a great element to the design. The front bumper also deserves special notice. Not to forget, the bonnet blends in with other features to give it a sporty look.

How Does Hyundai Exter Look?

Its interior is black, with vents and AC controls in contrasting hues. It comes with auto air conditioning. You can get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that deserves a special mention. Even charging a wireless phone has attracted customers' attention. Exter happens to be the five-seater SUV that has become so popular within a short timeframe. Fans love the black-finished grille implemented in this car. You may easily spot its H-shaped LED DRLs right above the grille.

A Neck-to-Neck Comparison between Tata Altroz and Hyundai Exter – Exterior, Interior, And Performance

Hyundai's latest offering for the Indian market, the Exter, is turning heads left and right. It's a sleek model with which the brand forays into the micro-SUV segment.

Exter's design language and boxy exterior give it a sophisticated vibe. The brand has really worked hard to design its look with a modern twist. It would be a mistake to forget the black finish—it's just a gesture of satisfaction.

The five-seater SUV also comes with an LED DRLs sitting. The real star of the show here is the touchscreen infotainment system. The wireless phone charging capabilities also deserve a special mention.

Price Comparisons between Tata Altroz and Hyundai Exter

As you embark on your car-purchasing journey, don't forget to determine the price and gearbox features of both these cars. Altroz and Exter come with base pricing that represents their base model's worth. Here's a rundown of the Altroz and Hyundai Exter price range.

Model On-Road Price Delhi Hyundai Exter Rs. 7.39 lakhs to Rs. 11.28 lakhs Tata Altroz Rs. 7.37 lakhs to Rs. 12.63 lakhs

Are you planning to buy Tata Altroz? Consider the following information:

Its base model is available at Rs. 7.22 lakhs

The top diesel model (manual) comes at Rs. 12.53 lakhs

The CNG variant's price is Rs. 8.54 to Rs. 12.22 lakhs

The automatic variant (with a DCT) comes at Rs. 9.42 lakhs

One quick note: These prices are on-road price figures in Delhi.

Note down a few recommendations for newbies in the car industry:

The base model of Exter (petrol) is available at Rs. 7.39 lakhs

The top model comes at Rs. 10.70 lakhs.

There's a CNG variant available at Rs. 9.50 lakhs and ranges to Rs. 10.31 lakhs

The petrol automatic model comes at Rs. 9.23 lakhs to Rs. 11.33 lakhs

A Final Note

In a nutshell, Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz offer various engine options and variants. So, it's up to you which one you want to buy. In the end, it depends on your research skills and needs. You must understand your basic requirements. Do you want to buy a car for a daily commute or long drives? After assessing these aspects, you can finalise your decision and choose the right car from the market.



Realize the opportunity to save up to Rs. 85,000 on your car purchase with ACKO Drive. Follow these steps to avail of the offer:

- Access the ACKO Drive website and log in.

- Secure your desired car online, with the added benefit of the 'Best Price Guarantee'.

- Count on the assistance of an ACKO Drive advisor, who will facilitate the loan process, document submission, and provide delivery updates.

- Receive your car directly from an authorized showroom.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.