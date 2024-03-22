2024's Essential Guide: Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Altroz On-Road Costs

The car industry these days is rapidly coming up with new car models for the convenience of the people so that they can meet the needs of its consumers. The Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz are two such cars in India that are gaining high popularity for many reasons, especially for affordable deals. So, let’s examine their rates and on-road expenses to assist you in making a well-informed choice.

Hyundai Exter Price in India

Due to its affordable price and fashionable look, this tiny SUV has become more and more popular in India. The base Hyundai exter price in India starts at Rs. 6.13 lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top-end model costs Rs. 10.28 lakhs. But some various other charges or expenses need to be taken care of when figuring out on-road expenses.

On-Road Price Breakdown of Hyundai Exter

Registration and Road Tax

The registration charge for a car that costs between Rs. 5-10 lakhs is 5% of the ex-showroom price, according to current government laws. Thus, the registration cost for the Hyundai Exter base model would be roughly Rs. 43,750.

Insurance Costs

In insurance coverage determination, the type of car you own plays a crucial factor. To illustrate this, the extensive range of insurance for an Exter runs between Rs. 30,000 to 50,000.

Handling Charges

Considering the current car business, there are additional handling charges, where one takes extra money for doing all kinds of paperwork and ownership transfers for their customers, ranging between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Accessories

The meaning of purchasing a car has changed as people look for additional accessories for their cars. People now aid in making the car attractive, which usually includes having things like floor mats, seat covers, chrome accents, etc. This results in additional charges.

Total On-Road Cost

Considering all the additional expenses, the on-road cost of the base model of the Hyundai Exter comes up to approximately Rs. 6.13 lakhs. This is subject to change based on state-specific road taxes and other miscellaneous charges.

Tata Altroz Cost

There is not even a single doubt that the Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback that has generated sturdy trust in the Indian car market. The reasons include safety & cost-effectiveness. The Tata Altroz on road price ranges from Rs. 6.65 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the base model to Rs. 10.80 lakhs for the highest-end model.

On-Road Costs Breakdown

Registration and Road Tax

Like the Exter, a car priced between Rs. 5-10 lakhs will have registration fees equal to 5% of the ex-showroom price. Thus, the registration cost for the Tata Altroz base model would be roughly Rs. 28,750.

Insurance

It has already been noted that the insurance cost could differ since the model and the specific variant changes. Speaking of Altroz, the costs are from Rs. 25,000 to 40,000.

Handling charges

Mostly, handling charges are also applicable for the Altroz which usually range from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Accessories

However, by adding accessories, as per the choice of the customer’s need and quality, the cost of your Altroz can rise.

Opting for Additional Warranty

Like Exter, there is no compulsory extended warranty, which comes when planning to buy. However, one can purchase the car with an additional warranty by spending some extra money, between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Total On-Road Cost

Taking into account all the extra expenses, the on-road cost for the base model of Tata Altroz comes up to approximately Rs. 6.65 lakhs. However, this can vary based on location and other miscellaneous charges.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Altroz

Aspect Hyundai Exter Price in India Tata Altroz On-Road Costs Base Price ₹ 6.13 lakhs ₹ 6.65 lakhs Engine Options Petrol and Diesel Petrol and Diesel Mileage 17 kilometer/l (Petrol), 21 kilometer/l (Diesel) 19 kilometer/l (Petrol), 23 kilometer/l (Diesel) Features Touchscreen entertainment System and Rear Parking Sensors Touchscreen entertainment system, rear parking sensors, and alloy wheels Safety Features Comes with six Airbags and ABS with EBD Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking camera Warranty 3 years per 100,000 km 3 years per 100,000 km

Final Call Regarding Best Choice & Which Is the Right Choice?

In the end, the final decision is yours if you want to purchase the Hyundai Exter or the Tata Altroz. The choice is usually based on your personal preferences along with your planned budget. If you value luxury and advanced features, the Exter may be the perfect choice for you. However, if affordability and practicality are your top priorities, the Altroz won't disappoint.

The Bottom Line

It is a fact that the Tata Altroz can cost you less than the Hyundai Exter. However, one should consider all the factors like safety features and fuel efficiency of each car. There is no denying that investment in cars is huge and should be worth it. Lastly, before taking a final call, ensure that you have taken the test drive for both cars.

