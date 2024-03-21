2024's Guide to Budget-Friendly Cars: Hyundai Verna & Creta Price Compared

In the world of automobiles, Hyundai has been a symbol of excellence and has provided customers with sophisticated cars since its inception. With an impressive range of vehicles to its name, the Verna and Creta stand tall as top contenders. For years, the Verna has captured the hearts of sedan lovers with its captivating design and nimble handling.

Meanwhile, the Creta has carved out its own unique space in the SUV realm, exuding a bold presence and rugged capabilities. If you are an automotive enthusiast looking forward to investing in a model from Hyundai, dive into this comparison guide highlighting the features of Verna and Creta.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hyundai Verna

This has long been a beloved sedan, but even with its strengths, it fell short of being an all-around standout. With its latest generation, Hyundai has dedicated itself to addressing the flaws and creating a well-rounded sedan.

Engine and Performance

Gone is the diesel engine in the all-new Verna, making way for Hyundai's powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It means you won't have to miss out on any power while navigating through city traffic. There's also a smoother 1.5-litre petrol engine option available.

The humble 1.5-litre petrol engine boasts a refined performance. Its smooth and progressive power delivery is perfectly complemented by the automatic CVT gearbox. This combination provides a seamless and effortless driving experience within the city. With its progressive acceleration, there is no need for additional power, even for overtaking.

Thanks to the CVT, shift lag and delays are nonexistent, resulting in an exceptionally smooth driving experience. If you spend most of your time navigating the city, it is the ideal choice for you, offering the best mileage in real-world conditions. Even on highways, the CVT effortlessly cruises along, and acceleration remains progressive for a seamless drive.

Ride and Handling

Thanks to Hyundai's expertly-tuned suspension, the Verna is still a top choice for comfortable travel. No matter the road conditions, the car adeptly absorbs shocks to ensure a smooth ride. At even moderate speeds, the Verna boasts minimal body movement, even on bumpy surfaces. On the highway, it maintains commendable stability and composure. It is known for effortlessly handling speeds exceeding 100 km/h on well-paved roads.

Safety

The Verna stands out with its remarkable safety features. The standard package includes six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. The higher models offer even more, such as electronic parking brakes and all-wheel disc brakes. The top-end trim even includes Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), taking safety to the next level. The Verna price, despite being not too heavy on the pocket, offers a plethora of safety features.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta's design has received a complete makeover, resulting in a striking and unique appearance. The front now exudes a more commanding presence, thanks to the revamped bonnet and prominent lines. The additional modern touch of daytime running lamps and sequential turn indicators only add to the overall sophistication of the vehicle.

Engine and Performance

The Creta has two engine options to cater to your driving needs. You can pick the versatile 1.5-litre petrol engine known for its effortless driving experience. It's perfect for everyday driving with a fuel economy of 12-14 kmpl in the city. On occasional highway rides, it can deliver a performance of 16-18 kmpl.

For an all-around performer, consider the 1.5-litre Diesel engine. It offers a perfect balance of smooth performance, power, and fuel efficiency. Even with the manual version, the clutch is light and predictable, making driving a breeze. For a smoother ride, opt for the automatic version. This engine is ideal for interstate driving, as its advantageous fuel efficiency helps offset the additional cost.

Ride and Handling

Creta has effortlessly maintained its comfort features from the previous model. Its city driving remains supremely comfortable, even over speed bumps and rough terrain. With its superior cushioning and whisper-quiet interior, even the most jarring surfaces become smooth. The SUV can also maintain its overall stability on highways.

Safety

All Creta models now come standard with an impressive array of security features, such as 6 airbags and electronic stability control. For enhanced protection, the top-tier variants come equipped with Level 2 ADAS functionality, offering a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features. For the Creta car price, you get a ton of advanced safety features.

Ending Note

The Verna’s on-road price starts at ₹12.68 lakhs in Delhi. The latest model has matured in more ways than one. It has increased in size, and its overall persona has also evolved. By triumphantly overcoming its previous shortcomings, such as the uncomfortable back seat and mediocre trunk capacity, it has elevated its already impressive attributes of advanced features and dynamic performance. Thus, it has solidified its position as the top contender in its segment.

Meanwhile, the Creta’s on-road price starts at ₹13 lakhs in Delhi. It remains a top choice for families, boasting a strong build and an impressive range of features. Creta shines in multiple aspects, and its recent updates have only made it even more enticing despite its higher price tag.

If your budget doesn’t permit you to go for these feature-packed models, you also have budget-friendly and environmentally-friendly options in the form of Tata Altroz and Tata Tiago EV, respectively. Both cars offer an impressive list of features and peppy performance and offer great value for your hard-earned money.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.