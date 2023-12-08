2024's PIONEERS: 8 Influential Leaders And Founders To Watch

Embark on a journey into the future as we spotlight the trailblazers of 2024, showcasing eight influential leaders and founders who are set to redefine industries and leave an indelible mark on the entrepreneurial landscape.

1. Nitika Devpura, Head of Operations at WeCredit

In the dynamic landscape of the financial industry, Nitika Devpura, the head of operations at WeCredit, is leading the charge to revolutionize how loans are accessed across India.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

At the core of WeCredit's operations is a commitment to simplifying the loan process, ensuring it is quick, hassle-free, and accessible to a wide audience. By partnering with renowned NBFCs, the company has established itself as a facilitator for online financial solutions, with a particular emphasis on swift and efficient loan disbursement.

Nitika, shared insights into the company's vision, stating, “I aim to be the driving force propelling our Fintech operations into a future defined by innovation, reliability, and sustained growth.”

2. Neeja Goswami, Founder of Enso Brand Solution, CEO of Whiskers India, Founder Viraasat The Legacy

Generating innovative business strategies and pivoting successfully in the market are Neeja Goswami’s strengths. "An entrepreneur should be adaptive, have to be resilient and have the ability to re-strategize every time you fail. I have run businesses from the time when I was just 19. I have also shut down two companies merely because I had to reevaluate my priorities. Women are so used to working for others' happiness that they fail to give due importance to their own talent and passion. Whether you are a woman entrepreneur or not you will have to learn to navigate through the nah sayers. Having eyes on the bigger picture always helps."

3. Divya Mehendiratta, Founder Of O’mumsie

In the bustling world of baby skincare, Divya Mehendiratta has emerged as a passionate advocate for organic and natural solutions. With an MBA and a background in fashion designing, her journey as the founder of Omumsie is an inspiring tale of determination and love for the well-being of babies.

Divya's foray into the world of baby skincare was fueled by her personal experiences as a mother. She understood the concerns parents face when it comes to choosing safe and effective products for their little ones. This realization became the driving force behind Omumsie.

4. Ashutosh Goyal, Founder of Flipshope

With a keen-to-learn attitude and a willingness never to give up, Ashutosh Goyal started Flipshope. His dedication to enhancing the shopping experience of users and helping them save extra during shopping is what fuels the fire within. As an entrepreneur, he has become an inspiration for the people around him due to his achievements in just a short period. In the words of Ashutosh "The ability to face challenges without quitting is the only thing that differentiates a normal person and a successful one, and this is what keeps me going every day, bit by bit."

5. Abhishek Singh, Founder of OLJA Essential Oil

The visionary founder of Olja Essential Oils, epitomizes entrepreneurial prowess and innovation. With a fervent commitment to wellness and sustainability, Singh has steered Olja towards becoming a trailblazer in the essential oils industry. His strategic vision and dedication to quality have propelled the company's growth, setting new benchmarks. Singh's leadership and forward-thinking approach make him a standout entrepreneur to watch in 2024, poised to continue revolutionizing the wellness market while inspiring a new generation of leaders in the field.

6. Neha Bahri, Co-founder and Director at Bconnect Communications

Neha Bahri is an accomplished professional in the field of communications and marketing, serving as the Co-founder and Director at Bconnect Communications. With a deep passion for connecting people and brands through effective communication strategies, Neha has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. She has earned recognitions such as agency head of the year, Shepreneuer, 40Under40, and Leaders 2.0., to name a few, for her disruptive work in the field of PR. One of Neha’s key strengths is her innate ability to understand her clients’ unique needs and tailor communication strategies that align with their goals.

7. Jay Thadeshwar, the Founder and CEO of Poised Media

In the ever-evolving realm of advertising, Jay Thadeshwar, the Founder and CEO of Poised Media, has emerged as a visionary leader, reshaping the narrative of B2B-focused marketing in India and beyond. With an uncanny ability to identify gaps in the industry, Jay set out on a mission to bridge the skill vacuum in the B2B space, providing much-needed support to complex businesses seeking a global presence. "I saw a void in the B2B marketing space, a lack of specialized skills that could truly elevate businesses in the global arena. Poised Media was born out of the necessity to fill that void," remarks Jay Thadeshwar, the driving force behind this innovative venture. Poised Media, under Jay's strategic guidance, has cultivated a reputation for excellence, particularly in serving the intricate needs of B2B enterprises.

8. Agam Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of Two99 org

Agam Chaudhary is the Founder & CEO of Two99 Org, a visionary leader with a profound engineering background and a deep understanding of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). Hailing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, his educational journey has been the cornerstone of his innovative ventures. At Two99 Org, Agam's unwavering commitment to excellence, a culture of innovation, and holistic solutions is driving businesses towards exceptional growth. He has designed an AI enabled marketing algorithm that helps brands elevate user Experience, build contributing communities and deploy efficient distributions. With his guidance, team Two99 is serving clients across 9 countries. Their goal is to enable growth.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.