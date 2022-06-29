2178 students bag placement offers at United Group of Institutions

United Group of Institutions (UGI), Prayagraj, one of the leading higher educational institutions of North India has scaled new heights of success in job offers this year, breaking the records of the last several years.

This has become possible by the quality education and the state-of-the-art facilities which the UGI is providing to its students to make them competent.

UGI’s placement oriented training programs are also being considered to be a very important aspect for students to enhance their employability skills and achieve good placements in various industries. For this, the UGI has its own dedicated training team that conducts various training programs including Aptitude Training and Technical Training so that students can meet the company standards.

It is the result of this that as many as 2178 students of the 2022 batch from different streams have bagged job offers at impressive annual packages in top multinational companies (MNCs) including Amazon, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and HCL among others. Among these students, a Btech student Smriti Das bagged a job in America’s prestigious MNC Walmart at an annual package of ₹23.4 lakhs.

“Out of the total selected students, there are also 119 students who have bagged jobs at an annual package of 9 to 10 lakhs,” said Dean, Corporate and Industry Relations, UGI, Prayagraj Dr Divya Bartaria. According to her, the UGI witnessed 30 percent more placements this year itself, thus surpassing its previous records.

“This achievement is also important because during the Covid-19 pandemic, the selection process in MNCs had hit considerably. The impact was so deep that thousands of youths lost their jobs,” she added. But in spite of all this, UGI continuously made efforts to ensure that its students could be placed in top MNCs. This significantly improved the placement figures, said Dr Bartaria.

As per her, of the total selected students, around 560 students have bagged two or more job offers with leading IT firms including Wipro, Accenture, Infosys and TCS among others. She said that this year nearly 35 per cent students have been placed in prestigious MNCs like Amazon, Infosys, Wipro, TCS and HCL among others. Dr Bartaria said that almost all the students of different streams including B.Tech, MBA, MCA, BCA and BBA have bagged jobs in MNCs which is certainly a proud moment.

Check out the details of the placement of students

Key Highlights:

- Highest package ₹23.4 lakhs

- 119 students bagged job at an annual package of ₹9 to ₹10 lakhs

- Nearly 1000 students bagged job at an annual package of ₹3-4 lakhs

- 683 students offered job with more than ₹5 lakhs per annum

- 560 students bagged two or more job offers with an average of ₹5 lakhs per annum

- On an average ₹5.5 lakh annual package was offered to students

- 190 MNCs participated in the campus placement process.

