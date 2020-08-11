250 second homes sold in 100 days of lockdown

brand-stories

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:30 IST

For the past few months the world has faced the brunt of the lockdown. With the world closing its doors, the idea of weekends, travelling, outdoors began to fold like in an avalanche. With all the social norms & no place to go, life gets suffocated after a certain period of time. Nirvana Realty, the most trusted & awarded, largest second home developer understood the dire need to have a home away from home and have successfully sold 250 units in 100 days of lockdown.

But how did Nirvana Realty achieve this milestone during such hard times?

Nirvana has always been about product innovation with a sense of stability & security. Seeing the current situation, Nirvana got feedback from its customers and associates about their problems and needs, and to fulfill that they Introduced Luxury Pool Villas in perfect picturesque locations like Pali-khopoli, Wada & Dahanu. All of their locations are near a perennial river and are surrounded by hills, have lush green gardens throughout the year to take you on a road close to nature, which is the need of the hour!

Nirvana developed a hero product but that was not enough, besides product innovation they worked out a magnetic marketing and sales strategy which was executed by several teams working remotely from their hometown all over India. Nirvana launched an aggressive 360’ campaign on all digital channels, TV, radio and news to generate more than 20,000 enquiries which were efficiently answered by a inhouse team of sales advisers using the latest CRM technology. Site visits were conducted LIVE online so customers could select their properties sitting at home.

Nirvana’s Pool Villa brings to the table the experiences of a luxurious lifestyle with a promise of maintenance & a hassle free life with numerous benefits like ready clubhouse, gym, cafe, restaurants, housekeeping and much more in a gated community with 24 hours of security.

Moreover, all of their projects are RERA registered and approved by town planning authorities and major banks who offer easy payment plans on home loans. Besides such benefits, Nirvana provides assured high rental income on your home when you are not using it.

While the city has closed down its boundaries, Nirvana Realty brought to you a community where you can take a walk in nature, have morning tea by the riverside, wake up to the sunrise in hills and enjoy every outdoor activity without the worry of the Pandemic! Relax in your private swimming pool or do work from home in your cozy furniture as all the locations are fully wifi-ed!

Mr Punit Agarwal, Ceo of Nirvana Realty quotes, “it is as necessary for man to live in beauty rather than ugliness as it is necessary for him to have food for an aching belly or rest for a weary body.” by Abraham Maslow whose Hierarchy of needs suddenly changed for the weekend home segment during COVID Lock-down.

“We have built a niche for ourselves in the weekend home segment in the last 12 years. During Covid, we have shifted from self-actualization and esteem needs of a person, to safety and physiological needs, which are the most important of all. Nirvana understood this trend early and immediately launched offers that would give the best product required for the current times at the best price.” says the CEO, Mr. Punit Agarwal.

“With second homes comes the worry of maintenance, we understand the pain points of customers. They need the convenience of easy maintenance, food services, and safety of investment with a reputed developer and proven track record & to this we have a policy of fixed assured rentals. We understand the current situation & are sincerely grateful for the love and trust that our customers have shown in us by investing their savings with us, especially during such testing times, adds Mr. Agarwal.

Nirvana ‘s Private Pool Villas are not just luxurious but are affordable too starting from just Rs 49 lacs for a 2BHK plus Terrace Villa on an Independant NA PLot at a choice of 3 Ready Developed Project with unique Themes

1) City of Music is India’s first music inspired weekend home township located on Khopoli-Pali Road and is spread across 22 Acres of land touching the Perennial Amba River with easy accessibility, Asia’s largest Guitar Shaped Swimming Pool, Musical Cafe, ready clubhouse and a meticulous plan that innovatively integrates the charms of nature with upscale infrastructure

2)Wollywood : Located in Wada, Wollywood is India’s first Bollywood inspired weekend home township touching Vaitarna River. With numerous world class amenities, planned and natural green landscapes and bollywood inspired infrastructure, the project brings together the best of luxurious bollywood lifestyle and the eternal peace of living close to nature.

3) Viroha : VIROHA, the Highway City is located in Dahanu, touching Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway Viroha is Spread across 27 acres of land amidst nature abundance, touching Amboli river and infrastructure development which gives you the best of both the worlds.

Nirvana is also Launching lavish Jacuzzi Apartments starting from 21 Lacs, located in Pali - Khopoli & Wada.

To know more: call 8530017898 or visit our website www.mynirvana.in