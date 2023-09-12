25th IAP-ID Annual CME: Metropolis Shines in Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology

Mumbai, India, September 12th, 2023: Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's leading diagnostic service provider, hosted the 25th International Academy of Pathology – Indian Division (IAP-ID) Annual CME event in collaboration with the Asian Cancer Institute & Indian Medical Association. This significant Silver Jubilee edition took place on September 9th and 10th, 2023, in Mumbai and adopted a hybrid format, bringing together over 250 delegates from around the world, including pathologists, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries includingDr Sujay Prasad (President IAP-ID),Dr Reeni Malik (Secretary & Treasurer IAP-ID),Dr. FranciscoCouto(Vice-President IAP),Dr Pankaj Bhandarkar (President IMA Mumbai Branch);Dr Ramakant Deshpande (Chief of Thoracic Surgical Oncology, ACI Hospitals, Mumbai) and Metropolis Leadership Team, including Ms. Ameera Shah (Promoter & MD), Mr. Surendran C (CEO), Dr. Kirti Chadha (CSO) and Mr. Mohan Menon (CMO).

The event, themed "Current Molecular Diagnostic Practices in Clinical Oncology," provided a valuable platform for advancing knowledge in molecular oncologic pathology. In an ever-evolving landscape where precision medicine is revolutionizing cancer treatment, pathologists played a pivotal role in diagnosing distinct genetic signatures of cancer cases. This CME aimed to empower pathologists with the expertise needed to navigate the intricate terrain of cancer diagnosis and treatment and monitoring.

The Metropolis Team at the 25th IAP-ID Annual CME 2023

The event's comprehensive program featured a full-day CME session and a half-day workshop, offering delegates in-depth knowledge and practical insights into precision oncology. Notable national and international experts led discussions and presentations on novel diagnostic and prognostic tests, with a particular focus on solid organ tumors and hematopoietic malignancies.

Commenting on the organization's scientific journey, Dr. Sushil Shah, Founder & Chairman, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said: "With over four decades in diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare has consistently embraced cutting-edge tests and technology. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has propelled us from traditional diagnostics to AI-powered precision diagnostics. Our leadership in medical diagnostics is sustained through substantial investments in advanced technologies, ongoing research, and continuous training.”

Dr. Shah further added, “In today's era of personalized cancer treatment, precise diagnosis based on tumor molecular characteristics is essential for successful therapy. Metropolis recognizes the pivotal role of pathologists in this process, and we believe that a platform like IAP-ID Annual CME 2023 will further contribute significantly to enhancing their expertise in molecular oncology.”

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Oncopathologist, Metropolis Healthcare Limited commented: “The organization's mission is to bridge the gap between traditional pathology and cutting-edge molecular oncology. Our goal is to empower pathologists with the tools and understanding needed to provide patients with the best possible care. This CME encourages collaboration and active participation among pathologists, ensuring the advancement of precision oncology in the field of pathology.”

The delegates at the IAP-ID event, both in-person and virtually, represented a diverse and engaged community of professionals dedicated to advancing healthcare. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from leading experts, exchange ideas, and contribute to the future of precision oncology.

At Metropolis, our aim is to establish the organization as a knowledge center supporting clinicians in their treatment decision-making. We actively engage with the medical community, participate in continuous academic and scientific activities, including CMEs and national conferences, and collaborate with hospitals and medical institutes, underscoring our dedication to advancing healthcare.

About Metropolis Healthcare Limited:

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence in 20 states & 220 cities. Internationally, the company has a presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.

Metropolis is empowered with a robust network of over 180 labs, 3693 collection centres and 10000+ touch points. Metropolis’ commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, which places it amongst the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.