3 best astrologers in Kolkata

Suppose you are someone residing in and around Kolkata and are searching to find solutions to some pressing issues such as marriage, family and business disputes, black magic, doshas, career, visa, etc. In that case, you have landed at the right place. Here is a list of the best astrologers in the City of Joy who have not only mastered the occult science but also have unique approaches that cater to a diverse range of clients, making them trusted advisors in the realm of astrology. These three fortune tellers are Not only famous in Kolkata but also known to be the best throughout the country.

Meet 3 ace astrologers who can transform your life with their profound knowledge and cosmic insights.

Swami Vedanthan Surya Naraya:- Better known as a sage who always keeps people's well-being first on his list. He has more than 30 years of experience and is extremely capable. An expert in Vedic Astrology, the highly talented and divine soul charges nothing or minimal fee from his clients. His guidance and predictions are exact and yield productive outcomes. He has a very empathetic approach to relieving awful occasions. Swamiji has abilities in Jyotish Shastra, Numerology, Vaastu, and Palmistry. He is an inconceivably capable Astrologer and is conversant in many languages. This outstandingly gifted soothsayer dwells in Hyderabad but has devotees from all around the world. Swami Vedanthan can forecast the negative and accordingly prescribe what is to be done to change the situation. One can have a consultation with him on palm& face reading, numerology, kundali matching, gemstone discussion, remedial horoscope and others. The type of gems he prescribes does wonders for all. He has undoubtedly made an impact on the people of Kolkata and presently has a record of being the most searched astrologer in India.

Contact details

Website -astrology – astrology (vedanthamsuryanarayanaastrology. in)

Phone: 7386472374

Pandit Ramalinga Shastry, : with a 99% accuracy in prediction records, is a mentor and guide who will always encourage his clients to live a positive life. His approach is to offer practical solutions to problems. People of Kolkata know his name very well.

He always had a passion for astrology as he grew up among a realm of astrologers. His ancestral wisdom and stellar knowledge in other forms of astrology soon made him famous not only in the Southern part of India but also in other metro cities, including Kolkata. In his 25 years of professional journey, he has helped many individuals who cannot afford the fees of a professional astrologer. His clients' testimonials say that he is one of the best to take advice on marriage, relationships, education, planetary alignment and personality analysis. If one religiously follows his direction, then they will get to see that their life has changed drastically for the betterment.

Contact details

Website- astrology – astrology (srikalikaastrology.in)

Phone-9849199132

Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt: has been associated with this field for more than 2 decades; Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt is basically from Kashi. He has deep-rooted knowledge of Vedic Astrology, Hindu Scriptures on Vaastu, and numerology. Panditji has patrons not only within India but also clients from every corner of the world. He has a unique method of predicting the future and then providing a solution. His mastery over astrological trajectories and precise predictions have gathered him A-listed clients in Kolkata. The ace astrologer is a birth chart specialist. He uncovers the truth and never misleads. Moreover, all his remedies are affordable and easy to adopt. His consultations often involve in-person meetings or formal conversations, where Panditji dive deep into the astrological charts and historical teachings.

Contact details

Website- https://srisairamastrology.in/

Phone-7893031073

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.