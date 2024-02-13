3 Best IAS Coaching Institutes in Kolkata 2024

Starting the path to becoming an IAS officer is a challenging task. It needs commitment, tenacity, and—above all—the right kind of direction. Many people think that relocating to Delhi is necessary in order to achieve it.

But a lot of hopefuls are starting to understand that success is not dependent on location, because of the resources and technology of today. From anywhere in the world, you can get access to excellent study resources, virtual classes, and professional advice.

The idea that being in Delhi guarantees UPSC success is being proven wrong. Many achievers have shown that success hinges more on strategy, dedication, and understanding the exam pattern.

Culture and intelligence collide in Kolkata, a bustling metropolis. There are now many alternatives available to aspirants in Kolkata for IAS coaching. Give us a chance to support you as you pursue achievement.

Let's examine in detail Kolkata's top 3 UPSC / IAS coaching schools in order to prepare for the IAS in 2024. Each, in its own right, is a shining example of perfection.

1. APTI PLUS Academy For Civil Services

In Kolkata, APTI PLUS Academy is considered a trailblazer in the field of IAS coaching. It is well known for providing individualised care and thorough instruction. Apti Plus provides updated study materials, virtual classrooms, and free career coaching. It's a top option for many applicants because of its skilled instructors and recent high success rate.

With an impressive success rate, this institute provides interactive classrooms and up-to-date study resources. Best IAS coaching in Kolkata, Apti Plus, serves candidates all throughout the city. It has locations in Salt Lake and Elgin. Their free career counselling and doubt-clearing sessions demonstrate their dedication to developing potential.

For a fee of Rs. 1,30,000 for the 1-year foundation course, Apti Plus paves the way for success.

Institute Details

Website: https://www.aptiplus.in/

Contact (phone/e-Mail): '+918820341777' and '+9181007 65577' / saltlake@aptiplus.in and elign@aptiplus.in

Address:Office No. 803, 8th Floor, Amp Vaisaakkhi Mall, AG 112, AG Block, Sector II, Bidhannagar, Kolkata (Salt Lake Branch)

Room No. 302, 3rd Floor, Elgin Chambers, 1A, Ashutosh Mukherjee Rd., Kolkata (Elgin Branch).

2. Satyendranath Tagore Academy

The Satyendranath Tagore Academy helps close the attainment gap between ambition and reality. This organisation offers tutoring choices that are both online and offline. They also provide all-encompassing support. This includes study guides, online classes, and round-the-clock teacher support.

Institute Details

Website: https://www.csscwb.in/

Contact (phone or email): +919051829290 / iascoaching.sntcssc@gmail.com

Address: FC-BB, FC Block, Sector 3, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal.

3. TICS IAS Academy

TICS IAS Academy excels in the digital age thanks to its online learning approach. It provides one-on-one interaction, recorded lectures, and 3D live seminars. This institution uses technology to enhance instruction.

At about Rs. 18,000 in fees, TICS provides high-quality education to everyone.

Institute Details

Website: https://www.ticsias.com/

Contact (phone/e-Mail): +918100008011

Address: YMCA Building, 113, Vivekananda Rd., Manicktala, Azad Hind Bag, Machuabazar, Kolkata, West Bengal

Where your success journey begins!

Through their persistent dedication to perfection, the 3 best UPSC coaching centres in Kolkata clear the way for success. Every institute has its unique amenities and features designed to satisfy the various requirements of applicants.

With their extensive study resources and individualised guidance, these institutes make sure that every dream is manageable to accomplish. So, set out on your adventure with confidence since the best institute is the first step on the road to success.

