3 coins - Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Avalanche are Evolving Constantly

People are out there searching for the best coins to make them profit while giving multiple benefits.

However, most of them have overlooked the gems of the market, which are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Avalanche (AVAX). These bring loads of incentives and benefits for their users and can give amazing returns.

Cardano – A Market-Ruling Blockchain

Cardano is a third-generation decentralized blockchain that uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Due to this, users can vote on the project's development by depositing a fixed amount of crypto in the network. This allows it to be more energy-efficient, low-cost, and fast compared to Proof-of-Work platforms.

Moreover, Cardano aims to make power available in the hands of individuals rather than big companies retaining it, as it believes in a transparent and fair system. Users can also build and deploy dApps through the help of smart contracts.

Due to its fantastic approach to solving the problems of the current crypto giants, Cardano is predicted to reach the top of the rankings and is often called the Ethereum (ETH) killer.

Avalanche – A Blazingly-Fast Network

Avalanche (AVAX) is a blockchain platform that executes transactions on the network incredibly fast. It aims to be fast, versatile, secure, affordable, and accessible for all its users. Users on this network can confirm transactions on the Avalanche blockchain before the transactions are considered finalized.

Moreover, it provides an outstanding level of governance to its users, enabling them to vote and decide on crucial decisions, such as controlling the number of coins that could be minted on the network.

It also rewards users for spending more time on the network and responding quickly to new transaction verifications. AVAX, the native token of this platform, can be used to pay for network fees, staking, and rewards while supported across leading exchanges such as Binance and OKX.

Can Big Eyes Coin Lead The Meme Coin Market?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an ERC-20 token that is the latest addition to the meme coin space. It offers various benefits that make it differ from the rest of meme-based projects. The coin is currently being sold at a presale, where it has successfully gathered over $9 million. The total supply of 200 billion tokens is to be divided such that 70% will be sold during the presale.

The team will give 20% to exchanges, 5% will be used for Big Eyes (BIG) marketing, and 5% of the tokens will be used for the conservation of marine lives. Furthermore, BIG has proved to be 100% secure of rug pulls by getting verified by CoinSniper. It also offers an NFT club and an NFT collection based on the cat mascot.

How To Avail Cheap Rates On The Big Eyes Coin Presale?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers a presale before its launch on Uniswap. The presale offers a lower price as compared to its Market launch. As the price is not fixed, the earlier you buy, the cheaper you will get it. Therefore, the buying process has been kept simple and easy as users are only required to create a wallet such as MetaMask. Next, visit the presale link and connect your wallet.

Once done, fill in your required number of BIG tokens and make a purchase using the Ethereum (ETH) or USDT cryptocurrencies in your wallet. You can then collect the purchased tokens at the end of the presale.

In short, these cryptocurrencies are very good with their prices and utility and expect to rise against the current market slump, climbing to higher rankings. Especially, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is appreciated here as it has become a hyped-up meme coin at such an early stage.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

