3 Crypto Projects: Big Eyes Coin, Decentraland and Stellar

2023 has been projected to be a bullish year for the crypto community, and since there are a lot of crypto projects existing and quite a lot more in the works, it can be overwhelming when looking for the right one to buy.

This article shows users three crypto projects with big plans for the future: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Decentraland (MANA), and Stellar (XLM).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Increasing Mass Adoption of Blockchain With NFTs

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme token focused on the community that is looking to become a major player in the meme crypto industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a project built on the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain that hopes to improve the crypto community with Blockchain tools such as NFTs. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem would operate as a decentralized network where the community of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) users (holders) would be involved in the running of the network.

Despite being a new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has gathered a lot of support and interest from the crypto community, raising over 11.27 million dollars while in the seventh stage of its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to be different from other meme coins and will be dedicated to driving wealth into the world of DeFi. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will release 80% of its total token supply at launch, and there will be no buy or sell tax attached to transactions.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would also launch an exclusive NFT Club (Big Eyes Sushi Crew) as well as NFT events which will help to propel the project to the top 10 in the world. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has also donated to charities that protect marine life.

Decentraland (MANA) is Creating a Decentralized Multiverse For All Users

Decentraland (MANA) is the Blockchain project for users interested in earning money through gaming (GameFi) or those interested in virtual reality with a twist of decentralization. Decentraland (MANA) offers its users a user-friendly and highly immersive virtual environment that enables them to explore, interact with each other, learn, and earn money. The Decentraland (MANA) gaming ecosystem comprises virtual lands that can be purchased with MANA tokens, the network's native ERC-20 token. These virtual lands are owned exclusively by the buyer, and they can develop them by adding elements to the land, trading, and even using the land to host virtual events.

The Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse also consists of avatars which are digital forms of users, wearables, and other NFTs. Each one of these features is customizable and tradeable.

Decentraland (MANA) is built on top of the Ethereum network and takes advantage of the high level of security and smart contracts that the Ethereum network provides. With this, asset security and market value of Decentraland (MANA) are greatly improved.

Stellar (XLM): Connecting Cryptocurrencies Seamlessly

Stellar (XLM) is a cryptocurrency platform with a cross-border transaction network that connects financial systems. The Blockchain platform seeks to bring together financial and banking infrastructure, payment systems and individual users of the world with impressive technology and lightning speed funds transfer. The Stellar (XLM) network also aims to connect money the way the web connects the world's computers, and it accomplishes this through its decentralized and open network, supported by the nonprofit organization known as the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF).

XLM, also known as Lumens, is the native cryptocurrency token of the platform that facilitates all activities and transactions on the Stellar network. Stellar (XLM) is considered by financial experts and Blockchain developers as a major competition to the popular Ripple (XRP) network because it is designed for making cross-border payments cheap, fast and more secure than traditional systems.

Each one of these cryptocurrencies have the potential to become one of the best in the market and users can take advantage of the opportunity to buy them now while still cheap.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.