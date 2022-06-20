3 Cryptos For High Growth Portfolio In July 2022: Mushe, Dogecoin And Elrond

Selecting cryptocurrency tokens to yield a high-growth portfolio is a difficult task. It requires a lot of research and in-depth study of various coins and their utilities. We have selected three cryptocurrencies that could potentially provide huge profits in the future. These 3 coins are: Mushe (XMU), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Elrond (EGLD). Let’s find out why these cryptocurrencies are poised for a lot of growth in 2022 and beyond.

Mushe: Increasing access to digital assets with P2E games, NFTs, and more

The Mushe ecosystem will enable users to easily access a diverse set of digital assets on the blockchain. It will target the metaverse, gaming, NFT, and play to earn ecosystems. The platform is powered by a native token known as XMU.

The XMU token is currently available on presale and you can purchase it by paying through BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, USDT, SOL, DASH, TRX and a host of other cryptos. It is available at a very low price but has the potential to reach for the moon in the future. Accumulating huge volumes of XMU currently is easy as it is available at very low prices.

The XMU Token will power a diverse empire including a decentralized exchange, a wallet with support for transactions and transfers, a chat app for social interactions, a metaverse ecosystem for trading digital assets, and an NFT marketplace. It seeks to provide a host of decentralized banking services under one broad umbrella site. The users of XMU will be able to exchange digital goods across different networks as the site ensures support for interoperability.

The XMU Token will be deployed initially on Solana to enable fast transactions but will ensure cross-chain support in the future. This will help developers to save on gas fees and users will also get a lot of flexibility.

Holding the XMU Token for the long term will provide many benefits such as staking rewards, farming rewards, airdrops, and access to DAO governance inside the ecosystem.

Whales continue to accumulate Dogecoin in huge volumes

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency started the meme revolution and has remained the most popular coin on the planet. It has a loyal army of supporters on social media and is widely accepted as a payment currency by many businesses across the globe. The DOGE Token is being widely accumulated by many whale accounts who are taking advantage of the dipping season. Recently, whales accumulated $31.6M worth of DOGE in a single day which shows the amount of faith in this meme cryptocurrency. The Dogecoin ecosystem has a history of providing support to various charitable causes. The DOGE Token has seen a strong price rise in the past and could be accumulated for potentially huge gains in the future too.

Elrond Network to undergo planned updates

The EGLD Token has registered a series of price spikes in the past and can also be accumulated for the long term. The Elrond Network is a highly scalable and secure blockchain that has planned a series of upgrades to ensure bug fixes and further improvements upon decentralization. The Elrond network has implemented sharding and is capable of processing 5,400 transactions per second. The EGLD Token can also be added along with Mushe and Dogecoin for potentially reaping huge profits in the future.

Cryptocurrencies investments yield huge gains in the long term. Short-term investing requires a lot of expertise and amateur investors may find it difficult due to a lack of technical knowledge and experience. Investing in upcoming technologies like Mushe can help in potentially accumulating huge gains in the long term. You can find out more about the Mushe Token by clicking on the links shared below. Follow the coin’s progress on social media and you can also get access to bonuses during the presale period.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.