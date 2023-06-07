3 Indian InfoSec Leaders Named in Certified CISO Hall of Fame Report

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5: EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, announced the release of its Certified Chief Information Security Officer Hall of Fame Report. This highly anticipated report highlights the achievements of India’s top three information security leaders who have demonstrated exceptional expertise and leadership in the field. Released on June 1, 2023, this report reinforces the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape.

This report reveals that approximately 50% of surveyed Information security leaders have identified cloud security as their top concern. Findings from the report suggest the top cybersecurity concerns with which organizations struggle and highlight the need for implementing robust security frameworks with skilled cybersecurity professionals to effectively contain emerging threats. On average, an enterprise uses approximately 1,295 cloud services, while an average employee uses at least 36 cloud-based services daily. Cloud security risk is real for businesses.

Additional challenges identified in the report identified include third-party/vendor security management, network security, application security, endpoint security, rapid IT changes, business growth and expansion of hybrid work models, and an inadequate focus on cyber risk management.

In this context, the Certified CISO Hall of Fame Report recognizes the individuals who have made significant contributions to safeguarding national security and strengthening the digital ecosystem. This report showcases the outstanding accomplishments of information security leaders all around the world, and India is well-represented in this elite group.

Three of the cybersecurity leaders in India that made it to the elite group include Jitendra Tripathi, Head of Cyber Security Operations at Reliance Jio, C. Vamsi Krishna, Chief Information Security Officer at SVP National Police Academy, and Anupam Misra, Director of Security at PwC India.

The Certified CISO Hall of Fame Awards is a distinguished recognition program that employs a rigorous selection process. Honorees are carefully chosen by a panel of esteemed experts who uphold the highest standards of credibility and authority in the field of information security.

Jay Bavisi, President and CEO of EC-Council, commended the winners, saying, “We are proud to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of these individuals in the cybersecurity domain. Their leadership serves as a beacon of inspiration, propelling the industry forward and safeguarding our digital world.”

The report also highlights the significant impact of the Certified CISO program, with 99% of Certified CISOs reporting substantial enhancements in their cybersecurity leadership skills. The certification has proven instrumental in strengthening organizations' cybersecurity postures, as affirmed by 98% of the respondents. Notably, over 90% of Certified CISO Hall of Fame inductees reported increased confidence in aligning security strategies with their organizations' objectives after completing the certification program.

The release of the Certified CISO Hall of Fame Report underscores EC-Council's position as the global leader in cybersecurity education and training. By recognizing exceptional professionals and their remarkable contributions, the report emphasizes the value and impact of the Certified CISO program in nurturing competent cybersecurity leaders.

To access the complete Hall of Fame Report and discover the success stories of these exceptional information security leaders, please click here.

EC-Council's Certified CISO program closes the critical skills shortage in business cyber leadership by helping to produce more experienced, seasoned security executive talent. The program is dedicated to training highly skilled executive leaders in cybersecurity by equipping them with powerful executive leadership knowledge and capabilities to design and implement robust security portfolios of services and technologies to protect critical operations.

To further accelerate talent toward leadership roles, EC-Council has also introduced the Associate CCISO program. This program enables emerging security professionals with at least 2 years’ experience in cybersecurity to understand the roles and responsibilities of security executives and guide their career paths to attain industry leadership positions. This powerful program delivers an approach that enables security professionals by giving them a strong view of the path to their future as cyber leaders. Associate CCISOs are provided with the knowledge of the professional experience they need to gain or further develop within their current professional capabilities.

By introducing the Associate CCISO program and retiring the EC-Council ISM certification, effective June 1, 2023, EC-Council continues to demonstrate its dedication to advancing cybersecurity education and addressing the critical shortage of qualified CISOs. By equipping aspiring professionals with the necessary skills and expertise, EC-Council aims to nurture the next generation of cybersecurity leaders, fostering a more secure digital landscape.

Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council today offers 200 different pieces of training, certificates, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the U.S. Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide, the company has certified 300,000 professionals across the globe. Trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the intelligence communities of 150 nations, EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity education and certification.

