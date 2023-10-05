3 Tokens That Could Skyrocket in the 2024 Crypto Bull Run

Did you miss the 2021 crypto bull run and are looking for tokens that could yield massive gains in the 2024 crypto bull run? ChatGPT has picked three tokens with massive growth potential. They are The Sandbox, Arbitrum, and Everlodge.

The Sandbox (SAND) Token Increases 6.4%

The Sandbox (SAND) is a virtual platform where users can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. In 2021, the SAND coin reached an all-time high of $8.44 in the heat of the metaverse hype.

However, The Sandbox coin has taken a major hit since 2022 along with other metaverse tokens. Meanwhile, the price of The Sandbox crypto hovered between $0.29 and $0.30 in Q3 2023.

The Sandbox price has dropped to $0.300 in September 2023, a rise of 6.4% in the past 14 days. As a result, ChatGPT is bullish for more price increases. ChatGPT sees The Sandbox reaching a peak of $0.68 during the 2024 crypto bull run.

Trader Joe's Submits 1.83M ARB Grant Proposal To the Arbitrum DAO

Arbitrum (ARB) is a Layer-2 protocol that allows developers to build and explore the Ethereum network at low fees. Interestingly, the Arbitrum network has seen high network activity and adoption since its inception.

On September 25th, Trader Joe, Avalanche’s largest decentralized exchange, sent a grant application to Arbitrum DAO, totaling 1.83 million ARB. Trader Joe's wants to support native, multi-chains, and builders that have not launched on Arbitrum.

Meanwhile, the Arbitrum price is down 10% in the last 30 days. Surprisingly, the Arbitrum coin is currently recovering and has jumped 2.2% in the day to $0.835110 on September 27th. As a result, ChatGPT has predicted the price of Arbitrum to reach $1.74 in 2024.

Everlodge (ELDG) To Revolutionize Real Estate Investment Market

The Sandbox and Arbitrum are among the top cryptocurrencies in the crypto sector. While Everlodge's ELDG is relatively new in the market, ChatGPT has a positive outlook on its future price movement. ChatGPT believes that Everlodge has the potential to compete with the biggest names in the crypto space.

Everlodge will introduce a new platform to change how people buy and sell real estate properties. Everlodge's main aim is to make real estate investments available to everyone. Large capital and high maintenance costs have discouraged people from investing in real estate in the past.

Everlodge will solve this issue using NFT fractionalization. This approach will let people buy NFTs which represent a share of a luxury property. As a result, people do not have to buy an entire property as fractionalization allows co-ownership of the property. These individuals can make passive income when the property is rented out or leased.

Also, people can use their NFTs to collect loans on the Everlodge platform. As part of security, InterFi Network and Block Audit have audited Everlodge's smart contracts for safety. Currently, ELDG is trading at $0.019, which is a 90% increase from its initial price of $0.01. ChatGPT expects a price increase of 3,000% in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

