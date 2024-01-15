31st Convergence India & 9th Smart Cities India Expo Provide International Forum to Showcase ‘Brand India’

With the theme ‘Innovation Driving Sustainability: Realise the Power of Tomorrow – Today’, India’s largest Tech & Infra Expo will showcase India’s transformation

This three-day event is scheduled for 17-19 January at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and will see over 1,200 participants showcasing cutting-edge innovations from 35 countries. New Delhi, January 15, 2024: The 31st Convergence India and 9th Smart Cities India expo is a collaborative effort of the Smart Cities Mission, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), and the Exhibitions India Group (EIG).

The 3-day expo marks India’s growing prominence as a global force in the world today and showcases the country’s evolving landscape of modernisation and holistic development.

This year’s theme, ‘Innovation Driving Sustainability: Realise the Power of Tomorrow – Today’, will create a platform to showcase ‘Brand India’ through the cutting-edge showcases of leading brands from India and around the world, as well as 250 home-grown startups, which will showcase their vision for the future.

Over the years, the expo has evolved into an important annual gathering for government and industry leaders, centred on the vision of building a modern India inspired by initiatives aimed at nation building.

The expo will host 1,200 participants presenting innovations from 35 countries and will see a footfall of approximately 55,000 visitors over three days. The expo will also host 50 conference sessions to facilitate discussions among the Union/State governments, industry representatives, innovators, think tanks, and academia on the latest innovations and market trends impacting India’s digital revolution and the urban landscape. The event will also feature the presence of Ministers and senior government dignitaries, industry leaders, Smart City CEOs, city planners, Mayors, Ambassadors, and stakeholders from India and around the world.

A National Smart Cities Pavilion will showcase award winning projects and initiatives from across the nation. A designated Startup Hub will have over 250 startups presenting innovations in emerging technologies, ICT, and Smart City solutions. The expo will also facilitate mentoring sessions by ecosystem pioneers, specifically curated conference sessions, a Startup Pitch competition, and a meeting between investors and startups. The objective is to enable participating startups to establish leads and meaningful business relationships with industry stakeholders.

Besides the business activities planned during the three-day expo, the event is a crowd puller and the go-to venue for those seeking the latest solutions in gadgets, accessories, gaming, Satcom/OTT solutions, customised WiFi/media, surveillance equipment, computer peripherals, and much more!

Sharing her views about the expo, Ms. Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said, “Over three decades, this platform has been a key driver in advancing the digital transformation and modernisation within India – playing a significant role as a catalyst for national growth and global recognition. The expo is India’s largest Tech & Infra expo, so, really, it’s the go-to event for anyone interested in India’s advancing role in the realms of digital and urban development. Through digital inclusion and keeping the citizen at its core, the 2024 edition will cement the expo’s legacy of bridging the country’s digital, social and economic divide.”

About Convergence India:

Since 1992, Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It is the country’s largest technology and infrastructure expo, providing a platform to showcase ‘Brand India’ by supporting the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ campaigns. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of Telecom, Satcom, Broadcast, Wired & Wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions such as Cloud, Big Data & Analytics, AI, smart solutions, M2M, Mobile & Accessories, IoT, Embedded tech, Blockchain, FinTech and Digital Gaming – the entire gamut of digital solutions.

About Smart Cities India:

The Smart Cities India expo displays India’s emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., green buildings, rooftop solar, renewable & clean energy, clean environment, clean water, water conservation, urban mobility, and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

