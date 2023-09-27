360DigiTMG Launches Offline Data Science Course Training Classes in Anna Nagar, Chennai

360DigiTMG, a leading institute for data science and artificial intelligence training, has announced the launch of its offline data science course training classes in Chennai. The course is designed to provide students in Chennai with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in data science which is among the rapidly growing fields in India.

Data Science has become a vital area with rewarding employment prospects. The average yearly pay for a data scientist in India is $12.6 lakhs, with salaries ranging from 3.7 lakhs to 25.1 lakhs. For individuals who want to succeed in this fast-paced industry, enrolling in a recognized Data Science course in Chennai is crucial.

360DigiTMG is pleased to announce the launch of its offline data science course training classes in Anna Nagar, Chennai, given the exponential development of data flow and the growing significance of data-driven decision-making in today's business environment. Moreover, to enhance the career prospects of the course students, 360DigiTMG has joined hands with The State University of New York (SUNY).

Since its establishment in 2013, 360DigiTMG, a famous educational organization with global headquarters in the U.S. and an Indian base in Hyderabad, has dedicated itself to bridging the gap between academic aspirations and market demands. Data Science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other topics are among the many courses the institute offers.

Data Science Trends in Chennai

Chennai is witnessing significant growth in the field of data science, with many businesses investing in big data analytics to gain a competitive edge. The competitive pay in the sector is a direct result of the growing need for qualified data scientists.

By 2025, there will be a 30% increase in demand for data scientists, driven by the exponential explosion of data brought on by cloud and IoT technologies. When moving from entry-level positions to senior responsibilities, data scientists can anticipate significant wage increases from leading firms like IBM, Accenture, JPMorgan Chase, Amex, McKinsey & Co, Impetus, Wipro, and Microsoft. Accenture has the highest salary in this industry, at Rs. 19.6 lakhs annually.

Why choose 360DigiTMG for a data science course in Chennai?

360DigiTMG is a reliable source of training in data science and artificial intelligence across India. The institute has a track record of success in assisting students in starting successful data science careers.

Using the Python and R programming languages, 360DigiTMG's Data Science Course in Chennai provides thorough instruction in all facets of the data science lifecycle. Topics covered include data exploration, data visualization, descriptive analytics, and predictive analytics. Both new students and data experts can take the course.

The 360DigiTMG data science course covers a wide range of topics, including the most recent developments in the industry. The course's comprehensive curriculum covers the following topics:

Data exploration and visualization

Descriptive and predictive analytics

Machine learning

Deep learning

Natural language processing

Big data technologies

Here are some more reasons why you should choose 360DigiTMG for your data science training:

Experienced faculty

The course is taught by experienced industry professionals who use real-world case studies and examples to help students learn the concepts.

Hands-on projects

Students will also have the opportunity to work on hands-on projects to gain practical experience in data science.

Collaboration with SUNY

The State University of New York (SUNY) is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States, comprising 64 institutions dedicated to education, research, and innovation. With a mission to provide diverse educational opportunities, SUNY has been transforming lives for over 70 years through its world-class programs and alumni contributions to various fields. 360DigiTMG has partnered with SUNY for this course, and students will receive a certificate upon completion.

Key Learning Outcomes of the Data Science Course in Chennai

With a broad range of topics like statistical analysis, regression analysis, data mining, machine learning, forecasting, text mining, and more, 360DigiTMG's Data Science Course in Chennai provides students with the skills necessary for a successful career in data science.

Students who complete the course are eligible to apply for an internship with INNODATATICS Ltd, where they will work on real projects under the supervision of seasoned mentors. To help students launch a successful career, 360DigiTMG also works with reputable placement experts and offers placement aid, résumé preparation, and mock interviews.

To assist students in keeping up with technology advancements throughout their careers, 360DigiTMG offers a pay-once, repeat-many-times option for the course certificate, which is valid for life.

360DigiTMG is a leading educational institution with a global presence, dedicated to providing high-quality training in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies. Dedicated to closing the knowledge gap between academics and industry, 360DigiTMG equips its students with the abilities necessary for success in the current digital era. By providing free courses, lifetime access to learning management systems, and live webinars, 360DigiTMG functions as both an educational institution and a bridge between academic quality and industrial standards. The 360DigiTMG data science course is a fantastic approach to acquiring the abilities and information required to launch a prosperous career in the quickly expanding data science industry.

For more information about 360DigiTMG's Offline Data Science Course in Chennai and enrollment details, please visit https://360digitmg.com/india/chennai/data-science-certification-course-training-institute

