3rd India Diversity Conclave to Build Culture of Inclusion in the Workplace

India, 19th April 2023: Diversity & Inclusion should be every company's fundamental values.To build an inclusive culture, organizations must proactively approach diversity, equity, and inclusion. This includes creating policies and practices that promote diversity and inclusion and providing training, sensitisation, and education to employees.

India Diversity Forum, an independent Section 8 industry body, that advocates such awareness and brings industry leaders and D & I experts together on one platform, organised its third Annual Conclave: The 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave in Mumbai on April 6th, 2023.

Conceptualized by the India Diversity Forum, the Conclave was executed by Sapphire Connect – a premium B2B meeting specialist that focuses on creating knowledge – sharing and networking platforms through conferences, bespoke events, research papers, and building business communities. Hosted in Hotel Novotel, Andheri on April 6, the Conclave was attended by 35+ speakers, 550+ member companies, 250 + delegates in person, and more than 2000 virtual delegates, which included leading D & I experts and CHROs pan India with 25+ ‘Diversity Partners’ of IDF.

CEO Pledge

The Conclave featured the key outcomes of IDF research over the year: primary among these was the IDF D&I Survey 2023. IDF had curated the in-depth survey to help member organizations assess their current culture and identify areas for improvement. With participation from 180+ organizations, IDF screened different parameters of Diversity and Inclusion in a cross-sectional analysis. The unique knowledge-sharing survey covered a comprehensive array of questions about employees' perceptions of the organization's commitment to diversity and Inclusion, their own experiences with diversity and Inclusion in the workplace, and obstacles or challenges they may have faced.

The results of the IDF Survey Report 2023 were unveiled at the Conclave and followed by an industry panel discussion. The Survey and discussion highlighted gaps between policy and reality of D&I initiatives taken at the workplace. The Report is a ready reckoner for organizations irrespective of their stage of D&I journey: in addition to highlighting the policy gaps and the implementation lacunae in D&I policy, the survey recommendations provide a view of the road ahead (to know more about the Survey write to IDF at enquire@indiadiversityforum.org).

The Conclave brought together a women leaders’ panel to discuss the topic ‘Despite modest progress, women are still dramatically underrepresented in leadership’. The panel was moderated by Gautam Chainani,Former Group President Human Resources - Strategic Initiatives & Workforce Automation, JSW & Advisory Board Member- IDF.The panel saw vibrant thoughts from Priti Rathi Gupta, Managing Director, LXME, Neetu Kashiramka, Chief Financial Officer, VIP Industries Limited, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd, Shavee Sehajpal, HR Head – India, NTT Ltd.

Unveiling DEI Survey Report

While talking about diversity, equity & inclusion Priti Rathi Gupta, Managing Director, LXME mentionedthat ”Equality can only be powered by Economic equality, i.e financial equality. The reason we don’t have many women in leadership roles is because lot of women drop out in lower/middle management roles because of family pressure.”

A highlight of IDC 2023 was the IDF CEO Pledge for Diversity and Inclusion. IDF launched the pledge for the first time at the 3rd India Diversity Conclave 2023. The Pledge is a commitment by CEOs to prioritize diversity, equity, and Inclusion within their organizations. The Pledge was signed by Dhananjay Tapasvi, Managing Director, Owens Corning India, Dinesh Deo, CEO, Marsh McLennan Global Services (MMGS) India, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India, Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO, Mirae Asset Financial Services, Supriya Rathi, Managing Director, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO, Welspun Corp Ltd.

Participating in the CEO Conversations and taking the CEO Pledge,Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO, Mirae Asset Financial Services, “Each person is unique and if everybody starts believing and practising that concept, then achieving Diversity and Inclusion becomes very easy and natural. At Mirae Assset, we believe our success is built on the regard which we give to each individual and we aim to create a meritocratic environment where each person irrespective of their caste, creed and religion is rewarded and opportunity is given to all.”

Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO, Welspun Corp Ltd, “We at Welspun believe that if we must address the issue of talent, then forums like India Diversity Forum is the right way ahead. One of the major reasons for Welspun’s global success is the work force, which is very diverse, inclusive and coming from various backgrounds.”

Introducing a unique concept, IDC 2023 hosted a Spotlight Session, "Tailoring the D&I strategy to maximize local impact." The session celebrated the journeys of diverse and successful professionals/entrepreneurs with inspiring stories. Ankit Bhuptani, D&I Leader & LBGTQ Rights Activist, shared his standpoint, and Wg Cdr Naresh Taneja, President CSR, Modern Road Makers Private Limited, shared his views on the same subject.

Sudha Ravi, Former, CCO, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. And Advisory Board Member, IDF, is convinced that inclusion in all respects is not only just but will benefit the organisation and society. Ignoring more than half of our people is at our own peril.

Rishi Kapoor, Head Management Committee, India Diversity Forum, in his opening address, welcomed the fraternity. and shared his thoughts on D&I: "Cultivating a culture of Inclusion and belonging requires ongoing effort and commitment, but the rewards are significant. Creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and respected increases employee engagement and productivity, reduces turnover, and fosters community and collaboration to drive your organization's success."

India Diversity Forum aims to accelerate diversity and Inclusion in India. The Annual Conclave once again reiterated the significance of D&I and strengthened India Inc's commitment towards D&I. From top leaders to D&I experts sharing proven best practices, this Conclave was the one-stop destination for all D & I practitioners and enthusiasts. The discussions emphasised the importance of companies taking responsibility and ownership to create and sustain an inclusive environment for all.

The Conclave hosted other leading speakers and CEOs such as Shagun Bhunchal, Director HR, Magic Edtech, Sonica Aron, Founder & CEO, Marching Sheep, Charu Vijayvargiya, HR Head, BigFM, Mansi Bansal, Associate Director, PWC India, Akshay Tyagi, Head- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, Namita Patwari, General Manager – Hr, BlueDart Express ltd., Neetu Kashiramka, Chief Financial Officer, VIP Industries Limited, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd and many more.

India Diversity Forum aims to make D&I conversations mainstream in India. To become a member or to request a copy of Best D&I Practices, IDF D&I Survey 2023, mail toenquire@indiadiversityforum.org.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.