3SC Solutions Disrupting the Tech-Enabled Logistics Sector

The logistics business was undergoing a gradual but lasting transition in terms of technological adoption prior to the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the pandemic spread, the logistics business found itself at the centre of the chaos, with severe limitations on the movement of products and people. The supply chain's resiliency and efficiency were put to the test, but it also opened the way for faster technological adoption across the industry.

Between risk mitigation, cost optimization, and increased customer satisfaction, automation has become the cornerstone for heightened efficiency in the logistics sector. Many new players have upped their game in the logistics industry, with enhanced digitization. Innovation and incorporation of technologies made the sector more advanced, connected, and lucrative.

Tech-enabled logistics- the new technique to increase efficiency

Tech-enabled logistics became the new technique to increase efficiency, and it became an important part of the supply chain process. Advanced techniques such as connected warehouses, geofencing, route optimization, and digital payments are all contributing to increased efficiency. Technology is assisting in the real-time charting of vital activities, with flaws being spotted practically instantly.

3SC Solutions is an eight-year-old supply-chain tech company that seen a 46% growth since its inception and is led by professionals across the globe. Their supply chain solutions are comprehensive and customized. Powered by advanced analytics, these solutions guarantee enhanced customer experience by reducing costs and improving asset productivity. The company’s Analytics Delivery Centres (ADCs) are located in Pune and Amsterdam to cater to the global market with over 100+ data scientists, consultants, and analysts.

The cloud-based platforms of 3SC are powered by Machine Learning algorithms and an extensible architecture that allows for continuous innovation and growth. Demand curve for demand forecasting and sensing, DispatchX for distribution planning, and collaborative demand portal for consensus demand planning are some of their key products. They also provide services such as Prism for scenario modelling and business intelligence insights, 4PL Visilog for supply chain orchestration, and FAST for payment and auditing through advanced analytics algorithms.

According to Mr. Lalit Das, Founder and CEO of 3SC Analytics, the company's growth has been primarily driven by solutions provided via AaaS and software services that enable digitalization across industries. Currently, 3SC is focusing on developing scalable products across industries, with a strong presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the United States. With significant R&D investment, it aims to build the best-in-class A+ team in engineering and data science. All 3SC products will be centred on industry/business problems that can be solved using matured models in ML technique & AI with sustainability.

3SC also intends to launch a new product that will be an updated version of predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and sustainability with the digital control tower. They also intend to innovate the digital control tower @ AMS, which will be powered by advanced analytics, in the planning space in order to manage demand planning, production planning, inventory planning, and distribution planning.

The company generated 100+ crores in revenue, with the majority of it coming from analytics services provided as Digital control tower and analytics services – SaaS and AaaS, and it is confident that it will reach 200+ crores by the end of 2022. With the changing face of supply chain management, 3SC is expanding quickly and expanding the brand internationally with technological advancements that will assist its customers in achieving their goals at a much faster pace.

