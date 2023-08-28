4 Benefits of Filing Disputes and the Common Errors in a CIBIL Report

Financial stability and creditworthiness are crucial for individuals as well as businesses. A credit score plays an essential role in providing easy access to:

Personal loans

Automobile loans

Business loans and

Credit cards

Home Loans

Professional Loans

However, errors in your CIBIL report can make it difficult to get approval. These errors are a common occurrence, and lower your CIBIL score if left unchecked. Thankfully, you can address such errors and discrepancies through a CIBIL dispute. Read on to learn more about the CIBIL dispute, its benefits, and process.

What is a CIBIL Dispute?

A CIBIL dispute refers to the process of correcting any errors or discrepancies in your CIBIL report. Such errors and discrepancies are common, and getting them corrected on time is essential as it affects your credit score. Whether it may be errors in your personal information, bank details, or banking transactions, you can initiate a CIBIL dispute.

The process is quick, and it can be done online, in most cases. You will have to raise a request, send in the appropriate proofs, and wait for it to get reviewed.

The Benefits of Filing a CIBIL Dispute

Check out the pros of filing a CIBIL dispute.

Helps Generate Error-Free Credit Report

The main reason to initiate a CIBIL dispute is to rectify any discrepancies or errors in your credit report. Your credit report may have incorrect personal information like your name, number or wrong bank account information, etc.

Resolving these issues is essential the moment you spot them. This helps generate an accurate report that reflects your credible financial history, repayments, etc., and helps you build a good credit score.

Results in Improved Credit Scores

Correcting discrepancies related to your payments, credit accounts, transactions, or other such errors in your CIBIL report can positively impact your credit score. There are instances where some transactions you make may not get recorded accurately in your credit report.

For instance, assume you have an existing loan, and you make timely repayments. If they are not recorded correctly in the report, your CIBIL score will decrease drastically. Only by resolving such mistakes can you reverse damages to your CIBIL score and profile.

Increases the Chances of Credit Approval

Resolving errors in your credit report on time has a positive impact on your CIBIL score. Lenders often check your CIBIL score to assess your ability to repay the loan or your creditworthiness. When your CIBIL score is on the higher side, the likelihood of credit approval enhances. This is because lenders consider you as a reliable and responsible individual.

Reduces the Impact of Potential Fraud

Filing a CIBIL dispute has yet another benefit, as it helps to spot any fraudulent activities on your credit profile. Instances of fraud, identity theft and unidentified transactions are not uncommon nowadays.

So, you need to monitor your report regularly to help you check any fraudulent activity and keep a tab on your spending as well. This way, you can identify transactions or inquiries that you haven’t initiated, and report them right away. Doing so can help you avoid problems in the future.

Common Errors Found in a CIBIL Report

Check out some common discrepancies that can occur in your CIBIL report.

Wrong Current Balance

You need to pay close attention when checking the current balance in your credit report. There can be instances wherein the actual outstanding balance of your credit may not match the balance mentioned on the credit report.

In this case, you need to get the error corrected immediately, as negligence can harm your creditworthiness.

Inaccurate Personal Information

Mistakes in your personal information are common errors found in credit reports. There can be inaccuracies in your name, age, gender, residence, etc. You can easily get them corrected by submitting your KYC documentation, such as your Aadhaar card or utility bill, as evidence.

Inaccurate Account Details

There are chances for inaccurate bank details on your credit report. These errors can harm your creditworthiness, as wrong banking transactions may get captured and affect your score. Some common inaccuracies you must not ignore are the wrong account number, name of the bank, and other errors in your bank details.

Duplicate Bank Accounts

There are instances where additional or duplicate bank accounts may be reflected in your credit report. You need to get them corrected, as any wrong transaction in the account can have a negative impact on your score.

Make sure to check for these duplication issues and get them corrected before these affect your score.

Inaccurate Ownership Details

These issues typically happen with companies or entities. An ownership dispute arises when a company bank account does not have the right ownership associated with them. This can harm the finances and credibility of the company as well. So, getting them corrected without delay is crucial.

The Process of Filing a CIBIL Dispute

Here is a step-by-step process for filing a CIBIL dispute.

1. Step 1: Get a copy of your credit report, identify the errors and discrepancies and keep the evidence documents handy. These documents may include your identity cards, your bank statements, etc.

2. Step 2: Visit the official website of CIBIL and log in with your credentials.

3. Step 3: Then, you need to go to the credit reports section on the CIBIL website. After that, navigate to the required sub-section and click on it to start a CIBIL dispute.

4. Step 4: Fill in the online dispute form.

5. Step 5: Choose the section on which you want to raise a dispute based on the errors found in your credit report.

6. Step 6: After your dispute is addressed, the tag ‘Under Dispute’ gets removed from the file.

Alternatively, you also have the option of raising a CIBIL dispute via email or by sending your disputes to the registered CIBIL office in Mumbai.

As you can see, addressing errors in your credit report through a CIBIL dispute can help in maintaining a good credit score that opens the door to various financial opportunities. With the help of a CIBIL dispute, you can take proactive steps towards rectifying the errors and discrepancies in your report and ensure fair representation of your financial standing.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.