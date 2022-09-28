4 best and easy tips to get an instant pre-approved loan

With the rise of new digital borrowing solutions, an instant pre-approved loan is one of the quickest and easiest ways to get the funds you need. This is because you do not have to apply for the loan, and lenders make offers based on their assessment of your financial standing. As a result, disbursal is quicker, making it a great solution when an urgent loan is needed to fund your needs.

An important thing that you should know about an instant pre-approved loan is that lenders generally offer these to those with an existing relationship with them. However, with a good credit profile, you may be able to qualify for other offers, and here are tips to help you secure the best instant pre-approved loan deals.

Display good repayment behaviour

As mentioned, lenders generally offer instant pre-approved loan offers to those customers who have previously transacted with them. Here, your past dealings and repayment track record come into play. It assures lenders about your ability to manage credit. So, if you have paid all your monthly dues on time, you are more likely to be eligible for instant pre-approved loan offers. Another way good repayment behaviour benefits you, is by increasing your credit score. Your credit score is calculated based on multiple factors, one of which is your repayment history.

Check your credit score before availing of an offer

It is already established that credit score plays a crucial role in making an instant pre-approved loan easily accessible. Sometimes, you may not have an offer ready, and you may have to contact a lender to get one. This may involve a simple online application, where you share basic details or even a visit to the physical branch. However, before you check pre-approved offer availability, assess your credit profile. Since your credit score changes based on your financial standing, it helps to have the most updated information when borrowing funds.

Apply online to enjoy quicker disbursement

Advancements in technology have made it easier for lenders to offer quick financing solutions. These days, you can avail of an instant pre-approved loan in a few hours and just a few simple steps. All you have to do is select the lender, visit their website and fill out the application form. You can also upload the required documents on the portal and experience a paperless application process.

Since the digital provision is almost instantaneous, it saves time. Moreover, you do not have to visit the branch, but this option is available. Availing of an instant pre-approved loan online is the right call and can be convenient when an urgent loan is needed on your end.

Check for the latest instant pre-approved loan offer

Instant pre-approved loan offers have validity as these offers change over time. They are based on your current financial situation and may only be available for a particular time. The validity of a pre-approved personal loan may differ for each lender. While you may get a new offer, the terms may be more stringent, making it unfeasible.

To check the latest pre-approved offer, visit the lender's website and enter your basic information. If you have a pre-approved offer, you should get alerted in a few minutes. When you check pre-approved offers, you should check the validity of that offer. Another reason it is best to check in case you need a higher amount. In some cases, lenders may have better terms available for you.

These tips can help you avail an instant pre-approved loan without risking your financial wellbeing. These tips are also beneficial because they help keep borrowing costs in check. The best offers have optimal repayment terms, which minimise your financial burden. You can choose Bajaj Finserv for a quick, safe, and easy loan process among the many lenders offering an instant pre-approved loan.

You can get a Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved Personal Loan within 30 minutes* and access a loan of up to Rs. 10 lakh. Not just that, a repayment period ranging up to 60 months and competitive interest rates help you borrow stress-free. Check pre-approved offers today and apply for a hassle-free and safe borrowing experience.

