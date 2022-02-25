4 Important Things To Note When Checking Your Credit Report

Knowing how to check credit score information and interpret the credit report are very important skills to have. It provides invaluable insight into your credit profile and helps you better understand your score. Thankfully, the provisions to check credit scores online have made things a lot easier today. In the past, your credit report was only accessed when availing credit, making it difficult to monitor. This is no longer a limitation, and you should use these online services to ensure that your finances stay healthy.

However, despite the ease of access, many will only check credit score information when reviewing the report. This isn’t enough as the credit report has several other crucial fields of information. To know what to look for and ensure that nothing gets overlooked, take a look at the 4 things to note when checking your credit report. Also, know about how to improve cibil score immediately.

Potential signs of fraud or identity theft

Besides your credit score, the credit report has other sections like account information, personal information, employment information, and enquiry information. These are important to go over as they help you identify instances of fraud or identity theft. One of the easiest ways to spot this is to review the inquiries section. This section shows you all the inquiries that were made with lenders and credit issuers in the past.

Take note of these financial institutions and check if you have had dealings with them. Hard inquiries on your credit report only appear when a lender assesses your profile to make a lending decision. So, if you haven’t applied for a loan or a credit card from a given company and it shows up in your inquiries section, you may be at risk of fraud. It could suggest that an attempt was made to open a credit account in your name. Do note that you may also find soft inquiries from lenders listed in this section. These are normally done when assessing your profile for a pre-approved offer. These aren’t as alarming, but you should pay attention to these as well.

Existing open credit accounts

Your credit report will have all your current open accounts listed in the account information section. Go through this list to get a better idea of your credit standing and debt. Open accounts will have all the details related to any outstanding debt you may have. Moreover, you can assess your credit mix and make changes accordingly. If you have more unsecured credit than secured, it may be time to start working on balancing this out.

Having too much unsecured credit will be viewed negatively by lenders. Additionally, you should check that all the open accounts are yours in this section. If there are accounts that you do not recognise, you must start the dispute process right away.

Inaccurate information

It is very common to find errors in your credit report, and these can range from a misspelt name to a misreported credit account. The impact of these errors varies as some discrepancies can reduce your score. For instance, you should check that all your open credit accounts are reported as open, especially if there is an outstanding balance. Open accounts reported as closed with an outstanding balance will hurt your credit score and cause it to dip.

Other common errors are discrepancies in your address or employer information. While these don’t have a direct impact on your score, they can change how lenders view your profile. In some cases, it may even affect your eligibility for a loan.

The status of your accounts

When you check credit score information on the report, be sure to note the status of your accounts. Accounts reported as ‘written off,’ ‘suit filed, or ‘settled’ have an adverse effect on your credit profile. If such tags appear to be assigned incorrectly, dispute them and get this rectified immediately.

It is important to know how to check credit score and credit report information and how to interpret the data. Do not simply check the score only and move on. This can lead to problems that can be difficult to address. For this reason, you should get in the habit of checking your credit report once every 3 months.

