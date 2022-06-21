4 important tips to remember when availing pre-approved loan offers

The easy accessibility of pre-approved offers has forever changed the way customers avail funding. This is mainly because of fintech advancements, which have enabled lenders to extend personalised credit solutions to new and existing customers. For instance, customers can now get a pre-approved personal loan offer and avail it within minutes, without any hassles. These offers are largely based on the customer’s credit and financial profile and have tailored terms.

What’s more, these pre-approved offers can be quite cost-effective and time-efficient as well. Since customers are pre-approved, they usually don’t have to apply and need only approve the existing offer and authorise disbursal. All of these steps can take just a few minutes, especially if the lender has a dedicated smartphone application to offer this functionality. However, despite how easy it is to avail pre-approved offers, there are a few ways to ensure a comfortable experience. These four tips should help customers avail a pre-approved personal loan offer with ease.

Opt for pre-approved offers from leading issuers

Customers may get pre-approved offers from several lenders. This is quite common as many of these are purely promotional. However, when deciding on the offer to avail, customers should choose offers from leading issuers. These will usually have better features, online provisions for loan processing and repayment, and enhanced customer care options. In some cases, leading issuers may have special discounts that won’t be available with others.

Avail the pre-approved personal loan offer online

Customers can avail these offers at a physical branch but it is always better to go the online route. This is because digital processes are often quicker, require less effort, and can be completed at any time. What’s more, customers can eliminate the need to make several visit to the branch, which can become tedious. As such, availing pre-approved offers online is a major benefit. Some lenders have optimised their processes to ensure customers enjoy full disbursal within a few hours.

Maintain a robust financial profile before opting for pre-approved offers

Pre-approved offers will change and get updated as the customer’s profile changes. In some instances, the sanction may increase or the rates offered may decrease if the customer’s profile shifts favourably. So, before availing any offers, customers should ensure that they maintain healthy finances. Additionally, it helps to check that they have received the latest offers. Some lenders have digital provisions; wherein prospective borrowers need only fill a quick form to access an updated offer.

Pre-approved offers add immense value to the borrowing experience, but customers must do the due diligence required to borrow appropriately. Never borrow more than required, and only avail offers for a justifiable expense. Above all, customers must prioritise affordability and an easy way to do so is to avail pre-approved offers for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. Here, customers can get up to Rs. 10 lakh and opt for a tenor ranging from 24 to 60 months as per their convenience. They can get the sanction disbursed within 4 hours* and benefit from a competitive interest rate.

Select customers can apply for a pre-approved loan by filling out the 100% online application form without having to submit any documents. These customers can get access to the funds directly in their account from the lender within 30 minutes*. For hassle-free access to funds, customers can check for a pre-approved offer online in just a few clicks.

*Terms and conditions apply

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.