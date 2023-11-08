Cryptocurrencies and distributed ledger technologies have given rise to a wave of disruption across the paradigm of traditional finance. The technology has come a long way, going through cycles of upheaval and evolution. Save for a few exceptions to the rule, the best cryptocurrencies to buy back in 2017 radically differed from those of 2023.

Nevertheless, the industry is rife with profit-making opportunities offered to investors of all shapes and sizes, with new and exciting up-and-comers leading the charge. This article will explore four new tokens making a solid case for being among the best crypto to buy now, all loaded with massive growth potential in the future.

4 New Cryptos to look out for in 2023: The Shortlist

Early-stage investors looking for the best crypto now with bright prospects might want to take a closer look at the following — chosen for their value proposition, use cases, and growth potential in the coming years.

1. The Memeinator (MMTR): Meme coin combining action movie-themed digital experiences

2. Kaspa (KAS): New blue-chip contender as the crypto to look out for now in the Layer-1 blockchain space

3. Arbitrum (ARB): One of the best cryptos to look out for now in the Layer-2 scalability solution with room to grow

4. Rollbit (RLB): Cryptocurrency in the gaming space

1) The Memeinator (MMTR)

Meme coins are responsible for onboarding new audiences to Web3, with their appeal rooted in viral memes that define internet culture at its finest. Therefore, it’s unsurprising why a meme coin could be one of the best cryptos in 2023. But it isn’t just another tired rehash.

The Memeinator is a meme coin that empowers an entirely new digital experience. The Memeinator combines the viral appeal of memes with plans to launch a fun shooter game: Meme Warfare. Here, Memeinator token holders can engage in armed combat against rival meme coins that don’t deserve a space at the table.

Here’s the fun part: these aren’t just randomly generated enemy sprites. The Memeinator uses AI technology to sniff out rival meme coins that lack utility or innovation but somehow make it into the meme coin charts.

Once the AI algorithm recognizes the Memeinator’s subpar rivals, they feed into Meme Warfare for players to exterminate. Only the dankest memes will survive.

Another factor making the Memeinator a solid choice as one of the best cryptos now is its supercharged 29-stage crypto ICO, launched September 27.

2) Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa is a relatively new Layer-1 blockchain protocol on a hot run in 2023 after launching its KAS token in 2022. The protocol positions itself as an alternative to existing Layer-1 solutions thanks to its unmatched decentralization and scalability. Using a blockDAG confirmation layer, Kaspa offers one of the fastest transaction confirmation speeds without compromising security.

Kaspa is making waves as 2023 nears its close, with KAS reaching all-time highs as recently as September.

3) Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is a Layer-2 scalability solution built on Ethereum. It enables DeFi projects following the ERC-20 token standard to use Arbitrum as a sidechain to reduce transaction fees and improve confirmation speeds. Purportedly, Arbitrum can handle up to 40,000 transactions per second, making it ideal for decentralized apps and DeFi protocols. Not surprisingly, Arbitrum is home to over 200 Ethereum protocols, including leading DeFi solutions like UniSwap, Chainlink, and Maker, just to name a few.

Its native token, ARB, was first listed on decentralized exchanges last April. Nevertheless, Arbitrum boasts a robust $1.1B market capitalization, indicative of its increasing use in the Ethereum landscape.

4) Rollbit (RLB)

Rollbit is an iGaming and crypto trading platform launched in February 2020 by industry veterans. Rollbit, which uses RLB as its native token, offers games and digital asset trading services. RLB recently hit all-time highs in August, but it remains among the top cryptocurrencies in the gaming sector.

In closing, these four are recommended as the new cryptos to look out for in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

