4 smart ways to get a personal loan with a low CIBIL score

Checking CIBIL score at frequent and regular intervals is essential in securing your credit health. The CIBIL or credit score is a key factor that impacts your personal loan eligibility. Having a good credit score, i.e., above 700, can make you eligible for affordable and rewarding credit offers. On the other, a poor score can make it challenging to get a loan with favourable repayment terms.

However, availing a personal loan for CIBIL score of 550 or lower than 700 is not impossible. You can manage this by following a few simple tips that can boost your creditworthiness and your credit score in the long run. Here are 4 easy and smart tips to get a personal loan with a low credit score.

Try to apply for low-value loan

Lenders are hesitant to approve loan applications from borrowers with low credit scores as it points to problems in past credit behaviour or current debt obligations. This is why applying for a loan of a small amount can make it easier for you to get approval if your score is not up to the mark. With a low-value loan, the lender’s risk is reduced when compared to high-value loan. You can use a personal loan eligibility calculator to check the loan value you are eligible for before applying for the best results.

Apply alongside a co-applicant or a guarantor

Since a low CIBIL or credit score signifies a higher chance of default and an increase in risk for the lending with, applying for a joint loan can help. When you apply with a co-applicant or a guarantor, the liability to repay the loan in case you default lies with them. Due to this the lender’s risk is offset, and they may be less hesitant to approve your loan application. Keep in mind that this is beneficial only if the co-applicant or guarantor has a good CIBIL score and match the other loan eligibility terms. So, make sure that you are checking CIBIL scores of your co-applicant/guarantor before applying. This way, you can get the loan amount you need with comfortable repayment terms.

Show all income sources to boost repayment ability

Your monthly income is a direct indication of your repayment capability. Generally, a high income with fewer monthly obligations means that you have the funds you need to repay the borrowed amount. As a result, lenders may approve your personal loan application even if you have a low credit or CIBIL score. However, make sure that your income sources are steady and reliable. Apart from your salary, you could showcase income you earn from rental properties, investments, regular freelance gigs andmore.

Check if your credit information report is up to date

The information in the credit report may not be up to date at times such as an open credit account despite making full payment on time. In such cases, your credit score is negatively impacted. You can easily resolve this issue by reporting the discrepancies to the credit rating agency. This is why checking CIBIL score at regular intervals is important. Keep in mind that resolving these discrepancies may take some time and you may not see immediate impact on your score.

Now that you know the tips to get a personal loan for CIBIL score of 550 or higher, be smart about your credit habits. Make a point of regularly checking CIBIL score to take prompt actions that can boost and maintain your score. You can check your credit score on the official CIBIL as well lender websites. Bajaj Finserv is one of the top NBFCs that offers numerous credit facilities as well as means to track and improve your credit health.

Checking CIBIL score for free is an easy way for you to monitor your credit health through Bajaj Finserv. By filling up a simple form with a few basic details, you can get your CIBIL score in a matter of minutes. So, check your CIBIL score today and better understand your creditworthiness.

